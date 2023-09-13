NFLPA renews call for natural grass to help prevent injuries after Rodgers gets hurt
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NFL Players Association wants the league to switch all its fields to natural grass, calling it the easiest decision the NFL can make to protect players. Executive director Lloyd Howell says NFL players overwhelmingly prefer grass. He also says data makes clear that grass is safer than artificial turf. Howell says it's an issue near the top of his visits with players and something he has raised with the NFL. The players' union called for the change after four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers tore his left Achilles tendon in his debut with the New York Jets.
Aaron Rodgers faces long, arduous but not impossible road to recovery from torn Achilles
Aaron Rodgers’ season ended after just four snaps. Those realistic Super Bowl dreams turned into another nightmare for long-suffering Jets fans once it became clear Rodgers tore his left Achilles tendon. The road to recovery for players coming off a torn Achilles is long and arduous. If he decides to play, Rodgers would be trying a comeback at age 40. Considering he’s contemplated retirement the past few years, it’s unknown whether the future Hall of Famer will even want to return. Typically, it takes players 9-12 months to recover from surgery for a torn Achilles. Some athletes have returned sooner.
Chiefs' Chris Jones: 'I would change it' if given another chance to avoid a holdout
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones said Wednesday that he would have changed his approach to his holdout if given another chance. But the All-Pro pass rusher also said he was happy with how things worked out. He was at practice for the first time since agreeing to a reworked one-year deal Monday that includes incentives that could push his salary over the $19.5 base that he was scheduled to make. Chiefs coach Andy Reid expected Jones to play on Sunday in Jacksonville. He watched last week's opening loss to Detroit from a suite at Arrowhead Stadium.
Senator subpoenas Saudis for documents on LIV-PGA Tour golf deal
WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of a Senate investigations subcommittee is subpoenaing Saudi officials for documents on the kingdom’s new golf partnership with the PGA Tour. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat, said Wednesday that Saudi Arabia had to be more transparent about what he said was its $35 billion in investments in the U.S. The move is the latest to challenge Saudi Arabia’s assertion that as a foreign government it enjoys sovereign immunity from some U.S. courts and institutions. That includes when it comes to disclosing information related to its golf investments. The Saudi Embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
WNBA playoffs set to begin with Aces and Liberty hoping to each make history
NEW YORK (AP) — There was much hype before the WNBA season about the stellar teams in Las Vegas and New York. Neither disappointed, finishing 1-2 in the standings with the defending champion Aces having the best record in the league at 34-6. New York was right behind. Now the two begin the postseason with history on the line. A’ja Wilson is hoping to lead Las Vegas to a second straight title. That hasn’t been done since the Los Angeles Sparks won in 2001 and 2002. AP Player of the Year Breanna Stewart hopes to bring the Liberty their first title.
For ACC and power conferences, off-site help on football replay reviews is now essential
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference and the rest of the power conferences are relying on off-site help for stadium officials when dealing with football replay reviews. The use of collaborative replay has gone from experimental several years ago to essential at the top levels of college football. It has officials in a centralized location consult with stadium officials in making the review. The ACC recently opened its expanded operations at its new headquarters in Charlotte. League supervisor of football officials Alberto Riveron says officials are using technology to make sure officials catch any “egregious mistake” with an incorrect call.
NBA takes steps to try to ensure its star players appear in more games
NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has taken steps to try to ensure that its star players appear in more games, particularly nationally televised matchups and the in-season tournament that is being added this year. The league’s board of governors has approved a new player participation policy that will take effect for this upcoming season, replacing the player resting policy that was implemented prior to the 2017-18 season. The new rules focus primarily on star players — someone who has been an All-Star or on the All-NBA team in any of the prior three seasons. Teams will have to manage their rosters to ensure that multiple available star players aren’t sitting out the same game to rest.
Jets' loss of Aaron Rodgers is reminiscent of other QB injuries for Super Bowl contenders
Longtime New York Jets fans are all too familiar with the pain that comes from having a promising season derailed as soon as it started by a quarterback injury. Twenty-four years to the day from when Vinny Testaverde’s ruptured Achilles in the season opener ruined the 1999 season for the Jets, the team announced Tuesday that Aaron Rodgers suffered the same season-ending injury just four plays into his debut with the team. Other teams have had promising seasons derailed by early QB injuries like the 1991 Eagles, 1993 Dolphins, 2003 Falcons and 2008 Patriots.
NFL passing games struggled in least productive opening week in years
NFL passing games struggled to get off the ground in Week 1. Whether it was because of quarterbacks being rusty from a lack of preseason action, wet weather that impacted several games or improved defense, this was one of the worst opening weekends for passing in years no matter the measurement. Nineteen of the 32 teams failed to reach even 200 yards of net passing offense in their openers, the first time that has happened in any week of the season since Week 3 in 2008. In all, teams combined for just 194.5 net yards passing per game for the lowest total in Week 1 of a season since 2006.
Online bets on NFL games surged in Week 1 as legal sports betting continues to grow
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Here's more proof of how fast legal sports betting is spreading in the U.S. A company that most of the industry uses to verify that its customers are where they say they are reports a record number of transactions over the first weekend of the NFL season. GeoComply Solutions says it recorded over 242 million geolocation transactions from customers of legal U.S. sportsbooks, up 56% increase from last year. The data records the amount of times the company was called on to verify a customer’s location. It's considered a good indicator for at least a minimum level of sports betting activity, more than 80% of which is done online.
