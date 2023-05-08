Ishbia hopes no punishment from NBA for Nuggets' Jokic
DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets remain hopeful that center Nikola Jokic receives no additional punishment by the league after he made contact in the stands with Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia. Ishbia feels the same way. From his Twitter account Monday, Ishbia praised his team’s performance and urged no further disciplinary action for the Nuggets two-time NBA MVP. A fine from the league could be in line for Jokic. Or no punishment at all. But a suspension isn’t out of the realm of possibility, either, with the second-round series moving back to Denver for Game 5 on Tuesday night tied at 2-2 after both teams won at home.
76ers' Harden visits with Michigan State shooting victim
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James Harden met with Michigan State shooting victim John Hao before a playoff game. Then he signed his sneakers and gave them to Hao after scoring 42 points and making the winning shot in overtime. The 20-year-old Hao was paralyzed from the chest down in a February shooting on the East Lansing campus that killed three students and injured five others. Harden learned Hao was a fan of his and the two struck up a friendship over FaceTime. Harden also donated sneakers and money toward Hao's recovery. Hao recently left a Chicago rehabilitation facility and said he may move with his family back to China.
Booker, Durant both score 36, Suns even series with Nuggets
PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker had 36 points and 12 assists, Kevin Durant also had 36 points and the Phoenix Suns beat the Denver Nuggets 129-124 to even their Western Conference semifinal playoff series at two games apiece. Backup guard Landry Shamet made four crucial 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to keep the Suns ahead. Denver lost despite a huge game from MVP runner-up Nikola Jokic, who poured in 53 points. The Suns took a 98-92 lead into the fourth quarter after a scoring flurry from Booker, who had 17 points in the third. Phoenix wouldn’t trail in the fourth. The series returns to Denver for Game 5 on Tuesday.
Harden makes winning 3 in OT, 76ers tie series with Celtics
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James Harden hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 18 seconds left in overtime and scored 42 points to help the Philadelphia 76ers stave off a wild Boston Celtics comeback in a 116-115 victory on Sunday that evened their playoff series at 2-2. Marcus Smart’s potential winner was a tick too late and the Celtics now head home for Tuesday’s Game 5. Joel Embiid had 34 points and 13 rebounds. Harden added nine assists and eight rebounds. Jayson Tatum struggled to score early but finished with 24 points, 18 rebounds, six assists and four blocks.
What is horse racing doing to prevent catastrophic injuries?
The deaths of seven horses at the home of the Kentucky Derby has once again intensified the debate over the safety of horse racing. Two of the deaths occurred as the result of race injuries on Derby day at Churchill Downs. The track says there was no discernible pattern detected in the injuries. In recent years the industry has instituted a series of veterinary and medication reforms, which led to the fatality rate dropping. A leg injury in a racehorse can cause other complications that can lead to death.
Ex-girlfriend: Tiger Woods used lawyer to break up with me
Golf superstar Tiger Woods wants a judge to halt his ex-girlfriend's lawsuits seeking $30 million. Woods' attorneys are expected to argue at a Tuesday court hearing near his Florida mansion. They say Erica Herman signed a nondisclosure agreement that requires their disputes be heard privately by an arbitrator. Herman once managed his restaurant. She says she was illegally evicted last fall after living at the mansion for five years. She says Woods had verbally promised she could live at the home at least 11 years. Her attorney says Woods began their sexual relationship when Herman was his employee and threatened to fire her if she didn't sign the agreement. His attorneys deny the allegation.
The Frenchie becomes a favorite — and a dog-show contender
NEW YORK (AP) — French bulldogs are ranked as the United States’ favorite dog breed, yet none has ever won the nation’s pre-eminent dog show. But this year, a Frenchie named Winston is a strong contender to take the trophy at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show. After coming in second at the show last year and winning another major event in November, he competes Monday for a shot at the top prize. Frenchies have undergone a stunning surge in popularity in the U.S. over the last 30 years. But their rise has been dogged by concerns about their health and debate over the ethics of breeding them.
Reinhart the hero, as Panthers top Leafs in OT for 3-0 lead
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored 3:02 into overtime and the Florida Panthers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 to take a commanding 3-0 lead in their Eastern Conference semifinal series. Reinhart dumped the puck off the boards behind the net to set up his game-winner, taking a pass back from Anton Lundell and scoring to give Florida its first 3-0 series lead in 27 years. Anthony Duclair and Carter Verhaeghe scored for Florida. Sam Lafferty and Erik Gustafsson scored for Toronto.
Kraken ride 2nd period outburst, thump Stars 7-2 in Game 3
SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle sparked a five-goal outburst in the second period with his fourth goal of the playoffs, Philipp Grubauer made 24 saves and the Seattle Kraken beat the Dallas Stars 7-2 to take a 2-1 series lead in their Western Conference semifinal. Eberle's goal was just the start for Seattle. Alex Wennberg doubled the lead 1:26 after Eberle’s goal; Carson Soucy became Seattle’s 16th different goal scorer this postseason, beating Oettinger five-hole at 6:30; and Matty Beniers made it 4-0 at 8:22. Eeli Tolvanen, Yanni Gourde and Justin Schultz also scored for Seattle. Mason Marchment and Jani Hakanpää scored for Dallas. Stars goalie Jake Oettinger was pulled after allowing five goals on 17 shots through two periods.
Bidens to host UConn, LSU basketball teams at White House
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, plan to welcome the men’s and women’s NCAA basketball champions to the White House. The University of Connecticut Huskies men’s team beat San Diego State 76-59 in April to secure its fifth national title. The Louisiana State University Tigers women’s team won its first championship by beating the University of Iowa 102-85. The invite to LSU became a source of controversy this year after the first lady said during a speech that the defeated Iowa women’s team should also come to the White House “because they played such a good game.” In recent decades, the White House has usually hosted the champion team from an array of sports leagues. The team visits are scheduled for May 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.