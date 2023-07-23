Brian Harman unstoppable in drama-free British Open win at Hoylake
HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Brian Harman is a major champion and it was never in doubt. The 36-year-old American captured the British Open at Royal Liverpool. He started the day with a five-shot lead and no one ever got closer than three on a rainy Sunday in England. Harman led the final 51 holes of this British Open. The one time it got tight on the front nine he made consecutive birdies. The rest of the day was a soggy walk on the links. Harman won for only the third time in his career. He had gone 167 tournaments since his last PGA Tour title.
McIlroy tries to stay positive after British Open despite extending winless streak in majors
HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Rory McIlroy again was roaming near the top of the leaderboard of a major but saw his winless streak increase to 34 after a tie for sixth at the British Open. The four-time major winner says he won’t dwell about going into what will be his 10th season without a major. McIlroy picked up his seventh top-10 finish Sunday in the last eight majors he played and tried to stay positive going into the future. He says there was “a lot of optimism going into the rest of the year.”
Jimmy Garoppolo cleared to open training camp with the Raiders, AP source says
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passed a physical on his injured left foot and will begin training camp with the Las Vegas Raiders, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Sunday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because no announcement has been made. Training camp opens Wednesday. Garoppolo did not participate in organized team activities because of the foot injury. Coach Josh McDaniels expressed confidence from the beginning the newly signed quarterback would be ready for camp.
Browns' Nick Chubb among several star running backs to discuss devalued position on Zoom call
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — Cleveland Browns star Nick Chubb was one of several NFL running backs to take part in a Zoom call on Saturday night to discuss the current trend of their position being underpaid and devalued by some teams. Chubb is under contract through next season, but said he has already contemplated his future in a market increasingly becoming less friendly to running backs. Chubb was on the call with Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey and others. Barkley has threatened to sit out training camp in protest after he couldn’t come to terms on a long-term contract last week.
Shohei Ohtani's next mound start for Angels moved back a day to key Toronto series
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani’s next scheduled mound start for the Los Angeles Angels has been pushed back one day to Friday. Angels manager Phil Nevin announced the decision Sunday on Ohtani, who had been tentatively scheduled to make his regular turn in the rotation on Thursday in Detroit. Instead, Ohtani will take the mound when the Angels open a weekend series against the Toronto Blue Jays, a fellow contender for the AL’s wild-card playoff spots. The start will be the last for Ohtani before the trade deadline.
Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard wins the Tour de France for 2nd straight year
PARIS (AP) — Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard has won the Tour de France for a second straight year as cycling’s most storied race finished on the famed Champs-Élysées. With a huge lead built up over main rival Tadej Pogačar, Vingegaard knew the victory was effectively already his again ahead of the largely ceremonial stage Sunday at the end of the 110th edition of the Tour. Vingegaard drank champagne with his Jumbo-Visma teammates as they lined up together and posed for photos on the way to Paris. It has been a three-week slog over 3,405 kilometers (2,116 miles) with eight mountain stages across five mountain ranges. Vingegaard seized control of the race over two stages in the Alps.
Jamaica holds France to a 0-0 draw in a surprising Women's World Cup opener
SYDNEY (AP) — Jamaica produced one of the biggest surprises of the Women’s World Cup so far by holding France to a 0-0 draw. France’s Kadidiatou Diani struck the bar with a 90th-minute header but one of the tournament favorites had to settle for a point. The draw saw Jamaica pick up its first ever point in the competition. That was despite Jamaica ending the game with 10 players after Khadija Shaw was sent off in time added on. Diani had France’s best chances to score a winner but could not find a breakthrough at the Sydney Football Stadium.
Australian Titmus takes it out fast and sets WR in 400m freestyle as Ledecky settles for silver
FUKUOKA, Japan (AP) — Australian Ariarne Titmus has set a new world record on the way to a decisive victory in the women’s 400-meter freestyle on the opening day of the world swimming championships, with silver for American Katie Ledecky and bronze for Erika Fairweather of New Zealand. Sixteen-year-old Summer McIntosh of Canada, the world-record holder in the event, finished fourth. The race by the three superstar women overshadowed the world-record performance of rising French star Leon Marchand. Marchand won the 400 IM in 4:02.50 breaking the previous mark of 4:03.84 set by American Michael Phelps in 2008.
Marta enters her sixth Women's World Cup seeking scoring record, Brazil's first championship
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Brazil starts its ninth appearance in the Women’s World Cup trying to remain undefeated in opening matches. It shouldn’t be difficult for the Selecao, who start Group F play on Monday against tournament newcomer Panama in Adelaide, Australia. Brazil has qualified for all nine World Cups and is a perfect 8-0 in its opening matches. Superstar Marta has said her sixth World Cup will be her last and she hopes to end with not only Brazil's first title, but with the distinction of becoming the first player — male or female — to score in six tournaments.
Morocco, Benzina set to make Women's World Cup history in a game against Germany
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Nouhaila Benzina will make history when she steps onto the field for Morocco’s first match of the Women’s World Cup against Germany — and not just as a player for the first Arab or North African nation ever in the tournament. The 25-year-old defender will be the first player to wear the Islamic headscarf at the senior-level Women’s World Cup. She and the Atlas Lionesses face two-time World Cup champion Germany in Melbourne, Australia, on Monday. Assmaah Helal, a co-founder of the Muslim Women in Sports Network, says of the hijab: “Girls will look at Benzina (and think) ‘That could be me.'”
