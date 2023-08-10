Phil Mickelson has wagered more than $1 billion, according to book by renowned gambler Billy Walters
Renowned gambler Billy Walters writes in his book that Phil Mickelson wagered more than $1 billion in the last 30 years. Walters' book is due out on Aug. 22. Firepit Collective obtained the excerpt and its stunning allegations. They include Walters telling of a conversation in which Mickelson wanted him to bet $400,000 for him on the Americans winning the 2012 Ryder Cup. Mickelson played on that team. Walters talked him out of it. He's not sure if Mickelson placed the bet. Walters was sentenced to five years for an insider trading case that involved Mickelson as a relief defendant.
Michael Lorenzen throws a no-hitter in his home debut with the Phillies, 14th in franchise history
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Michael Lorenzen threw the 14th no-hitter in Philadelphia Phillies history, a dazzling performance in only his second start with his new team, which beat the Washington Nationals 7-0. The 31-year-old Lorenzen struck out five, walked four and improved to 2-0 since he was acquired from Detroit at the trade deadline for a minor leaguer. Lorenzen retired Lane Thomas on a grounder to open the ninth and struck out Joey Meneses looking. The crowd of 30,406 erupted when Lorenzen retired Dominic Smith on a flyball on his 124th pitch to end the game. Lorenzen flipped his cap backward and was mobbed by his teammates in a rowdy celebration near the plate.
ACC keeps Stanford, Cal in limbo as presidents choose not to vote on western expansion
The Atlantic Coast Conference presidents have chosen not to vote on whether to add Stanford and California to the league. That's according to two people with knowledge of the situation who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither the ACC nor the schools disclosed their internal discussions publicly. The ACC's inaction keeps the Northern California schools in limbo as they look for an escape from the crumbling Pac-12. The ACC has also been looking at SMU, the Dallas-based school from the American Athletic Conference, as an expansion target.
Northwestern athletic director blasts football staffers for 'tone deaf' shirts supporting Fitzgerald
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Northwestern athletic director Derrick Gragg criticized assistant football coaches and staff members for wearing shirts supporting fired coach Pat Fitzgerald at practice. Gragg called the shirts “inappropriate, offensive and tone deaf” given the hazing and abuse scandal engulfing the football program and other teams. Gragg says he and the university were unaware that the assistants and staff members owned the black shirts with “Cats Against the World” and Fitzgerald’s old number “51” in purple type or would wear them at practice. He issued the statement after interim coach David Braun called it a free speech issue and said his focus was on supporting his players and staff.
Pedaling beats polarization in a huge, cross-Iowa bike ride
WEST LIBERTY, Iowa (AP) — American politics are tense and polarized, and the Iowa caucuses are just six months away. But you wouldn't have known that from the week-long RAGBRAI bike ride across Iowa this summer. About 50,000 riders took part in the 500-mile journey. And they mostly put politics and other divisions aside in pursuit of a common aim. That would be getting over the finish line. Many said it was a welcome change. Riders stopped to help each other. People in towns cheered them on and passed out water. One rider said the event showed that people from all different backgrounds who share a common interest can still get along.
US cyclist Chloe Dygert returns from career-threatening injury to regain world title
American cyclist Chloe Dygert's comeback from a career-threatening injury culminated with a world title in the women's time trial on Thursday. Dygert crashed heavily in the same event at the 2020 worlds in Italy, leaving her with serious injuries to her left leg. She also dealt with illness and other injuries over the past three years, often keeping her off the bike for months at a time. But she stamped herself as the favorite for next year's Paris Olympics by holding off Australia's Grace Brown by six seconds to win the gold medal. Christina Schweinberger of Austria won the bronze medal.
Mississippi Supreme Court won't remove Favre from lawsuit over misspent welfare money
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Supreme Court says it will not remove NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre as a defendant in a civil lawsuit that seeks to recover millions of dollars of misspent welfare money. Three justices issued a brief ruling Wednesday. They affirmed a trial court judge's decision that Favre must remain as a defendant in the civil lawsuit filed by the state Department of Human Services. Prosecutors say millions of welfare dollars for low-income Mississippi residents were squandered on projects supported by wealthy or well-connected people from 2016 to 2019. The department sued more than three dozen people or businesses in 2022 to try to recover some of the money.
Japan tries to stake its claim as favorite at Women's World Cup when quarterfinals begin
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Japan has hardly been tested in this Women’s World Cup and rolled with a perfect 4-0 record into the quarterfinals. A win over Sweden at this stage would show the Nadeshiko are very much a true contender. But Friday’s opening day of the quarterfinals also gives Netherlands an opportunity to take control of a wide-open World Cup. The Dutch were runners-up to the United States four years ago, and the Americans beat them in the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympics. The U.S. is already out of contention and so Netherlands has a major obstacle out of its way. First up comes a match against Spain, which has never before advanced into the quarterfinals of the World Cup.
Shohei Ohtani gets his 10th mound victory of the season in the Angels' 4-1 win over the Giants
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani pitched six innings of three-hit ball and got his 10th victory of the season in the Los Angeles Angels' 4-1 win over the San Francisco Giants. Ohtani allowed one unearned run and struck out five. He surpassed Babe Ruth in yet another way by becoming the first player in major league history to have multiple seasons with 10 victories and 10 homers. Mike Moustakas hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the sixth inning. The Giants rallied in the ninth, but Moustakas made a nice play on Thairo Estrada's two-out grounder to third with runners at the corners.
Marta, Sinclair and Rapinoe among the generational talents retiring after Women's World Cup
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Generational talents Marta, Christine Sinclair and Megan Rapinoe have all played in their final Women’s World Cup. All are leaving the game in a much different place than when they started. Also retiring Estefania Banini, who is just 33 but has decided that it’s time to make way for younger Argentinian players. There’s also Caroline Seger, who is still playing in the tournament with Sweden but has already said that it will be her last. Each of those players were instrumental in elevating the women's game, on and off the field.
