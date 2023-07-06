Mike Trout has surgery on his broken left wrist; timetable for return unknown
SAN DIEGO (AP) — All-Star center fielder Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels had surgery on his fractured left wrist, two days after he was injured while fouling off a pitch. Manager Phil Nevin said the surgery went well and that Trout felt great. Meanwhile, two-way All-Star Shohei Ohtani was in the lineup as the designated hitter a day after coming out the game in the sixth inning due to a blister on the middle finger of his pitching hand. Ohtani says he’s not planning on pitching in the All-Star game next week and it remains to be seen whether he’ll DH for the American League.
Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek won at Wimbledon. Protesters and rain captured the attention
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The developments at Wimbledon include Novak Djokovic joining Roger Federer and Serena Williams as the only players in tennis history to win 350 Grand Slam matches. A runner-up two years ago, Karolina Pliskova, exited in the first round against a qualifier. A player seeded No. 8, Maria Sakkari, took the opening set 6-0 but managed to lose. Ho-hum. Those turned out to be among the least unusual happenings around the All England Club on Day 3 of this year’s tournament. That’s because so much of the buzz around the place Wednesday concerned protests and, yes, rain.
Luis Robert Jr. and Pete Alonso lead the field for baseball's Home Run Derby in Seattle
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox All-Star Luis Robert Jr. and two-time champion Pete Alonso of the New York Mets are set to participate in baseball’s Home Run Derby in Seattle. Robert earned the top seed in an eight-player field announced Wednesday that includes Seattle’s Julio Rodríguez, 2018 American League MVP Mookie Betts, Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Tampa Bay’s Randy Arozarena, Texas’ Adolis García and Baltimore’s Adley Rutschman. Alonso will try to join Ken Griffey Jr. as the only three-time champions. Robert will go against Rutschman in the first round, with Alonso facing Rodriguez. Betts meets Guerrero, and García goes against Arozarena. The seeding was determined by home run totals through Tuesday. Tiebreakers went to the player with the most homers since June 15.
Antetokounmpo had knee surgery this offseason, should be ready for training camp, Bucks coach says
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had surgery on his left knee during the offseason. But Milwaukee coach Adrian Griffin said Wednesday the two-time MVP should be ready for training camp. Griffin said after a practice with the Bucks’ summer league team that Antetokounmpo had a “routine” procedure and “it went great.” Antetokounmpo finished third in MVP balloting this past season, during which he missed 11 games for what the team called left knee soreness. It’s unclear whether the surgery will prevent Antetokounmpo from playing for Greece in the World Cup, which begins Aug. 25.
Cowser a hit in his MLB debut as Kremer pitches the scuffling Orioles past the Yankees 6-3
NEW YORK (AP) — Touted prospect Colton Cowser hit an RBI single in his major league debut and scored the go-ahead run when fellow rookie Jordan Westburg followed with a two-run triple, sending Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles past the New York Yankees 6-3. Kremer struck out a career-high 10 in seven innings of four-hit ball. Ryan O’Hearn lined a two-run homer in the ninth, and All-Star relievers Yennier Cano and Félix Bautista combined to get the final six outs as the second-place Orioles won for only the second time in eight games. Josh Donaldson and Anthony Volpe homered for the Yankees. Kyle Higashioka had an RBI single.
Cincinnati Reds rookie Elly De La Cruz homers after umpires had him remove knob piece from bat
WASHINGTON (AP) — Cincinnati Reds rookie Elly De La Cruz pointed at the knob of his bat after hitting a 455-foot homer at Washington in a reference to the removal of a plastic covering earlier in the game. The 21-year-old De La Cruz, a key engine behind Cincinnati’s rise to the top of the NL Central, had an empty sensor cover on the knob of his bat. But it was removed after Nationals manager Dave Martinez questioned its use before the infielder batted in the second. Major League Baseball said “the housing” is permissible, and that was communicated to the Nationals. De La Cruz then led off the fifth with a massive drive to right-center.
Yankees pitcher Cordero is suspended for the rest of the season under MLB's domestic violence policy
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees pitcher Jimmy Cordero has been suspended for the rest of the season by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred for violating the sport’s domestic violence policy. Major League Baseball says the 31-year-old Dominican right-hander accepted the suspension and will miss the season’s final 76 games and the postseason. He loses $309,677 in pay. Cordero was 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA in one start and 30 relief appearances and has a $720,000 salary, the major league minimum. He missed the 2021 season after Tommy John surgery while with the Chicago White Sox organization and spent 2022 with the Yankees’ Triple-A team at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The Yankees said in a statement they supported MLB’s discipline and “there is no justification for domestic violence.”
Cameraman at Yankee Stadium injured by wild throw from Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson
NEW YORK (AP) — A cameraman has been injured at Yankee Stadium and taken to the hospital after he was hit in the head by a wild throw from Baltimore Orioles rookie shortstop Gunnar Henderson. Positioned next to New York's dugout on the first-base side, Pete Stendel of YES Network was struck by a hurried throw from Henderson, who fired high to first as he tried to complete a double play. After the game, YES said Stendel was conscious and undergoing tests in the hospital. Play was delayed about 17 minutes as Stendel received medical attention in the camera well. Yankees and Orioles players, including Henderson, watched in obvious concern at a hushed ballpark. Stendel was strapped onto a stretcher and carted off the field, raising and wagging two fingers to loud applause.
Pebble Beach is giving the best female golfers a chance at US Open history
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Pebble Beach is holding another U.S. Open. And this time the best female golfers get their chance to add to all the lore. The U.S. Women's Open comes to the most famous U.S. Open course for the first time. Television coverage will be in prime time on the East Coast. Karrie Webb believes even casual viewers will be watching because so many fans know Pebble Beach. Some of the memories from past U.S. Opens include Jack Nicklaus hitting the 17th pin with a 1-iron and Tiger Woods winning by 15 shots. Now it's the women's turn.
FIA not interested in early renegotiations of bedrock Formula One agreement, president tells AP
The president of the FIA tells The Associated Press the governing body has no interest in signing an early renewal of its contract with Liberty Media and the 10 Formula One teams. The Concorde Agreement sets the rules and regulations for F1 as well as how television revenue and prize money is distributed. The current contract began in 2021 and runs through the 2025 season. Liberty Media said in May it wants an early new agreement. FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem says he sees no reason to renegotiate early and the sides have 18 months to hammer out a new deal.
