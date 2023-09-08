Ben Shelton joins past champs Djokovic, Alcaraz and Medvedev in the US Open men’s semifinals
NEW YORK (AP) — It’s obvious when it comes to Ben Shelton and the rest of the men playing in the U.S. Open semifinals that one of these is not like the others. Shelton is unseeded and ranked 47th. Carlos Alcaraz is seeded No. 1, Novak Djokovic is No. 2 and Daniil Medvedev is No. 3, the first time since 2011 that the top three players in the men’s bracket made it to the final four in Flushing Meadows. Shelton faces Djokovic on Friday and Alcaraz plays Medvedev. Shelton is a 20-year-old who was born in Georgia and won an NCAA singles title for the University of Florida in 2022. He is the only semifinalist who hasn't won the U.S. Open previously. He's also the only one without any major title.
OSU, WSU ask court to prevent departing Pac-12 schools from standing in way of rebuilding conference
Oregon State and Washington State have filed a complaint in Washington state court against the Pac-12 and Commissioner George Kliavkoff. It seeks a court order preventing 10 departing members from standing in the way of the two schools' efforts to rebuild the conference. The Pac-12 currently has 12 members, but 10 of them are leaving next year: Southern California, UCLA, Washington and Oregon are leaving for the Big Ten; Stanford and Cal are leaving for the ACC; and Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah are leaving for the Big 12.
There will be no gold for the USA at the Basketball World Cup, after 113-111 loss to Germany
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — There will be no gold medal for the U.S. at this World Cup. And for the second consecutive time in FIBA’s biggest tournament, there might not even be any medal at all for the Americans. Instead, it’s Germany on the cusp of a world title. Andreas Obst scored 24 points, Franz Wagner added 22 and Germany shredded the U.S. defense for much of the way in its first win over the Americans — 113-111 in the World Cup semifinals on Friday night.
Spanish prosecutors accuse Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion for kissing a player at World Cup
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish state prosecutors have accused Luis Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion for kissing a player on the lips without her consent after the Women’s World Cup final. The now-suspended president of the Spanish soccer federation kissed Jenni Hermoso during the awards ceremony after Spain beat England to win the title on Aug. 20 in Sydney. Prosecutors presented their case for potential criminal charges against Rubiales to Spain’s National Court in Madrid two days after Hermoso formally accused him of sexual assault. Rubiales could face a fine or a prison sentence of one to four years if found guilty of sexual assault.
US Open finalist Coco Gauff is starting to believe. She faces Aryna Sabalenka for the title
NEW YORK (AP) — Coco Gauff will try to win her first Grand Slam title when she meets Aryna Sabalenka in the U.S. Open final. Sabalenka won the Australian Open this year and is assured of moving up to No. 1 in the WTA rankings next week no matter what happens on Saturday in Arthur Ashe Stadium. Gauff is a 19-year-old from Florida who is on an 11-match winning streak and says she is starting to believe in her abilities as much as everyone else has for years. Sabalenka is a 25-year-old from Belarus and is well aware that most of the 23,000 or so spectators at the final will be cheering for Gauff.
The spotlight in the Alabama-Texas game will be squarely on the 2 QBs, Quinn Ewers and Jalen Milroe
Quarterbacks Jalen Milroe and Quinn Ewers will take center stage in the Texas-Alabama showdown. Milroe is set to make his third start for the third-ranked Crimson Tide against No. 11 Texas. But it will be his biggest game yet. Milroe became the first Alabama quarterback with three passing touchdowns and two rushing scores in the same game last weekend against Middle Tennessee State. Ewers was having a big performance to open last year's meeting but went down with a shoulder injury in the first quarter.
Predicting the season awards: Aaron Rodgers becomes 5-time AP NFL MVP
Patrick Mahomes was the NFL and Super Bowl MVP even without Tyreek Hill. He’s going to need Travis Kelce to have a chance to do it again. The defending champion Kansas City Chiefs got off to a losing start after raising their latest Super Bowl banner. With Kelce sporting a mustache in street clothes on the sideline because of a knee injury, Mahomes didn’t have his usual magic touch in a 21-20 loss to the Detroit Lions on Thursday night. Mahomes threw a pick-6 on a perfect pass that hit Kadarius Toney in stride but bounced off his hands. Toney dropped another pass late in the fourth quarter that would’ve moved the Chiefs closer into field-goal position.
NFL kickoff weekend features 3 starting rookie QBs. Only once has there been more to open a season
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Bryce Young is ready to roll in Carolina. C.J. Stroud is set to let it fly with Houston, while Anthony Richardson will get his shot right away in Indianapolis. The 2023 NFL season begins with three rookie quarterbacks taken among the first four picks in the draft starting the season opener. That’s tied for second most since the merger in 1970, and bettered only in 2012 when five rookie QBs started in Week 1. Young, Stroud and Richardson are part of a growing NFL trend of rookie QBs being thrown into the fire right away.
Damar Hamlin is ready to complete his comeback as he prepares for Bills opener on Monday night
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin has come to appreciate the new normal in his life as he prepares to make his comeback to football complete in Buffalo's season-opener at the New York Jets on Monday night. His passion to play again following a near-death experience on the field in Cincinnati will now be forever shared with a desire to give back. Both were evident this week when Hamlin hosted a charitable event for Buffalo-area children while appreciating his achievement of making the Bills' 53-player roster. The game on Monday night comes eight months after he collapsed and had to be resuscitated on the field.
Picking Koepka from LIV Golf was easy for US Ryder Cup captain Johnson. Because everyone wanted him
ROME (AP) — The U.S. Ryder Cup team is holding a two-day training camp on the Marco Simone course outside Rome that will host the Sept. 29-Oct. 1 event. U.S. captain Zach Johnson said his players talked a lot about the thick rough. He's also conducting team bonding exercises. Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay missed the camp due to family matters. Marco Simone will become the third venue in continental Europe to host the Ryder Cup after Valderrama in Spain (1997) and Le Golf National in France (2018). Steve Stricker, Davis Love III, Jim Furyk, Fred Couples and Stewart Cink are Johnson’s five vice captains. There’ll be another unofficial vice captain back home: Tiger Woods. Europe’s training camp starts on Monday.
