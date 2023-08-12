England beats Colombia 2-1 to advance to Women's World Cup semifinal against Australia
SYDNEY (AP) — Alessia Russo fired England into the semifinals of the Women’s World Cup in a 2-1 win against Colombia. The Arsenal striker’s second-half goal completed a come-from-behind win for the Lionesses after Leicy Santos had given the Colombians a first-half lead. Lauren Hemp equalized before halftime and Russo struck the winner in the 63rd minute as England advanced to the semifinals for the third straight time. It will face co-host Australia for a spot in the final. Sarina Wiegman is also a step closer to her second consecutive Women’s World Cup final after her Netherlands team was runner-up to the United States in 2019. England lost in the semifinals in 2015 and 2019 going out to Japan and the United States respectively.
Australia edges France on penalties to reach Women's World Cup semifinals. Next up is England
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Australia has edged France on penalty kicks to reach the Women’s World Cup semifinals for the first time. Cortnee Vine took Australia’s 10th penalty from the spot and calmly converted to give the Matildas a 7-6 win in the shootout after the quarterfinal match finished 0-0 after regulation and extra time. The Australians missed two earlier chances to clinch a dramatic shootout but ultimately it didn’t matter as they ended a long curse for tournament hosts. The Australians become the only team other than the United States to advance past the quarterfinals of a Women’s World Cup as the host nation.
Damar Hamlin set to take next step in comeback bid in Bills' preseason game against Colts
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin has reached another major milestone in his return to football. The Bills safety was scheduled to play in Buffalo’s preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts. The game will mark the first time Hamlin has appeared in a competitive setting since going into cardiac arrest and needing to be resuscitated on the field during a game at Cincinnati on Jan. 2. The 25-year-old was medically cleared to play in April and has since been eased back into practice. The start of the game was delayed due to a thunderstorm 75 minutes before kickoff. Players returned to the field after a half-hour delay. Hamlin was fully dressed in uniform and pads, and had his helmet on when taking the field with his fellow defensive backs.
Reluctant but resolute Popovich leads international-rich 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame class
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Gregg Popovich didn't want to be inducted into Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame until the players that helped his teams win NBA championships had already gone in. With Tony Parker joining him, the NBA's winningest coach is ready to be celebrated for an impact on the sport that is now global. Popovich, a five-time NBA champion, Olympic gold medal-winning coach and the league’s all-time leader in coaching wins, will join fellow NBA champions Dwyane Wade, Pau Gasol, Dirk Nowitzki and Tony Parker, along with longtime coaching mentee Becky Hammon as headliners of the 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame class. This year's class is also a celebration of how the successes of Nowitzki, Gasol and Parker have had in influencing the influx of international players into the NBA.
NFL great Tom Brady touches down in Birmingham and meets some of the locals in a pub before match
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — NFL great Tom Brady got to know some of the locals ahead of his first home match as minority owner of English soccer team Birmingham City. Brady made an appearance at The Roost, a pub near St. Andrew’s stadium, before Birmingham’s game against Leeds in the second-tier Championship. Brady earlier posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Any plans before kick off guys? See you at St. Andrew’s.” He later went to the stadium where he was pictured meeting mascots and signing jerseys.
Guardians' star Ramírez has MLB suspension for fighting reduced, 3B will serve 2 games in Tampa
Cleveland Guardians All-Star third baseman José Ramírez had his MLB suspension for fighting with Chicago’s Tim Anderson reduced from three games to two. Ramírez, who knocked Anderson to the ground with a wild, well-placed punch, will serve the suspension this weekend during Cleveland’s series in Tampa Bay. Anderson was suspended six games for fighting with Ramirez near second base and triggering a benches-clearing melee on Aug. 5 between the Guardians and White Sox that went on for several minutes and included several other flareups.
Messi scores again, Inter Miami tops Charlotte 4-0 to make Leagues Cup semifinals
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi’s goalscoring streak lives on, as does Inter Miami’s winning streak. Messi scored in the 86th minute, his eighth goal in five matches with his new club, and Inter Miami rolled past Charlotte 4-0 in a Leagues Cup quarterfinal game on Friday night. Messi has scored in all five of his appearances with Miami. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner who led Argentina to the World Cup crown last year has yet to lose a match with Miami, walking off winners in all five matchups so far in the Leagues Cup, a 47-team event composed of clubs from MLS and Mexico’s top league that now is whittled down to the final four.
McLaren boss tells team IndyCar championship leader Alex Palou has reneged on 2024 contract
IndyCar championship leader Alex Palou has changed his mind again and informed McLaren Racing he will not be joining the team at the end of this season. In a letter sent to the Arrow McLaren Racing employees by boss Zak Brown, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press, Brown wrote that Palou “has no intention of honoring his contract with our Arrow McLaren IndyCar team for the 2024 season and beyond.” The letter was sent to McLaren employees shortly after Friday’s final IndyCar Series on-track session at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Heat wave tests stamina, resourcefulness at major Southern youth baseball event
RUSTON, La. (AP) — A heat wave scorching the southern United States tested the resilience and resourcefulness of competitors, officials and spectators at a major youth baseball tournament in Louisiana. Temperatures reached 105 degrees and the heat index topped out at 117 during the DYB World Series in Ruston. The organization's world series features teams from 11 Southern states in age groups up to 12 years old. Some fans and umpires passed out. Some were hospitalized. Many spectators brought industrial-grade misting fans to ease their suffering. Dugouts were furnished with cooling devices and cases of water. DYB Commissioner William Wade says warming trends could present similar challenges in coming years.
England captain Harry Kane ‘buzzing’ after Bayern Munich move in pursuit of trophies
England captain Harry Kane has completed his move to Bayern Munich from Tottenham as the striker goes in search of the first major trophies in his career. The transfer fee for Kane could hit more than 100 million pounds ($110 million). That breaks the Bundesliga transfer record and is a huge sum for a player who would have been out of contract next year. Kane has signed a four-year deal. Kane leaves Tottenham after 19 years but left open the possibility of a return in a farewell message to fans. The 30-year-old Kane could lift a trophy — though hardly a major one — on his first day at Bayern if he plays in Saturday’s German Super Cup season-opener against Leipzig.
