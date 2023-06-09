Panthers rally, top Golden Knights 3-2 in OT in Game 3 of Stanley Cup final
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe scored 4:27 into overtime and the Florida Panthers pulled off some more postseason dramatics to beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday night. Matthew Tkachuk tied it with 2:13 left in the third period for the Panthers, who got the franchise’s first title-series game win in seven tries. Florida had to fend off a power play to start overtime, and Verhaeghe got the winner from the slot to get the Panthers within 2-1 in the series. Game 4 is Saturday night. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 25 shots for Florida. Adin Hill made 20 saves for Vegas, but got beat on the only shot that came his way in overtime.
Matthew Tkachuk returns from big hit in Stanley Cup Final, adds more playoff heroics
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk returned after leaving Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final and provided more of his trademark playoff heroics. Tkachuk was sidelined early after a big hit from Vegas Golden Knights forward Keegan Kolesar. Before the absence he set up the Panthers' first goal. Late in the third period he scored to tie it with 2:13 left in regulation and set the screen on the overtime winner. Tkachuk is now tied for the most points in postseason.
Belmont Park will resume live racing after air quality improves ahead of Belmont Stakes
ELMONT, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Racing Association has announced that live racing will resume at Belmont Park on Friday following significant improvement in air quality conditions in the state. Both Belmont and Saratoga reopened for training Friday morning, and the 11-card race will start at 12:50 p.m. The NYRA said in a statement that it will actively monitor air quality conditions to ensure the environment remains safe ahead of the Belmont Stakes on Saturday. Racing at Belmont Park was canceled Thursday due to poor air quality from wildfires in Canada. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul had warned the Belmont Stakes could be affected if conditions don’t improve by Saturday.
Nuggets' Christian Braun seeking NBA title a year after winning NCAA championship
DENVER (AP) — Denver rookie Christian Braun is in rarified air with the Nuggets two wins shy of winning the first NBA championship in franchise history. The rookie from Kansas won a national championship last year and if the Nuggets beat the Miami Heat he'll become just the fifth plyer to win an NBA title the year after winning a national championship, joining Bill Russell, Magic Johnson, Henry Bibby and Billy Thompson. Braun also won championships his sophomore, junior and senior seasons in high school. So this would be his fifth title in seven years.
UConn students getting expelled for vandalism that followed team's NCAA championship
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Some University of Connecticut students are getting expelled for vandalizing their campus following their basketball team’s April 3 victory in the NCAA championship game. UConn spokesperson Stephanie Reitz said Friday that the total number of students to be expelled hasn't been determined yet. She says the investigations are ongoing for some of those who were arrested following the vandalism at the Storrs campus. The Huskies’ 76-59 win over San Diego State University represented UConn’s fifth NCAA title in 24 years. Most of the celebrations that followed were peaceful, but some students pulled down signs and light poles and smashed windows.
Heat still confident, Nuggets remain focused as NBA Finals reach Game 4
MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler showed up in plush blue slippers Thursday for what was officially called practice. Kyle Lowry was trying to distract him during an interview session. Nikola Jokic continued to say how he doesn’t care about statistics. Jamal Murray talked about all the fun he’s having. At this point, there isn’t a lot of off-day, on-court work for the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat. Game 4 of the NBA Finals is Friday night in Miami. The Nuggets got a historic effort from Jokic and Murray to reclaim the lead in the series with a 109-94 win Wednesday night.
Oklahoma wins third straight Women's College World Series title, extends record win streak to 53
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jordy Bahl threw three innings of perfect relief and Oklahoma won its third straight Women’s College World Series title and seventh overall, beating Florida State 3-1 for a two-game sweep. The Sooners finished 61-1 and extended their Division I-record win streak to 53 games. They have won six titles since 2013 after getting their first in 2000, all under coach Patty Gasso. Oklahoma’s only defeat was a 4-3 loss at Baylor on Feb. 19. The Sooners set a record for win percentage and have the fewest losses of any NCAA champion. They led the nation in runs per game, earned run average and batting average.
In this youth baseball league, fans who mistreat umpires are sentenced to do the job themselves
DEPTFORD, N.J. (AP) — Baseball is steeped in the tradition of fans wanting to jeer the umpire. One Little League in New Jersey is taking a more hands-on approach. It's trying to curb the appetite among the crowd watching 10- and 11-year-olds play baseball who curse at the unpaid volunteers behind the plate. The fans could become the umpires if they won't follow league rules on sportsmanship. Outbursts of bad behavior at sporting events for young people have had frightening consequences for officials at all youth levels. The Deptford Little League is hoping its solution is a preventative one.
No. 1 Iga Swiatek seeks a 3rd French Open title in women's final against Karolina Muchova
PARIS (AP) — Iga Swiatek will face Karolina Muchova in the French Open women's final on Saturday in Paris. Swiatek is ranked No. 1 and is trying to win her third championship in four years at Roland Garros. It also would be her fourth Grand Slam trophy overall. She is a 22-year-old from Poland. Muchova is ranked 43rd and will be appearing in her first major final after eliminating No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals. Muchova is a 26-year-old from the Czech Republic. She and Swiatek have only played each other once before and it came back in April 2019 in Prague. Muchova won that one.
Tom Brady still has a full plate and plenty of drive after retirement
Tom Brady may be really done playing football now, but his discipline and drive endure. The seven-time Super Bowl champion is enjoying retirement while staying busy. He’s preparing for his new 2024 broadcasting gig at Fox Sports, is set to become a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, and is focusing on his apparel and wellness brands. Brady recently spoke to The Associated Press about his new projects, whether he still sticks to his strict healthy lifestyle, and if that drive extends to his parenting.
