AP Top 25: No. 13 Alabama is out of the top 10 for the first time since 2015. Georgia remains No. 1
No. 13 Alabama is out of the top 10 of The Associated Press college football poll for the first time in eight years and Georgia remains No. 1. The Bulldogs received 57 first-place votes in the AP Top 25. Michigan held at No. 2 with two first-place votes. No. 3 Texas flipped spots with No. 4 Florida State. The Longhorns received three first-place votes and the Seminoles got one. After scraping by South Florida on Saturday, Alabama saw its streak of consecutive AP poll appearances ranked in the top 10 snapped at 128.
Colts QB Anthony Richardson ruled out for the game with a concussion against Texans
HOUSTON (AP) — Indianapolis quarterback Anthony Richardson sustained a concussion Sunday against the Houston Texans. Richardson was taken to the locker room early in the second quarter to be evaluated and the team later announced that he was out with a concussion. Richardson ran for two touchdowns in the first quarter to help the Colts build a 14-7 lead. He went to the medical tent after a drive to start the second quarter and was soon escorted to the locker room.
Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter taken to hospital during game after late hit vs CSU
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — University of Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter was taken to a hospital for an evaluation during the third quarter of the Buffaloes’ 43-25 overtime win against Colorado State on Saturday night. The school didn’t immediately announce the reason Hunter was ruled out and transported to a hospital, but he absorbed an illegal hit to his midsection in the second quarter on an incompletion at the Colorado sideline. After the game, coach Deion Sanders said it was his understanding Hunter would be out a few weeks.
Connecticut Sun coach Stephanie White named WNBA Coach of the Year
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Stephanie White was honored as the WNBA’s Coach of the Year on Sunday after guiding the Connecticut Sun to a 27-win season and a No. 3 seed in the playoffs. White, the former Indiana Fever and Vanderbilt coach, took over a team that made it to last years Finals before coach Curt Miller left for Los Angeles and star player Jonquel Jones, a former MVP was traded to New York and point guard Jasmine Thomas left to join her former coach out west. White received 36 votes from a national panel of 60 sportswriters and broadcasters. Latricia Trammell of the Dallas Wings finished in second place with 11 votes, and Sandy Brondello of the New York Liberty was third with six votes.
Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt are both 'one of ones.' Monday night provides a close-up look at both
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Two of the NFL's elite pass rushers will be on display when Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns visit T.J. Watt and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Garrett and the Browns are 1-0 after a dominant win over Cincinnati in Week 1. Watt and the Steelers are smarting after getting blown out by San Francisco in the opener. Garrett comes in with 75 1/2 sacks in six-plus seasons. Watt is at 80 1/2 over the same time span. Watt's next sack will break the franchise record for sacks, a mark he currently shares with James Harrison.
AP Top 25 Takeaways: Alabama is unrecognizable, raising the question: Will the Tide stay ranked?
Week 3 in college football was about just getting through it for most of the highly ranked teams. No. 1 Georgia needed a half to get rolling against South Carolina. No. 3 Florida State had to hold on at Boston College. And then there was No. 10 Alabama. The Crimson Tide struggled to put away South Florida in a performance that had to feel as unsettling for Alabama fans as the loss to Texas last week. Week 4 is a huge one in college football with as many as six games matching ranked teams. Will Alabama be one of them?
Kuss secures Spanish Vuelta victory to become first American to win a Grand Tour race in a decade
MADRID (AP) — The United States has a Grand Tour winner again. Sepp Kuss has won the Spanish Vuelta to become the first American to win one of cycling’s top races since Chris Horner earned the Vuelta victory in 2013. The other Grand Tour events are the Giro d’Italia and the Tour de France. Kuss had effectively secured the victory ahead of Sunday’s largely ceremonial stage in the Spanish capital. Kuss had entered the race in a supporting role to his Jumbo-Visma teammates Jonas Vingegaard and Primoz Roglic. They finished second and third respectively.
Dodgers wrap up NL West title for 10th time in 11 years with 6-2 win over Mariners in 11 innings
SEATTLE (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have clinched the NL West title for the 10th time in 11 seasons with a 6-2 win in 11 innings over the Seattle Mariners. Max Muncy’s single off Gabe Speier scored Mookie Betts from second base with one out in the top of the 11th to give the Dodgers the lead. Chris Taylor and Kike Hernández followed with two-run singles off Isaiah Campbell, and the numerous fans in Dodger blue roared their approval as Seattle fans headed for the exits. Evan Phillips pitched the 10th inning for the win and Joe Kelly got the final three outs. Afterward, the Dodgers held a brief celebration on the field filled with hugs, and division-title shirts and hats.
Ryan Fox rallies to win European tour's top event at Wentworth
VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — Ryan Fox has won the European tour's flagship event in astonishing fashion. He had to overcome a three-shot deficit to Ludvig Aberg. And then he had to overcome a triple bogey early in his round at the BMW PGA Championship. The Kiwi didn't miss a shot the rest of the way. He had six birdies on the back nine at Wentworth. The last one was a 6-footer for the win. He shot 67 for a one-shot victory over Tyrrell Hatton and Aaron Rai. Jon Rahm was fourth. Meanwhile, five Ryder Cup players for Europe finished among the top seven.
Shedeur Sanders sparks No. 18 Colorado to thrilling 43-35 win over Colorado State in 2 OTs
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders threw a TD pass to Michael Harrison in the second overtime after leading a 98-yard drive to tie the game with 36 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter and No. 18 Colorado rallied to beat Colorado State 43-35 early Sunday in front of a full house packed with celebrities. Sanders connected with Harrison for an 18-yard score and then found an open Xavier Weaver on the 2-point conversion. The Colorado defense took it from there, with Trevor Woods intercepting Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi’s pass on fourth-and-23 to end the game at nearly 2:30 a.m. ET. The Rams were a 23 1/2-point underdog.
