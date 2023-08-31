No. 1 Georgia downplays talk of a three-peat as season begins against UT-Martin
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Kirby Smart shrugs off any talk about making history. Even so, that storyline is impossible to ignore between the hedges. The No. 1 Bulldogs open the season against overmatched Tennessee-Martin with a chance to do something that’s never been accomplished in The Associated Press poll era. Three straight national championships. While Smart insists on keeping his team firmly in the moment, he concedes that complacency is always his biggest concern. The Bulldogs certainly have plenty of reasons to feel good about themselves. Georgia is the first school since Alabama in 2011-12 to win consecutive national titles.
Frances Tiafoe loves the US Open and the US Open loves him. He is into the third round there again
NEW YORK (AP) — Frances Tiafoe loves the spotlight that comes with playing at night in Arthur Ashe Stadium and he has picked up another victory in that setting to reach the U.S. Open's third round. He quickly grabbed a lead and never let go while getting past Sebastian Ofner of Austria 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 in a tad more than 1 1/2 hours on Wednesday. Tiafoe only faced one break point and saved it. He volleyed terrifically. His outmatched opponent needed some help from a trainer for a bothersome neck. Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff all won in straight sets but No. 7 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas lost.
Caroline Wozniacki beats Petra Kvitova at the US Open shortly after coming out of retirement
NEW YORK (AP) — Caroline Wozniacki has reached the third round at the U.S. Open by beating two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova 7-5, 7-6 (5). Wozniacki is a 33-year-old from Denmark who won the 2018 Australian Open and reached No. 1 in the rankings during her first stint on tour. She walked away from the sport in early 2020 to start a family and now she and her husband, former NBA player David Lee, are the parents of two children. After a hiatus of 3 1/2 years, Wozniacki returned to competition this month and now is back at Flushing Meadows for the first time since 2019. She was the runner-up at the U.S. Open in 2009 and 2014.
Hall of Famer Gil Brandt, who helped build Cowboys into 'America's Team,' dies at 91
DALLAS (AP) — Gil Brandt, overshadowed by coach Tom Landry and general manager Tex Schramm as part of the trio that built the Dallas Cowboys into “America’s Team” in the 1970s, has died. He was 91. The Pro Football Hall of Fame says Brandt died Thursday morning. Brandt was the player personnel director alongside the stoic, fedora-wearing Landry and media-savvy Schramm, but had to wait almost 30 years longer to get into the Hall of Fame. By the time Brandt was enshrined as a contributor, it was as much for his ability to remain involved in the NFL by adapting to the social media age as for the innovation the Cowboys brought to the draft process with computers in the early 1960s.
White Sox promote former player Chris Getz to general manager
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox promoted Chris Getz to general manager, staying inside the organization for the position almost two decades after the franchise last won a playoff series. Getz is replacing Rick Hahn, who was fired by chairman Jerry Reinsdorf along with president of baseball operations Ken Williams on Aug. 22. Williams was in his 11th season as executive vice president after serving as the club’s general manager for 12 years. Hahn had been with Chicago since 2002. The White Sox have a total of three victories in three playoff appearances since winning the 2005 World Series.
Travis Kelce claims the top spot in AP's NFL tight end rankings
Kansas City’s prolific pass catcher Travis Kelce has shattered numerous records over his 10-year career and was the unanimous choice by The Associated Press for the top spot among NFL tight ends. A panel of nine AP Pro Football Writers ranked the top five players at tight end, making their selections based on current status entering the 2023 season. George Kittle was the only other player picked on all nine ballots and he received five second-place votes to finish second. Mark Andrews got the other four second-place votes and came in third.
Commanders' defense starts inside with defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Neither Jonathan Allen nor Daron Payne is considered by pundits among the most elite defensive linemen in the NFL. Together the Washington Commanders' defensive tackles might make up the best interior tandem in the league. Allen and Payne combined for 19 sacks last season to lead a defense that was ranked third even without Chase Young for the bulk of the season. Alongside edge rusher Montez Sweat, the defensive line is the reason the unit is again expected to be one of Washington's biggest strengths.
Nebraska volleyball stadium event draws 92,003 to set women's world attendance record
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska laid claim to the world record for largest attendance at a women’s sporting event with 92,003 filling Memorial Stadium for the Cornhuskers’ volleyball match against Omaha. The university took aim at the record last spring when it announced it would hold a daylong celebration of a sport that enjoys immense popularity in this state of fewer than 2 million. The event began with an exhibition between in-state Division II powers Nebraska-Kearney and Wayne State and was followed by the Huskers’ three-set sweep of Omaha in a regular-season match. The previous attendance record was 91,648, set during a soccer match in Spain last year.
Realignment prompts fresh look at the number of automatic bids in 12-team College Football Playoff
IRVING, Texas (AP) — The conference commissioners who manage the College Football Playoff have met for the first time since a wave of realignment tore apart the Pac-12. The changing landscape raises the possibility that the number of automatic bids in the 12-team format could be tweaked. This is the final year of the four-team playoff. Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey says more clarity is needed. Mid-American Conference Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher called honoring conference champions in the new format a ‘bedrock principle.’
The USA is in great position entering Round 2 of the World Cup. So are many other teams
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The opponent names will become more recognizable for USA Basketball now. Nikola Vucevic awaits on Friday, Jonas Valanciunas on Sunday, and if the Americans keep progressing through this FIBA World Cup the challenges will only get tougher. That's OK with them. Second-round play at the World Cup starts Friday with a 32-team field to start the tournament now down to 16 contenders for the Naismith Trophy. The U.S. is one of eight teams with 3-0 records and those are the teams that have the easiest path to the quarterfinals.
