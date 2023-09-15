Jets' Rodgers using doubters as motivation and indicates he'll play again after torn Achilles tendon
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he’ll use doubters as motivation in his rehabilitation from Achilles tendon surgery and indicates he’ll play football again and perhaps even this season. Rodgers tore his left Achilles tendon on the fourth snap of his debut with his new team last Monday night, a 22-16 overtime victory over Buffalo. The four-time NFL MVP had surgery Wednesday in Los Angeles. He said in an appearance on ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday that everyone can doubt him but “watch what I do.” Rodgers says his rehab plan will ”shock some people.”
History suggests 0-2 start is too difficult to overcome in the NFL
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Two losses in five days already puts the Minnesota Vikings in a big hole that’s been difficult for NFL teams to overcome. Since 1990, only 31 of the 270 clubs that began a season 0-2 advanced to the playoffs. The Cincinnati Bengals recovered from losing their first two last season to finish 12-4 and reached the AFC championship game. The Vikings have to buck the losing trend after another sloppy effort in a 34-28 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night. They had four costly fumbles, including Justin Jefferson losing the ball out of bounds in the end zone. That followed up a mistake-filled 20-17 loss at home to Tampa Bay in Week 1.
Rubiales has been given a restraining order after denying wrongdoing in front of a Spanish judge
MADRID (AP) — Spain's National Court says the former president of the country's soccer federation has been given a restraining order and is prohibited from contacting the player he kissed on the lips last month at the Women’s World Cup. Luis Rubiales kissed Spain forward Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the awards ceremony after Spain beat England to win the title on Aug. 20 in Australia. He appeared in front of a judge and denied wrongdoing. Rubiales has said Hermoso consented to the kiss. She has denied that repeatedly. State prosecutors formally accused Rubiales last week of sexual assault and an act of coercion.
Women's World Cup winners maintain boycott of Spain's national team. Coach delays picking her squad
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The new coach of Spain’s women’s team has had to delay the announcement of her first squad after nearly all of the country’s World Cup-winning players maintained their boycott of the national team. Spain coach Montse Tomé was set to announce her squad on Friday. But the federation said it was postponed to a time to be determined. Spain’s women have had little chance to celebrate their greatest soccer achievement because the now former president of the Spanish soccer federation caused an uproar when he kissed player Jenni Hermoso on the lips at the awards ceremony in Sydney on Aug. 20.
Mississippi player sues coach Lane Kiffin, school for lack of support during mental health crisis
A Mississippi football player is suing coach Lane Kiffin and the school for racial and sexual discrimination and negligence after he says he was kicked off the team during a mental health crisis. DeSanto Rollins, a defensive tackle from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, filed the lawsuit Thursday in federal court in Oxford, Mississippi, where the school is located. The school says Rollins remains on scholarship. Rollins is seeking $10 million in compensatory damages and $30 million in punitive damages. He claims that he was not supported through his depression the way white and female athletes have been at Ole Miss.
Managers at different career stages strive to be honest with players when it comes to decisions
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Mark Kotsay still remembers how thoughtfully manager Terry Francona went about sharing the news that Kotsay was being cut by the Boston Red Sox. Now a manager himself in Oakland, he tries to channel Francona’s grace and care. When it comes to tough conversations with players, most every baseball manager agrees that being truthful and straight forward is the best approach. And today's players demand more regular communication, such as when they're playing or might be given a day off to rest. That's because major leaguers count on routine and regular preparation over the course of a 162-game season
WNBA has most-watched regular season in 21 years; highest average attendance since 2018
NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA once again had strong metrics as the league had its most-watched regular season in 21 years and its highest average attendance since 2018. Viewership was up 21% over last year across its national television partners and the league’s average attendance of 6,615 fans was the WNBA’s highest since the 2018 season. An expanded schedule to 40 games helped the league have its highest total attendance in 13 years (1,587,488). The league also set new high across its digital platforms, social media engagement and sports betting on the website FanDuel. The number of bets on that platform website doubled from last year.
The Baseball Hall of Fame is turning into Banana Land
The Baseball Hall of Fame is going Bananas. An exhibit dedicated to the sport’s wackiest team, the Savannah Bananas, is opening at the hallowed shrine in Cooperstown, New York. What started as a proposal to exhibit a few Bananas-related items at the Hall of Fame was expanded into a full display and a weekend of activities, capped by a sold-out game Saturday at Doubleday Field against their perennial rivals, the Party Animals. Hall of Fame President Josh Rawitch calls the team a “phenomenon” that is helping attract younger, less-traditional crowds with off-beat shenanigans such as players on stilts.
USA Basketball back atop FIBA men's world rankings, overtaking Spain for No. 1
USA Basketball is back atop the FIBA men’s world rankings even after failing to medal at the World Cup. The Americans flipped spots with Spain for No. 1 in the world in the updated rankings, reclaiming the top spot that they lost late last year. Spain is now No. 2, and World Cup champion Germany soared eight spots to No. 3 on the world list. That's the best ranking ever for Germany. USA Basketball also has the No. 1 spot in the women's, girls and boys worldwide rankings.
Shaquille Leonard's return from injury gives the Colts' defense a jolt of energy
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The soreness Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard felt Monday morning provided a sense of relief. He didn't need any special medical treatment or trainers or doctors to examine his body. Instead, this was the kind of pain telling Leonard he had survived his first NFL regular-season game in nearly 11 months the same way he used to. And his recovery from two surgeries for a nerve injury that caused discomfort in his left leg. Yes, the three-time All-Pro finally was feeling and playing like his old self.
