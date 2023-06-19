Wyndham Clark's US Open win on Father's Day is also a tribute to his late mom
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The U.S. Open wrapped up on Father’s Day. Golf's newest champion would be the first to tell people he’s always been a mama’s boy. Wyndham Clark’s victory will be remembered for how a newcomer to the big time held off some of the biggest names in the game to stamp a poignant exclamation mark on a U.S. Open that had been to that point kind of hard to love. Clark’s mother, Lise, died of breast cancer in 2013, which sent him spiraling. The road back led him to leave college at Oklahoma State for a fresh start at Oregon. It involved more than one crisis in confidence. It hit a crescendo Sunday when Clark held off Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler for his first major title.
Tom Watson is the latest to want answers on the PGA Tour's deal with Saudi backers of LIV
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eight-time major champion Tom Watson is the latest to want answers on the PGA Tour’s new business partnership with Saudi backers of LIV Golf. He has sent a letter to PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan asking if the deal was the only way to solve the tour’s financial hardship. The tour has an agreement with the Saudi sovereign wealth fund and the European tour to pool businesses in a new for-profit company. One person who has seen the agreement says it contains assurances the tour would keep a controlling voting interest no matter how much money the Saudis invested.
Alabama's Brandon Miller tops AP's list of talented 1-and-done forwards in the NBA draft
Alabama's Brandon Miller tops The Associated Press' list of top forwards in the upcoming NBA draft. Miller could go as high as No. 2 overall behind presumptive top pick Victor Wembanyama. Miller thrived as an outside shooter with athleticism during his lone season with the Crimson Tide. The list of top forwards includes more one-and-done players in Villanova's Cam Whitmore and Houston's Jarace Walker. Other one-and-dones that could go in the lottery include Central Florida's Taylor Hendricks and Kansas' Gradey Dick. Another intriguing prospect is 18-year-old Bilal Coulibaly, who was Wembanyama's teammate in France.
Reds' streak leaves them on doorstep of first place in NL Central
Elly De La Cruz’s arrival gave fans in Cincinnati a reason to be hopeful about the future. Then the Reds started looking like they might be contenders — right now. It helps that they play in the NL Central, where everyone is one great week away from challenging for the division lead. And after eight straight victories, the Reds are only a half-game behind first-place Milwaukee. Cincinnati finished the week by sweeping a three-game series on the road against defending champion Houston. The Reds haven’t had a winning streak this long since 2012.
Drivers agree that Palou's 74-point IndyCar lead isn't insurmountable
ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Alex Palou isn’t taking anything for granted and his competitors aren’t conceding a thing. But someone’s going to have to make a heck of a charge in the second half of the season to prevent Palou from winning his second IndyCar Series championship in three years. Palou has won three of the last four IndyCar events and owns a 74-point lead over Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Marcus Ericsson as the season approaches its midway point. That’s the biggest advantage anyone’s had eight races into the season since 2020,
Bradley Beal being traded to Phoenix by Washington, AP source says
Bradley Beal is being traded to Phoenix, where he will form a new power trio alongside Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. The Washington Wizards and the Suns agreed to the deal on Sunday, according to a person with knowledge of the negotiations. The person says Phoenix has agreed to send Chris Paul, Landry Shamet and a package of future second-round picks to Washington for Beal, a three-time All-Star. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade is pending league approval. Beal's agent says he waived his no-trade clause to make the deal happen.
Red Sox, Nationals, A's among MLB teams commemorating Juneteenth
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox are among the teams in major league baseball commemorating Juneteenth. The Red Sox honored Ben Haith before the second game of their doubleheader against the New York Yankees on Synday. He's the designer of the red and blue Juneteenth flag with an exploding white star. Haith threw out a ceremonial first pitch at Fenway Park and said he felt like he was "living a miracle." The Red Sox were the last team in the majors to integrate. Ceremonies in Arizona and Oakland also marked Juneteenth, which was the day that slavery ended in Texas. Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021.
US beats Canada 2-0 to win CONCACAF Nations League on goals by Balogun and Richards
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Folarin Balogun and Chris Richards scored their first international goals, both off assists from Gio Reyna, and the United States beat Canada 2-0 for the Americans’ second straight CONCACAF Nations League title. Richards scored in the 12th minute from a corner kick and Balogun doubled the lead in the 34th. He debuted in Thursday’s 3-0 win over Mexico after choosing to play for the U.S. national team over England. The Americans were again led by interim coach B.J. Callaghan, who took over May 30 and also will run the team in the CONCACAF Gold Cup starting next weekend.
Why Marty Walsh left the Biden administration to run the NHL players' union
Marty Walsh was less than halfway through his term in the Biden administration as labor secretary when the phone rang with an interesting opportunity. The call was about a job running the NHL Players' Association. The former mayor of Boston and longtime Bruins fan was intrigued, interviewed and earlier this year got the role as executive director. Now three months into the job, Walsh is trying to get to know players and what they care the most about. His most pressing issue is the Arizona Coyotes and their 5,000-seat arena after a referendum for a new building failed.
Slumping Pirates calling up 2021 top draft pick catcher Henry Davis from the minors
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates are calling up heralded prospect Henry Davis. the top pick in the 2021 draft, to help the team that has lost six straight games and tumbled from the top spot in the NL Central. Pirates manager Derek Shelton said after Sunday’s 5-2 loss to division-leading Milwaukee that Davis, who has played catcher and outfield, will join the team at PNC Park on Monday for the start of a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs. The 23-year-old Davis is hitting .284 with 11 home runs and 30 RBIs in 51 combined games Double-A and Triple-A this season.
