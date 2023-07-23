Live updates | Harman reaches 13 under and is on brink of winning the British Open
HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Brian Harman has reached 13-under par for the first time this week and is on the brink of winning the British Open. Harman made birdie from 8 feet at the par-5 15th to restore the five-stroke lead with which he started the final round. Sepp Straka was playing the last hole in second place at 8 under. That is one shot ahead of Jason Day and 21-year-old Tom Kim of South Korea. Kim shot 67 and Day had two holes to play.
Jamaica holds France to a 0-0 draw in a surprising Women's World Cup opener
SYDNEY (AP) — Jamaica produced one of the biggest surprises of the Women’s World Cup so far by holding France to a 0-0 draw. France’s Kadidiatou Diani struck the bar with a 90th-minute header but one of the tournament favorites had to settle for a point. The draw saw Jamaica pick up its first ever point in the competition. That was despite Jamaica ending the game with 10 players after Khadija Shaw was sent off in time added on. Diani had France’s best chances to score a winner but could not find a breakthrough at the Sydney Football Stadium.
Australian Titmus takes it out fast and sets WR in 400m freestyle as Ledecky settles for silver
FUKUOKA, Japan (AP) — Australian Ariarne Titmus has set a new world record on the way to a decisive victory in the women’s 400-meter freestyle on the opening day of the world swimming championships, with silver for American Katie Ledecky and bronze for Erika Fairweather of New Zealand. Sixteen-year-old Summer McIntosh of Canada, the world-record holder in the event, finished fourth. The race by the three superstar women overshadowed the world-record performance of rising French star Leon Marchand. Marchand won the 400 IM in 4:02.50 breaking the previous mark of 4:03.84 set by American Michael Phelps in 2008.
F1 champ Verstappen wins Hungarian GP to extend overall lead, give Red Bull record 12th straight win
BUDAPEST (AP) — Formula One defending champion Max Verstappen needs only a few seconds to stamp his authority on the Hungarian Grand Prix and win his seventh straight race of a crushingly dominant season. Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton started from pole position ahead of Verstappen, who muscled him out at the first corner and never looked back. Red Bull’s 12th straight win included the final race of 2022 and broke McLaren’s record for consecutive wins set in 1988. Verstappen is cruising toward a third straight F1 title. His ninth victory this season means he already leads Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez by 110 points. McLaren's Lando Norris finished second and Perez was third. Hamilton finished fourth for Mercedes.
Marta enters her sixth Women's World Cup seeking scoring record, Brazil's first championship
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Brazil starts its ninth appearance in the Women’s World Cup trying to remain undefeated in opening matches. It shouldn’t be difficult for the Selecao, who start Group F play on Monday against tournament newcomer Panama in Adelaide, Australia. Brazil has qualified for all nine World Cups and is a perfect 8-0 in its opening matches. Superstar Marta has said her sixth World Cup will be her last and she hopes to end with not only Brazil's first title, but with the distinction of becoming the first player — male or female — to score in six tournaments.
Morocco, Benzina set to make Women's World Cup history in a game against Germany
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Nouhaila Benzina will make history when she steps onto the field for Morocco’s first match of the Women’s World Cup against Germany — and not just as a player for the first Arab or North African nation ever in the tournament. The 25-year-old defender will be the first player to wear the Islamic headscarf at the senior-level Women’s World Cup. She and the Atlas Lionesses face two-time World Cup champion Germany in Melbourne, Australia, on Monday. Assmaah Helal, a co-founder of the Muslim Women in Sports Network, says of the hijab: “Girls will look at Benzina (and think) ‘That could be me.'”
Frelick's exceptional debut performance helps Brewers rally to beat Braves 4-3
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Sal Frelick went 3 for 3, drove in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning and made two outstanding catches for a spectacular major league debut as the Milwaukee Brewers rallied to beat the Atlanta Braves 4-3. Austin Riley homered for the fifth straight game in a losing cause to tie a Braves franchise record. Riley has gone 10 of 21 with nine runs, six homers and 16 RBIs over his last five games. Riley’s three-run shot off Adrian Houser in the third gave the Braves a 3-0 lead. Frelick made sure the Brewers came all the way back.
Harman steadies himself at British Open to keep a 5-shot lead over Young
HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Brian Harman is one round away from becoming a major champion at the British Open. He started the day with a five-shot lead at Royal Liverpool and that's how he ended it. Harman made two bogeys in four holes and his lead was down to two. But he didn't drop a shot the rest of the way and finished with a 69. He was five ahead of Cameron Young, the runner-up at St. Andrews last year. Jon Rahm shot 63 and got within six shots. No one has lost a five-shot lead on Sunday in a major since Jean Van de Velde in 1999.
Rahm back in contention after Royal Liverpool course record 63 at British Open
HOYLAKE, England (AP) — The hug Jon Rahm gave his parents after finishing his round at the British Open on Saturday felt a lot better than the one gave he gave them a day earlier. He struggled just to make the cut on Friday. This time he shot the lowest round ever at Royal Liverpool in the Open to put himself back in contention to win the claret jug. Rahm shot an 8-under 63 that was his best ever round in any major. He says “today it wasn’t a consolation hug” with his family.
Sophia Smith wows in her Women's World Cup debut after Olympic disappointment
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Sophia Smith is among 14 players on the U.S. national team who are playing in their first Women’s World Cup. She made a splash with a pair of goals and an assist in the Americans’ 3-0 victory over Vietnam to open the tournament. Smith has had a quick rise on the international stage after missing out on the U.S. team for the Tokyo Olympics. She rebounded from the disappointment and was named last year's U.S. Soccer Player of the Year and the MVP of the National Women's Soccer League.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.