US falls to Lithuania at Basketball World Cup but still qualifies for Paris Olympics
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The U.S. is going to the Paris Olympics next summer. Lithuania made sure that was the only good development for the Americans on Sunday night, when it pulled off a Basketball World Cup stunner. Vaidas Kariniauskas scored 15 points and Lithuania beat the U.S. 110-104 in a second-round game. The loss was the first for the U.S. in 10 games this summer, counting five exhibition games on the way to the World Cup. It came on the night the Americans officially clinched a berth in the Paris Games when Serbia beat the Dominican Republic.
Max Verstappen wins Italian GP for record 10th straight F1 victory
MONZA, Italy (AP) — Runaway Formula One leader Max Verstappen has secured a record-breaking 10th straight win with victory at the Italian Grand Prix with a Red Bull one-two on Ferrari’s home track. Another flawless performance from the two-time defending champion saw him beat teammate Sergio Pérez by 6.802 seconds. Carlos Sainz Jr. was 11.082 behind Verstappen and just ahead of Charles Leclerc as the two Ferrari drivers battled for the final spot on Monza’s iconic podium. Verstappen had started second but eventually got past Sainz at the start of lap 15 and from then on no one could match the Red Bull pace. The victory also sees Verstappen increase his huge championship lead to 145 points in a crushingly dominant season for the 25-year-old.
Carlos Alcaraz's variety makes it tough to choose shots at the US Open. He still keeps winning
NEW YORK (AP) — Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz has moved into the fourth round at the U.S. Open for the third year in a row. The top-seeded Alcaraz eliminated No. 26 Dan Evans 6-2, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 on Saturday at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Next for Alcaraz is a matchup against Matteo Arnaldi, a 22-year-old from Italy who is ranked 61st. Arnaldi made it this far at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time by beating No. 16 Cam Norrie in straight sets. Women advancing Saturday included Aryna Sabalenka, Daria Kasatkina and Madison Keys. Sabalenka can overtake No. 1 Iga Swiatek atop the WTA rankings depending on their results the rest of the way in New York.
Salah scores in Liverpool's 3-0 win over Aston Villa as speculation swirls about his future
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Mohamed Salah has put aside intense speculation about his future by scoring again for Liverpool in its dominant 3-0 win over Aston Villa that made it three straight victories in the Premier League for Jürgen Klopp's team. Salah was the subject of a reported bid on Friday worth 150 million pounds ($188 million) by Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia. He tapped home a finish in the 55th minute to round off the scoring at Anfield as Liverpool built on recent wins against Bournemouth and Newcastle. Dominik Szoboszlai drove in the opening goal in the third minute before Matty Cash scored an own-goal in the 22nd. Liverpool stayed unbeaten and on 10 points from four games heading into the international break.
AP Top 25 Takeaways: Believe the hype! Coach Prime delivers a thrilling upset in his Colorado debut
Deion Sanders’ debut as Colorado coach was billed as a big deal in a closely watched offseason. There was plenty of skepticism about just how good the Buffaloes could be after an unprecedented roster makeover in Boulder. Sanders' Buffaloes delivered beyond even the loftiest expectations, upsetting No. 17 TCU. The team with nearly 90 new players beat the team that played for the national championship last season, and Coach Prime called out the doubters when it was over. Get ready to see a whole lot of CU this September.
Italy, Latvia, Serbia and Canada clinch spots in Basketball World Cup quarterfinals
For the first time in 25 years, Italy is going to the quarterfinals of the Basketball World Cup. And Latvia is going for the first time ever. Serbia is in as well, and so is Canada, which ousted defending champion Spain. Italy reached the World Cup quarterfinals with a 73-57 win over Puerto Rico in Manila, Philippines, on the final day of second-round play at FIBA’s biggest tournament. Italy will play the U.S. in Tuesday’s quarterfinals in Manila. Latvia is in the World Cup for the first time.
Slovakian teenage girls' hockey phenom Nela Lopusanova arrives in North America
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Nela Lopusanova has arrived in North America to open the next chapter of the 15-year-old Slovakian phenom's desire to develop an already blossoming hockey career. She left her family and friends behind to make the 4,300-mile trek from Zilina, Slovakia to Rochester, New York, to play for Bishop Kearney high school's Selects Academy. The program is known for developing some of the top young women's players in the sport. Lopusanova already made a splash by becoming the first female to score the so-called “Michigan” goal in international competition while representing Slovakia at the Under-18 world championships in January.
Australian Hijikata, who plays Tiafoe at US Open, stands as obstacle to Americans' Grand Slam hopes
NEW YORK (AP) — Rinky Hijikata knows what he’s facing at the U.S. Open, and it’s more than just Frances Tiafoe. The Australian’s deepest run at a major tournament has positioned him as the only obstacle standing between the U.S. and a guaranteed spot in the men’s semifinals. Unless Hijikata wins his next two matches, the Americans’ hopes of ending a 20-year Grand Slam drought will be alive deep into the second week. So Hijikata knows the fans will be against him Sunday when he faces the 10th-seeded Tiafoe, and if he gets past that to play the winner of the all-American matchup between No. 14 Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton in the quarterfinals.
Pegula outlasts Svitolina at the US Open and will face fellow American Keys in the fourth round
NEW YORK (AP) — Jessica Pegula has defeated Elina Svitolina 6-4, 4-6, 6-2, setting up a fourth-round matchup at the U.S. Open against fellow American Madison Keys. No. 3-seeded Pegula is still trying to advance beyond the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam tournament. First, she will have to get by the 2017 runner-up in Flushing Meadows who also needed three sets to move on Saturday. No. 17-seeded Keys came back to eliminate No. 14 Liudmila Samsonova 5-7, 6-2, 6-2. Pegula then pulled out a tough test with Svitolina. The No. 26 seed from Ukraine reached the U.S. Open semifinals in 2019.
Acuña homers in 3rd straight game against Dodgers as Braves win 4-2 in 10 for 6th in a row
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. homered for the third straight night at Dodger Stadium and Orlando Arcia hit a three-run shot in the 10th inning that sent the streaking Atlanta Braves to a 4-2 victory over Los Angeles. Acuña’s 454-foot drive to center field came off his bat at an astounding 121.2 mph, making it the hardest-hit ball in the majors this year. Bryce Elder pitched six effective innings and the Braves won their sixth consecutive game, becoming the first major league club to reach 90 wins this season. Atlanta will try for a four-game sweep Sunday in this much-anticipated matchup between the top two teams in the National League.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.