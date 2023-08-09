Jay Monahan says PGA Tour, Saudi deal is on the right path in 1st remarks since taking medical leave
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan is back to full health and determined to finalize the business agreement with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf. Monahan has spoken publicly for the first time since he returned to work from a health scare. He stepped away a week after the Saudi deal was announced and said anxiety had built up over time. He believes the deal is the right path for the PGA Tour and that will be shown over time. The agreement has a Dec. 31 deadline to get it done. Monahan says that's the target and it's realistic.
The US Open is adding video review for double bounces. It's a first for Grand Slam tennis
Video review for double bounces and certain other rulings will be making its Grand Slam tennis debut when main-draw competition begins at the U.S. Open later this month. Players in singles, doubles and mixed doubles at Flushing Meadows will get three challenges per set for things such as whether a ball touches a player’s body, a player touches the net or a player was hindered by noise made while she or he was attempting a shot. The chair umpire will review a replay on the screen and decide whether a call should be changed. The system will be available on five of 17 competition courts during the two-week tournament in New York.
Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith says he'll retire in summer 2024
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said he plans to retire next summer. Smith, who has spent the past 18 years at Ohio State leading one of the largest and most successful athletic programs in the country, announced Wednesday that he would step down in July 2024. Smith, a Cleveland native who played college football at Notre Dame, became Ohio State’s eighth athletic director in April 2005. He had previously been athletic director at Arizona State, Eastern Michigan and Iowa State. Ohio State teams have won 115 team Big Ten titles under Smith. He had signed a four-year contract extension in 2021.
Round of 8: Women's World Cup is wide open after so many heavyweights eliminated
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — The United States’ hold on the Women’s World Cup is over, and two-time champion Germany also exited the tournament. Olympic gold medalist Canada was bounced, and Marta and her Brazil team were knocked out before she had a chance to become the first player to score in six World Cups. Yes, the heavyweights of women’s soccer have all been eliminated, and yes, it has created a wide-open World Cup. The eight teams that advanced to the quarterfinals represent some traditional powers, one previous World Cup winner and two teams making their debut in the final eight.
Coyotes say they've executed a letter of intent to buy land for a potential arena in Mesa, Arizona
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Coyotes say owner Alex Meruelo has executed a letter of intent to buy a piece of land for a potential arena in Mesa, Arizona. The move comes months after voters in Tempe rejected a referendum to construct an arena there for the NHL club. The Coyotes say they remain committed to building a privately funded rink and entertainment district and continue to explore other potential sites in the Phoenix area. They're going into their second season at 5,000-seat Mullett Arena on the campus of Arizona State University. The Players' Association has raised concerns about the situation there.
Bigger bonuses could change lives for tiny teams that advance in Women’s World Cup
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Players who reached the knockout round of the Women’s World Cup got larger individual bonuses that can be life-changing to many of them. FIFA designated $30,000 for each of the 732 players on the 32 teams that played in the World Cup. The payout rises to $60,000 for players on the 16 teams that advanced out of group play. Players in the quarterfinals get $90,000. That’s a significant payday for the teams that have had financial disputes with their federations over pay and support.
Georgia fires football staffer who survived fatal crash, less than a month after lawsuit
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia has fired the football recruiting staffer who survived a January crash that killed player Devin Willock and another recruiting staffer, less than a month after she filed a lawsuit against the university’s athletic association. The school issued a statement saying Victoria “Tori” Bowles was dismissed because she refused to cooperate with an internal investigation into the crash. Her attorneys claim she is being retaliated against for filing the lawsuit, which also names former Georgia player and first-round NFL draft pick Jalen Carter. The Jan. 15 crash killed Willock and the driver of the Ford Expedition, Chandler LeCroy.
Rays All-Star pitcher McClanahan is likely to miss the rest of the season
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays All-Star pitcher Shane McClanahan’s season may be over due to an injured left arm. Rays manager Kevin Cash said before Tuesday night’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals that it's "highly unlikely” McClanahan will pitch again this season. Cash said Tommy John surgery is among the options under consideration. McClanahan is scheduled to undergo further medical examination. McClanahan has an 11-2 record with a 3.29 ERA in 21 starts. He left a start last week against the Yankees in New York because of tightness in his left forearm.
Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. hit on the left elbow by a pitch, leaves game; X-rays negative
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. was hit on the left elbow by a pitch from Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Colin Holderman in the sixth inning and left the game. The Braves said X-rays were negative and Acuña is considered day to day. Acuña has been one of the best players in the majors this season and the Braves brought MLB’s best record into Tuesday night’s game. He led off the game with his 26th homer and went 1 for 3. Atlanta ultimately won 8-6. Acuña is batting .339 in 111 games and leads the majors with 53 stolen bases. Rookie Forrest Wall pinch-ran for Acuña and replaced him in right field.
Defending champion Sharon Lokedi leads loaded New York City Marathon women's field
NEW YORK (AP) — Sharon Lokedi is set to defend her New York City Marathon title in the race Nov. 5 as part of a loaded women’s professional field. Joining Lokedi are Boston Marathon champion Hellen Obiri, Olympic gold medalist and 2021 New York champion Peres Jepchirchir and marathon world-record holder Brigid Kosgei. When the four Kenyans line up in November, it will be the first time in the history of the event that the reigning Boston Marathon, Olympic champion, world-record holder and defending New York champion would race against each other in the Big Apple.
