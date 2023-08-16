England moves into the Women's World Cup final against Spain after ending Australia's run
SYDNEY (AP) — England has advanced to its first Women's World Cup final with a 3-1 victory over co-host Australia and will next play Spain for the title. Ella Toone scored in the 36th minute as England dominated possession in the first half. Sam Kerr’s equalizer in the 63rd gave the 75,000-plus crowd some hope but European champion England sealed it with goals from Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo. England and Spain will each be playing in the Women’s World Cup final for the first time when they meet on Sunday in Sydney. Australia will play Sweden for third place.
Kenya's crisis is unique and driven by poverty, track and field's anti-doping head tells the AP
Kenya is likely to haul in another good chunk of medals in distance races at the upcoming track and field world championships in Hungary. Each one of them will throw more suspicion on a country that is in reputational crisis because of doping. The man whose job it is to fix Kenya's deep-rooted problem says it is “unique” to the sport. The head of track and field's anti-doping body says the crisis is not state-sponsored like Russia's but a result of an economic need for hundreds of poor Kenyan runners seeking to make a living out of running who face “a temptation to dope that’s like no other part of our sport.”
Venus Williams, Caroline Wozniacki are given wild cards into the US Open
NEW YORK (AP) — Venus Williams will be back in the U.S. Open at age 43, and Caroline Wozniacki will join her in the field for her return to Grand Slam tennis. Both players were given wild cards into the tournament by the U.S. Tennis Association. Williams was the U.S. Open champion in 2000 and 2001, two of her seven major singles titles. A year after younger sister Serena retired following the tournament, Venus Williams will be back in Flushing Meadows, where she reached the final in her debut in 1997. She recently returned to competition after missing nearly six months because of injury and scored her first victory over a top-20 player in four years.
Ravens unsure when Marlon Humphrey can return from foot surgery; Harbaugh says injury not long term
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey is out with a foot issue. He was set to have foot surgery Wednesday in a potentially significant blow to the team’s defensive backfield. Coach John Harbaugh says it isn’t a long-term injury, but he didn’t give a more specific timeline and the start of the regular season is less than four weeks away. Humphrey made his third Pro Bowl last season. Harbaugh says Humphrey’s injury is an issue that’s lingered. The defensive back spoke to reporters Tuesday and gave no indication anything was amiss.
Conference realignment shakes up recruiting landscape as Big Ten, Big 12, SEC widen footprints
Conference realignment has widened the recruiting footprint for Power Five college football programs long before many teams open play in their new league homes. Oklahoma and Texas already have taken advantage of their plans to leave the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference in 2024. The Big Ten has created the most significant shift, at least in terms of geography. The sprawling conference will boast programs from the West Coast all the way to New Jersey. Realignment also has made conference stability a more critical recruiting piece as young men try to figure out exactly what they are getting into.
Tuohys call Michael Oher's filing 'hurtful' and part of a shakedown attempt
Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy are calling Michael Oher’s claims that they enriched themselves at his expense “outlandish,” “hurtful and absurd” and part of a shakedown by the former NFL offensive tackle. A statement from the Tuohys' attorneys also accuses Oher of filing this petition after an earlier shakedown attempt. Attorney Martin Singer says in the statement that the Tuohys hope they can reconcile with Oher but will defend their name. Oher filed a petition asking a Tennessee judge to end the Tuohys’ reign as his conservators. That paperwork was signed months after he turned 18.
USA Basketball's coaching staff for this year's World Cup is a star-studded mix
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — There are some rising star players on this U.S. roster for the Basketball World Cup. Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, Brandon Ingram and Jaren Jackson Jr. have already been All-Stars. Jalen Brunson should be one soon. Jackson Jr. is the reigning NBA defensive player of the year and Paolo Banchero is the NBA rookie of the year. But the biggest names in terms of star power might be the guys who’ll wear polo shirts. The U.S. assembled an All-Star coaching staff for this tournament, with Golden State’s Steve Kerr leading a group that has the Los Angeles Clippers’ Tyronn Lue, Miami’s Erik Spoelstra and Gonzaga’s Mark Few as his assistants.
Failed marijuana tests nearly ended Jon Singleton's career. Now the Astros slugger is asking what if
HOUSTON (AP) — Slugger Jon Singleton is back in the majors for the first time since 2015 after his career was derailed by several failed tests for marijuana. His final failed test was in 2018, one year before Major League Baseball removed marijuana from its banned substances list. He wonders what could have been if marijuana was taken off the list sooner. He started this season with Milwaukee and is now back with the Houston Astros. The 31-year-old was once a top prospect. He starred for the Astros in his first home game Friday night with two homers and a career-high five RBIs.
Column: Small fields in FedEx Cup is a dangerous comparison with LIV
OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (AP) — The golf-crazed market of Chicago once feared it would get the big names only every other year. Now it has two tournaments in a month. One of them is the BMW Championship. The other is LIV Golf. They are nothing alike except for the prize money and the small fields. AP Golf Writer Doug Ferguson says the PGA Tour should reconsider the size of its postseason fields. The BMW Championship used to have 70 players. Now only 50 are at Olympia Fields. The playoffs used to begin with 125 players. Now it's at 70. The tour is as much about stars as it is opportunity.
House Oversight Committee member asks chairman to refer Snyder to the DOJ for investigation
WASHINGTON (AP) — The ranking Democrat on the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform is asking the Republican chair in charge to refer former Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder to the Department of Justice for lying under oath. Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin wrote a letter Wednesday to Kentucky Rep. James Comer urging him to send Snyder's case to the DOJ to determine if Snyder should be prosecuted for making false statements in his deposition and obstructing a congressional investigation. Raskin pointed to the results of the NFL's independent review that contradicted Snyder's testimony. The league fined Snyder $60 million for sexual harassment and financial improprieties last month as part of his sale of the team.
