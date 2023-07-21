Rapinoe's farewell begins with the U.S. team's opening Women's World Cup match against Vietnam
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Megan Rapinoe’s final run on the global stage begins Saturday when the United States opens its quest to win an unprecedented third consecutive Women’s World Cup title. The 38-year-old American said this month she will retire after the tournament. Her final World Cup begins Saturday when the U.S. team plays Vietnam in Auckland. England plays Haiti in a Group D match in Brisbane, Australia, and Zambia makes its Women’s World Cup debut against Japan in Hamilton, New Zealand, in other Saturday games. China is making its third consecutive appearance in the Women’s World Cup and opens with a Group D match against Denmark in Perth, Australia.
Harman matches British Open records at Hoylake to build a big lead
HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Brian Harman is in the hunt for his first major championship. He shot a 65 to match the lowest score in a British Open at Royal Liverpool. His 36-hole score of 132 matches the record of Tiger Woods in 2006 and Rory McIlroy in 2014. They both went on to win. Harman has set a daunting target for the afternoon players to catch. McIlroy played in the morning and didn't make up any ground. He shot a 70 and was nine shots behind. It's only the second time after any round in a major that Harman was leading.
Lionel Messi set to make his Inter Miami debut in Leagues Cup opener against Cruz Azul
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi’s debut gameday with Inter Miami has arrived. Messi is expected to play Friday night when Inter Miami takes on Cruz Azul in a Leagues Cup match at his new home stadium. Team officials say all tickets have been sold, though thousands were available for resale on secondary markets Friday morning. It’s unclear how much Messi, a World Cup champion for Argentina and someone who Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham calls the best player ever, will be on the field in his debut. He signed a 2-1/2 year contract with Inter Miami this past weekend, and the deal will pay him between $50 million and $60 million annually.
Live updates | South African Lamprecht goes from lead to nearly missing the cut at British Open
HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Christo Lamprecht didn’t last long at the top of the British Open leaderboard. The South African amateur went from a tie for the lead on the first day to being on the verge of missing the cut on the next. Lamprecht made five bogeys on his first seven holes and added three more on the back nine to finish with an 8-over-par round of 79. He finished at 5 under on Thursday to take the lead alongside Tommy Fleetwood and Emiliano Grillo. The second-round collapse left Lamprecht at 3 over for the tournament, on the current cut line.
Death of Dale Earnhardt in 2001 Daytona 500 picked as NASCAR's most pivotal moment
To mark NASCAR’s 75th season, The Associated Press interviewed 12 key contributors to the industry on multiple topics. According to the survey, Dale Earnhardt's death in the 2001 Daytona 500 is the most pivotal moment in the history of NASCAR. Earnhardt's death robbed a family of its patriarch and the industry of the greatest stock car star of his era. Earnhardt's death also forced NASCAR to finally get serious about safety.
Justin Thomas headed to Minnesota to salvage Ryder Cup hopes
HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Justin Thomas never imagined using a round at the British Open as a tune-up for the 3M Open in Minnesota. But that's where he's at. Thomas was always going to miss the cut at Royal Liverpool after opening with an 82. He's out of the top 70 who make the FedEx Cup. He's out of range to make the Ryder Cup team. Thomas decided to play the final two weeks on the PGA Tour's regular season to help change that. His slump is so severe he has only two top 10s this year. The last one was in March.
Some top US sports leagues have specific anti-hazing policies, others do not
The biggest professional sports leagues in the United States have dealt with hazing issues over the past decade. They range from NFL offensive lineman Richie Incognito’s bullying of a Miami teammate to Major League Baseball banning rookies from dressing up as women. Of the four major U.S. leagues, baseball appears to have the most extensive anti-hazing and anti-bullying policy. The NBA said hazing was prohibited in its operations manual. The NFL and NHL don’t appear to have specific guidelines. They say any potential hazing issues are covered in personal conduct or anti-discrimination policies.
Top swimmers missing world championships as they deal with mental, physical issues
Caeleb Dressel failed to qualify for the biggest swim meet of the year. Simone Manuel didn’t even try. Adam Peaty is taking an extended break to deal with mental health issues. Kristóf Milák decided he was in no shape -- mentally or physically -- to compete this summer. Some of the world’s greatest swimmers are missing the world championships in Fukuoka, Japan, as they deal with burnout and the enormous toll the sport takes on their bodies and minds. Their absence is making everyone more cognizant of the issue.
American freestyler Katie Ledecky faces youth as the world championships open in Japan
FUKUOKA, Japan (AP) — American freestyler Katie Ledecky has almost never gone home with anything other than a gold or silver medal in the Olympics or world championships dating from the 2012 London Games. But it might happen again Sunday in the women’s 400-meter freestyle on the opening night in the pool of the World Aquatics Championships. This is perhaps the most anticipated race of the entire eight-day program in Japan. Ledecky is up against two younger stars. There is 16-year-old Summer McIntosh. She is a Canadian who holds the world record at 400. And 22-year-old Ariarne Titmus. She is an Australian who is a former world-record holder. Ledecky also held the record.
