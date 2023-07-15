Marketa Vondrousova is Wimbledon's first unseeded female champion after beating Ons Jabeur
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Marketa Vondrousova has become the first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon. She defeated 2022 runner-up Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 in the final. Vondrousova is a 24-year-old left-hander from the Czech Republic who is ranked 42nd. She trailed in each set against Jabeur under a closed roof at Centre Court but collected the last four games of the first, then the last three games of the second. This is her first Grand Slam title. She lost in the final of the 2019 French Open as a teenager. Vondrousova missed Wimbledon a year ago after having surgery on her left wrist.
Kate, the Princess of Wales, back in the Royal Box at Wimbledon for the women's final
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Princess Kate was back in the Royal Box at Wimbledon for the women’s final along with several former champions and some stars of the entertainment world. The Princess of Wales was wearing a pale green outfit and later presented the trophy to Marketa Vondrousova after the 24-year-old left-hander from the Czech Republic beat Ons Jabeur of Tunisia 6-4, 6-4 in the final on Centre Court. Former champions Billie Jean King, Martina Navratilova, Ann Jones, Marion Bartoli and Conchita Martinez were also in the Royal Box along with Academy Award winning actor Maggie Smith, Priyanka Chopra and Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Tennessee fined more than $8 million for over 200 infractions in football program
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NCAA has fined Tennessee more than $8 million and issued a scathing report outlining more than 200 infractions during the three-year tenure of former football coach Jeremy Pruitt. The Volunteers escaped a postseason ban. The sprawling report said Tennessee committed 18 Level I violations, the most severe, and said most involved recruiting infractions and direct payments to athletes and their families. Those benefits totaled approximately $60,000. The NCAA found most of the violations were related to a paid unofficial visit scheme that was used consistently by the football program over two years.
Rory McIlroy makes enough putts to lead Scottish Open by 1 over Tom Kim
GULLANE, Scotland (AP) — Rory McIlroy has a one-shot lead going into the final round of the Scottish Open and he has reason to feel his lead should be bigger. McIlroy shot a 67 at The Renaissance Club to lead Tom Kim by one. McIlroy missed an eagle putt from about 3 feet and a birdie putt from about 5 feet. This is one day after he missed nine putts from 10 feet or closer. McIlroy says he can't be too disappointed because at least he's leading. He has never won in Scotland. Tommy Fleetwood had a 63 and was two strokes back.
Mexico seeks a Gold Cup championship against Panama in redemption tour after disappointing World Cup
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The game is not going to be against the rival Mexico expected, but seven and a half months after the country’s worst performance in a World Cup in 44 years, Mexico will seek to restore a bit of its tarnished image when it plays the surprising Panama in the Gold Cup final. With Jaime Lozano, their third coach in less than a year, the Mexicans will try to win their ninth Gold Cup title on Sunday. Panama beat the U.S. to advance to its first final since 2013. The country is looking for its first Gold Cup championship.
Shohei Ohtani allows 4 earned runs, takes the loss in the Astros' 7-5 win over the spiraling Angels
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani allowed four earned runs on five hits and left the mound in the sixth inning shortly before Mauricio Dubon’s tiebreaking two-run single in the Houston Astros’ 7-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani was pulled after he walked Corey Julks to open the sixth, consulting with the Angels’ training staff before his exit. Ohtani allowed three walks and struck out seven, and the major leagues’ leader in homers also delivered two singles at the plate. But the Angels have lost six straight and 10 of 11. Kyle Tucker and Jose Abreu had big hits for Houston.
Brewers’ Burnes nearly faints in sweltering heat, fans 13 in 1-0 win over Reds
CINCINNATI (AP) — Corbin Burnes struck out the side in the sixth inning after nearly collapsing in the fifth in oppressive humidity, Victor Caratini singled in a run in the seventh and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 1-0 on Friday night. After his 10th strikeout, Burnes squatted behind the mound with his head lowered as teammates and trainers rushed over. He took a couple of warmup pitches, then retired Matt McLain on an infield pop to end the inning. The game-time temperature was 91 degrees. Burnes (8-5) struck out 13 in six innings. He allowed only two hits to help the Brewers tie the Reds atop the NL Central standings. Devin Williams closed for his 21st save.
Bo Naylor, Josh Naylor become first brothers to hit multi-run homers in same inning for same team
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Bo and Josh Naylor of the Cleveland Guardians became the first brothers major league history to hit multi-run homers in the same inning for the same team when each hit a two-run shot during the third inning at Texas. Bo Naylor hit a 1-0 changeup from Rangers starter Jon Gray an estimated 435 feet to right field at Globe Life Field with no outs in the third inning. Four batters later, Josh hit a 3-1 slider from Gray down the right-field line and it just barely stayed fair. The Guardians lost 12-4. The last brothers to go deep in the same inning were B.J. and Justin Upton of the Atlanta Braves on April 23, 2013.
Carlos Alcaraz will face Novak Djokovic in a Wimbledon men's final for the ages
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will meet for the Wimbledon championship. Sunday's matchup at Centre is quite tantalizing. Alcaraz is ranked No. 1. Djokovic is ranked No. 2. Alcaraz is still just 20 and is seeking his first title at the All England Club and second Grand Slam trophy overall. Djokovic is 36 and his numbers are much higher: He is bidding for a fifth consecutive title at Wimbledon and eighth over his career. He also will be trying to win his 24th Grand Slam trophy. They played each other last month in the French Open semifinals and it was a terrific contest for two sets. But Alcaraz then dealt with full body cramps and couldn't keep up with Djokovic.
Ionescu hits 20 straight shots for a record 37 points to win the 3-point contest; Aces win skills
LAS VEGAS (AP) — New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu electrified the crowd by scoring a record 37 of a possible 40 points to easily win the 3-point shooting contest at the WNBA All-Star Game. She beat the Seattle Storm’s Sami Whitcomb and the Dallas Wings’ Arike Ogunbowale in the final. Whitcomb had 24 points and Ogunbowale 11. The Las Vegas Aces’ team of Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum won the skills competition with a time of 44.3 seconds in the final round, easily beating the 58.0 put up by the Liberty’s Ionescu and Courtney Vandersloot.
