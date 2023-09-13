NFLPA renews call for natural grass to help prevent injuries after Rodgers gets hurt
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NFL Players Association wants the league to switch all its fields to natural grass, calling it the easiest decision the NFL can make to protect players. Executive director Lloyd Howell says NFL players overwhelmingly prefer grass. He also says data makes clear that grass is safer than artificial turf. Howell says it's an issue near the top of his visits with players and something he has raised with the NFL. The players' union called for the change after four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers tore his left Achilles tendon in his debut with the New York Jets.
Aaron Rodgers faces long, arduous but not impossible road to recovery from torn Achilles
Aaron Rodgers’ season ended after just four snaps. Those realistic Super Bowl dreams turned into another nightmare for long-suffering Jets fans once it became clear Rodgers tore his left Achilles tendon. The road to recovery for players coming off a torn Achilles is long and arduous. If he decides to play, Rodgers would be trying a comeback at age 40. Considering he’s contemplated retirement the past few years, it’s unknown whether the future Hall of Famer will even want to return. Typically, it takes players 9-12 months to recover from surgery for a torn Achilles. Some athletes have returned sooner.
WNBA playoffs set to begin with Aces and Liberty hoping to each make history
NEW YORK (AP) — There was much hype before the WNBA season about the stellar teams in Las Vegas and New York. Neither disappointed, finishing 1-2 in the standings with the defending champion Aces having the best record in the league at 34-6. New York was right behind. Now the two begin the postseason with history on the line. A’ja Wilson is hoping to lead Las Vegas to a second straight title, something that hasn’t been done since the Los Angeles Sparks won in 2001 and 2002. AP Player of the Year Breanna Stewart, who came to New York in the offseason as a free agent, hopes to bring the Liberty their first title.
Washington Nationals sign general manager Mike Rizzo to a multiyear extension
The Washington Nationals are giving Mike Rizzo a chance to finish what he started as the team’s longtime president of baseball operations and general manager. The club has signed Rizzo to a multiyear extension. The deal comes with Rizzo — who put together the roster that won the 2019 World Series — overseeing a top-to-bottom rebuild that he believes is nearing completion. Details were not released, but the 62-year-old Rizzo said he plans to remain in Washington for “a long, long time.”
Online bets on NFL games surged in Week 1 as legal sports betting continues to grow
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Here's more proof of how fast legal sports betting is spreading in the U.S. A company that most of the industry uses to verify that its customers are where they say they are reports a record number of transactions over the first weekend of the NFL season. GeoComply Solutions says it recorded over 242 million geolocation transactions from customers of legal U.S. sportsbooks, up 56% increase from last year. The data records the amount of times the company was called on to verify a customer’s location. It's considered a good indicator for at least a minimum level of sports betting activity, more than 80% of which is done online.
Jets' loss of Aaron Rodgers is reminiscent of other QB injuries for Super Bowl contenders
Longtime New York Jets fans are all too familiar with the pain that comes from having a promising season derailed as soon as it started by a quarterback injury. Twenty-four years to the day from when Vinny Testaverde’s ruptured Achilles in the season opener ruined the 1999 season for the Jets, the team announced Tuesday that Aaron Rodgers suffered the same season-ending injury just four plays into his debut with the team. Other teams have had promising seasons derailed by early QB injuries like the 1991 Eagles, 1993 Dolphins, 2003 Falcons and 2008 Patriots.
NFL passing games struggled in least productive opening week in years
NFL passing games struggled to get off the ground in Week 1. Whether it was because of quarterbacks being rusty from a lack of preseason action, wet weather that impacted several games or improved defense, this was one of the worst opening weekends for passing in years no matter the measurement. Nineteen of the 32 teams failed to reach even 200 yards of net passing offense in their openers, the first time that has happened in any week of the season since Week 3 in 2008. In all, teams combined for just 194.5 net yards passing per game for the lowest total in Week 1 of a season since 2006.
Chief financial prosecutor says investigation into Paris Olympics did not uncover serious corruption
PARIS (AP) — France’s top financial prosecutor says that investigations into the organization of the 2024 Paris Olympics have not revealed any serious corruption or influence peddling. Jean-Francois Bohnert says the potential infractions currently investigated by the the financial prosecutor’s office are “mainly formal.” He says “it’s about favoritism, of illegal interest-taking. ... I don’t see any elements that would lead us in the investigation towards the most serious cases of corruption or influence peddling.” French police searched the Paris Olympic organizing committee headquarters in June as part of corruption investigations into contracts linked to the event.
Larry Nassar survivor says Michigan State's latest mess shows it hasn't learned from past
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State has stumbled from scandal to scandal, including the sexual abuse attacks by sports doctor Larry Nassar. After a female Michigan State graduate filed a complaint about Nassar’s abuse in 2014, a school investigation said he didn’t violate school policy and it took years before he was held accountable and incarcerated. Michigan State has another mess. There are questions about what school leaders knew and when before football coach Mel Tucker was suspended without pay after sexual misconduct allegations against him.
Column: Kevin Kisner is trying to work his way back. He reached out to Steve Stricker for advice
Kevin Kisner is getting back to work after finding himself at a crossroads on the PGA Tour. He was No. 31 in the world ranking going into the year. But his golf was bad, and it felt even worse when he was traveling alone and knowing he was missing out on family activities. He stepped away in June and returns this week at the Fortinet Championship. Along with getting back to his coach John Tillery, Kisner found another source of help. That would be Steve Stricker, who also battled a bad slump when he had young kids at home some 20 years ago.
