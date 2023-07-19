Women's World Cup spotlight shining on Australia as co-host New Zealand seeks its own attention
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s Football Ferns are aiming to win fans as well as matches at the Women's World Cup. New Zealand kicks off the Women’s World Cup on Thursday night local time with a game against Norway. The Ferns got the nod for the tournament opener and will be followed by co-host Australia’s match against Ireland in Sydney. New Zealand Football announced that the opener at Auckland’s Eden Park will have the biggest crowd for a soccer match in the country’s history, some 50,000. That's a big crowd for a country known more for its love of rugby.
FIFA can't guarantee federations will pay promised $30,000 per player at Women's World Cup
FIFA President Gianni Infantino says he is engaging with member federations to make sure that the $30,000 payments designated for every player at the Women’s World Cup reach the athletes. The payments will go to the national federations, which are in turn expected to pay the players. But there is no mechanism to directly pay the players the sum. FIFA had previously confirmed that the 732 players participating in the World Cup will be paid at least $30,000 each. The paycheck rises if teams do well, with each player for the winning team earning $270,000.
Northwestern's 'rampant' hazing was 'devastating' for athletes of color, ex-football players say
CHICAGO (AP) — Civil rights attorney Ben Crump said his law firm and other attorneys have received reports of hazing within Northwestern University’s baseball and softball programs, in addition to growing complaints of hazing within the school’s football program. Crump and Chicago attorney Steven Levin said Wednesday they haven’t filed a lawsuit yet on behalf of any athletes but represent 15 people and have been in touch with dozens of former athletes. Crump said the majority of those are football players. Warren Miles Long, a running back on Northwestern’s football team starting in 2013, said players were put into a culture where sexual violence and hazing was “rampant.” He said new recruits had no sense of whether it was normal or limited to Northwestern.
NFL teams are refusing to pay running backs. That reflects the pass-first direction of the league
NFL teams are refusing to give running backs lucrative long-term contracts, leaving the best players at the position feeling angry and underappreciated. It’s no surprise the league has reached this point considering recent trends. The days of three yards and a cloud of dust are long gone. The NFL has become a pass-first, quarterback-driven league built around explosive offenses. League rules have changed over the past two decades to enhance scoring. QBs have more protection. Wide receivers have more freedom to roam the field. Defensive players have to be concerned about getting penalized for illegal hits. They can’t go too low. They can’t hit the helmet. They can’t hold. They can’t tug jerseys.
The British Open is not ruling out Saudi funding
HOYLAKE, England (AP) — R&A chief Martin Slumbers won't rule out taking money from Saudi Arabia's national wealth fund. Slumbers is concerned about the big increases in prize money in professional golf. He spoke of finding a balance in growing the game and boosting the purse at the British Open. Slumbers was asked if the R&A would be open to having the Public Investment Fund as a potential partner. He says the world is changing. He noted investments in golf and F1 and cricket. He says it's not feasible for the R&A to ignore societal changes and it would consider all options.
British Open goes from brown grass to green. Silver is the color that matters.
HOYLAKE, England (AP) — The ever-changing nature of links golf has come to Royal Liverpool for the British Open. A month ago the grass was brown during a heat wave. Now it's green because of rain. The most favorable conditions are dry and crusty and fast. Regardless of grass, the real test at Royal Liverpool are the bunkers. Scottie Scheffler considers them a one-shot penalty because they are small and deep. He gets nervous seeing his ball heading in that direction. The British Open starts Thursday with Rory McIlroy a favorite. For him and others, the color that matters is silver, as in the claret jug.
Zhang Shuai quits tennis match after opponent rubs out a ball mark with her foot in disputed call
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Chinese tennis player Zhang Shuai has quit a match after her opponent rubbed out a ball mark with her foot following a disputed line call at the Budapest Grand Prix. The second-seeded Zhang retired from the match while trailing 6-5 in the first set against Hungarian opponent Amarissa Toth at the clay-court tournament on Tuesday. The dispute related to a forehand from Zhang that appeared to be in but was called out. Zhang argued the decision but it stood and the match continued briefly. Zhang then repeated her protests but Toth walked over to the ball mark and rubbed it out with her foot.
How does MLB take over a local broadcast? Even with months of planning, it's a mad scramble
Major League Baseball's takeover of San Diego Padres' broadcasts involved months of planning, a playbook MLB is following this week with Arizona Diamondbacks' telecasts. Arrangements that usually fill an entire offseason were compressed into 1 1/2 days. Four MLB executives were onsite to supervise changes, which had to be mapped out with the companies that arrange mobile equipment, technicians and signal distribution. Through the All-Star break, MLB says siewership is up 14% over the comparable period last year.
Soul Cap approved for swimming's biggest meets but real impact expected at the grassroots level
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Soul Cap has gotten the green light from swimming’s top governing body, which figures to be a huge step toward bringing more diversity to a largely white sport. Just don’t expect the revolutionary piece of equipment to have a big impact at the Olympics or world championships. The Soul Cap's target audience is at the grassroots level. Seren Jones of British-based Black Swimming Association already is seeing that in her swim classes. She says women all across London are using the Soul Cap because it empowers them to "be safe in the water without worrying about their hair.”
IndyCar introduces stronger retaining nut to keep wheels attached during wrecks
IndyCar will implement a new, stronger piece of hardware designed to keep rear wheels attached to the car during a wreck. The change comes after a tire flew off Kyle Kirkwood’s car and narrowly missed a packed grandstand during the Indianapolis 500. The series said Wednesday that chassis manufacturer Dallara had designed a retaining nut more than 60% stronger than the previous design. The updated retaining nut will be mandatory beginning with this weekend’s races at Iowa Speedway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.