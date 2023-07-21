Harman matches British Open records at Hoylake to build a big lead
HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Brian Harman is in the hunt for his first major championship. He shot a 65 to match the lowest score in a British Open at Royal Liverpool. His 36-hole score of 132 matches the record of Tiger Woods in 2006 and Rory McIlroy in 2014. They both went on to win. Harman has set a daunting target for the afternoon players to catch. McIlroy played in the morning and didn't make up any ground. He shot a 70 and was nine shots behind. It's only the second time after any round in a major that Harman was leading.
Rapinoe's farewell begins with the U.S. team's opening Women's World Cup match against Vietnam
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Megan Rapinoe’s final run on the global stage begins Saturday when the United States opens its quest to win an unprecedented third consecutive Women’s World Cup title. The 38-year-old American said this month she will retire after the tournament. Her final World Cup begins Saturday when the U.S. team plays Vietnam in Auckland. England plays Haiti in a Group D match in Brisbane, Australia, and Zambia makes its Women’s World Cup debut against Japan in Hamilton, New Zealand, in other Saturday games. China is making its third consecutive appearance in the Women’s World Cup and opens with a Group D match against Denmark in Perth, Australia.
Commanders' Dan Snyder fined $60 million for sexually harassing employee, financial improprieties
The NFL says Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder sexually harassed a team employee and oversaw team executives who deliberately withheld millions of dollars in revenue from other clubs. The league says Snyder has agreed to pay a $60 million fine. The NFL released a 23-page report detailing an investigation into Snyder's conduct just minutes after league owners unanimously approved the sale of the Commanders to Josh Harris. The independent investigation was conducted by former Securities and Exchange Commission chair Mary Jo White and her law firm, Debevoise & Plimpton. Investigators concluded that Snyder sexually harassed former team employee Tiffani Johnston.
Lionel Messi set to make his Inter Miami debut in Leagues Cup opener against Cruz Azul
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi’s debut gameday with Inter Miami has arrived. Messi is expected to play Friday night when Inter Miami takes on Cruz Azul in a Leagues Cup match at his new home stadium. Team officials say all tickets have been sold, though thousands were available for resale on secondary markets Friday morning. It’s unclear how much Messi, a World Cup champion for Argentina and someone who Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham calls the best player ever, will be on the field in his debut. He signed a 2-1/2 year contract with Inter Miami this past weekend, and the deal will pay him between $50 million and $60 million annually.
Confident US enters Women's World Cup against underdog Vietnam as quest for 3rd title begins
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — The United States begins its journey to a record third consecutive Women’s World Cup title with the same confidence it had in winning the last two tournaments. The top-ranked Americans open play against Vietnam, which is no doubt considering the U.S. a daunting challenge in its World Cup debut. The teams meet on Saturday in Auckland at Eden Park. As opponents, the Vietnamese are similar to Thailand, which the Americans thumped 13-0 in the opener at the World Cup four years ago in France.
Live updates | After missed cut at British Open, Thomas has some work left to make it to Ryder Cup
HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Justin Thomas has dug himself a deeper hole ahead of the Ryder Cup by missing the cut at the British Open. Thomas made three birdies in an even-par round of 71 to end the tournament at 11 over, several shots above the cut line. The poor result has prompted Thomas to plan on playing at the 3M Open next week and at the Wyndham Championship after that to try to earn enough points to make it to the postseason. He says he has been “trying to make it easy” on U.S. Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson by getting into the top six and qualifying automatically.
Some top US sports leagues have specific anti-hazing policies, others do not
The biggest professional sports leagues in the United States have dealt with hazing issues over the past decade. They range from NFL offensive lineman Richie Incognito’s bullying of a Miami teammate to Major League Baseball banning rookies from dressing up as women. Of the four major U.S. leagues, baseball appears to have the most extensive anti-hazing and anti-bullying policy. The NBA said hazing was prohibited in its operations manual. The NFL and NHL don’t appear to have specific guidelines. They say any potential hazing issues are covered in personal conduct or anti-discrimination policies.
Top swimmers missing world championships as they deal with mental, physical issues
Caeleb Dressel failed to qualify for the biggest swim meet of the year. Simone Manuel didn’t even try. Adam Peaty is taking an extended break to deal with mental health issues. Kristóf Milák decided he was in no shape -- mentally or physically -- to compete this summer. Some of the world’s greatest swimmers are missing the world championships in Fukuoka, Japan, as they deal with burnout and the enormous toll the sport takes on their bodies and minds. Their absence is making everyone more cognizant of the issue.
American freestyler Katie Ledecky faces youth as the world championships open in Japan
FUKUOKA, Japan (AP) — American freestyler Katie Ledecky has almost never gone home with anything other than a gold or silver medal in the Olympics or world championships dating from the 2012 London Games. But it might happen again Sunday in the women’s 400-meter freestyle on the opening night in the pool of the World Aquatics Championships. This is perhaps the most anticipated race of the entire eight-day program in Japan. Ledecky is up against two younger stars. There is 16-year-old Summer McIntosh. She is a Canadian who holds the world record at 400. And 22-year-old Ariarne Titmus. She is an Australian who is a former world-record holder. Ledecky also held the record.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.