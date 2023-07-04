Mike Trout placed on 10-day injured list by Angels with broken left wrist
SAN DIEGO (AP) — All-Star outfielder Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels has a broken left wrist and has been placed on the 10-day injured list. The Angels say Trout has a broken hamate suffered in a 10-3 loss on Monday night. The slugger fouled off a 0-1 pitch from Nick Martinez leading off the eighth inning and immediately shook his left arm. Angels manager Phil Nevin and a trainer came out to check on the slugger and he left the game.
Andy Murray gets a win at rainy Wimbledon and a thumbs-up from Roger Federer
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Roger Federer and Andy Murray have provided the highlights on a rainy Day 2 at Wimbledon. Light but persistent showers prevented the completion or even start of dozens of matches. Federer was honored at Centre Court before the start of play there under the closed roof and he stayed to watch Murray beat Ryan Peniston in straight sets in an all-British matchup. Other winners included No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and No. 12 Cam Norrie among the men, and three top women: defending champion Elena Rybakina, 2002 runner-up Ons Jabeur and No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka.
Roger Federer receives a lengthy standing ovation at Wimbledon from fans. And from Princess Kate
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Roger Federer has received a standing ovation of 1 1/2 minutes from spectators and Princess Kate as he entered the Royal Box at Centre Court during a brief ceremony honoring him for his men’s-record eight singles championships at Wimbledon. Wearing a cream-colored suit with his purple All England Club member’s pin attached to a lapel, along with a striped shirt and polka-dot tie, Federer walked to his seat and stood between his wife, Mirka, and the Princess of Wales in the special section above one of the baselines in the Grand Slam tournament’s main stadium. Federer waved and tapped his chest, repeatedly saying, “Thank you,” as the applause and roars cascaded under the closed retractable roof on a rainy Day 2 at the grass-court event that he once dominated.
Princess Kate takes her seat in Royal Box at Wimbledon, right next to Roger Federer
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Princess of Wales had the best seat in the house on Centre Court at Wimbledon. Kate took her place in the front row of the Royal Box right next to Roger Federer. The future queen was wearing a mint green blazer. She made her way down to her seat only moments before Federer was feted ahead of the opening match on Day 2 of the grass-court tournament. Kate has been somewhat of a regular visitor to Wimbledon since marrying Prince William. The late Queen Elizabeth II made only a handful of trips to the All England Club during her 70-year reign. Her last appearance in the Royal Box was in 2010.
One month into toe injury, Aaron Judge begins hitting off a tee but says he's unable to run
One month into his recovery from a torn ligament in his right toe, Aaron Judge has started hitting off a tee but said Tuesday he is still unable to run. Judge said being able to put weight on his backfoot is the biggest factor in how fast he can return from an injury that is unusual for a baseball player. Monday marked one month since Judge got hurt when he crashed into the right-field wall at Dodger Stadium while making a catch. He had hoped to start baseball activities shortly after receiving a second platelet-rich plasma injection June 20, but only recently has started playing catch and taking light swings.
Brazil's Neymar fined $3.3 million for illegal artificial lake at mansion outside Rio
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian soccer star Neymar was fined more than $3.3 million for violating local environmental rules during renovations at his mansion in the city of Mangaratiba outside Rio de Janeiro. The Mangaratiba city hall said in a statement Monday night it had issued four fines totalling about 16 million Brazilian reals after Neymar was accused of illegally building an artificial lake at his mansion. A spokesperson for Neymar declined to comment on the issue after a request from The Associated Press. The Paris Saint-Germain striker can appeal the decision, which will be handed to police for possible prosecution.
Now a mom, Alex Morgan is riding a Wave heading into her fourth Women's World Cup
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Alex Morgan is riding a Wave heading into her fourth Women's World Cup appearance. She became a mom since helping the United States win a second straight World Cup title four years ago and is the marquee attraction for the San Diego Wave of the National Women's Soccer League. Morgan says she feels calmer heading into this World Cup and wants to represent mom athletes. She's one of three mothers on this U.S. squad and is often accompanied by 3-year-old daughter Charlie.
US talents Sophia Smith, Alyssa Thompson headline the rising stars at the Women's World Cup
The Women's World Cup will be a showcase for some of the best young soccer players in the game. Two of them play for the United States. Sophia Smith and Alyssa Thompson are expected to lead the next generation of American players. Japan forward Jun Endo has blossomed into the next big thing in Japanese soccer. Expect plenty from 21-year-old England player Lauren James, 18-year-old Colombia talent Linda Caicedo, 21-year-old Jamaica striker Jody Brown and 19-year-old Haiti midfielder Melchie Dumornay.
Wembanyama and Mbappé the big draws as Olympic soccer and basketball tickets go on sale
PARIS (AP) — More tickets go on sale Wednesday for four sports at the Paris Olympics that will be staged in cities far from the French capital, including soccer and basketball. Fans hoping to watch major French stars like Victor Wembanyama and Kylian Mbappé play at the Olympics could drive up demand for tickets, which are sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets for handball and sailing will also go on sale. Organizers said they originally planned to release those tickets later this year but have brought it forward because of strong demand for five million tickets already sold in the first two phases.
Las Vegas Aces' bond on and off the court leads to success
The Las Vegas Aces continued their dominant run through the first part of the season with convincing wins over New York and Connecticut last week to move to 15-1. That's the best start since the 2016 Los Angeles Sparks went 20-1 en route to the championship. Las Vegas is winning by an average of 15.6 points a game and still sits atop the AP WNBA power poll. Minnesota’s Napheesa Collier averaged 26.7 points, nine rebounds and 2.3 blocks to help the Lynx win all three of their games last week.
