New York, California probing workplace discrimination at NFL
NEW YORK (AP) — The attorneys general of New York and California are investigating allegations of workplace discrimination at the NFL. Letitia James of New York and Rob Bonta of California said Thursday that they have issued subpoenas to NFL executives as part of an examination into the workplace culture at the league's corporate offices in both states. The officials are both Democrats. They say they are exercising their legal authority to seek information from the NFL regarding allegations of gender pay disparities, harassment, and gender and racial discrimination. The league is calling the allegations “entirely inconsistent with the NFL’s values and practices.”
Napoli wins 1st title since Maradona played for the club
ROME (AP) — Napoli has won its first Italian soccer league title since the days when Diego Maradona played for the club. The southern team sealed the trophy with a 1-1 draw at Udinese. The championship set off wild scenes of celebrations throughout Naples and beyond. Maradona led Napoli to its only previous Serie A titles in 1987 and 1990. League scoring leader Victor Osimhen equalized for Napoli early in the second half by redirecting in a rebound after Sandi Lovric had put Udinese ahead early on. Napoli moved 16 points ahead of second-place Lazio with five matches still to play.
Churchill Downs horse deaths probed; 2 others get loose
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Investigators have yet to find any cause in the deaths of four horses over the past week at Churchill Downs, including two from the same barn within 72 hours. The deaths have cast a pall over final preparations for the Kentucky Derby on Saturday. Trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. was been questioned by Kentucky racing investigators and he says they found no wrongdoing on his part in the deaths of two of his horses. He has scratched six other horses from upcoming races. Joseph still plans to saddle Lord Miles in the Derby although he acknowledges it's “going to be nerve-wracking.”
Horse racing poised for new antidoping, medication rules
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Horse racing’s new antidoping and medication control program has stumbled out of the starting gate. It's been delayed multiple times for nearly a year amid lawsuits by those opposing the new rules and frustration from those eager for national uniform standards in the sport. It's scheduled to take effect on May 22 — two days after the Preakness is run. Trainer Todd Pletcher says he's eager to get the new system in place and have consistency in drug testing and medication rules. He calls the new system “labor intensive,” and says he'll have to hire someone just to be responsible for recordkeeping and data.
PSG to shift focus following likely exit of Lionel Messi
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Lionel Messi’s impending exit from Paris Saint-Germain could mark the beginning of the end of the French soccer club’s era of excess. The Argentina great’s departure after this season has the potential to be every bit as significant as the host of superstar signings since Qatari money transformed PSG into one of the richest clubs in the world. Messi is set to leave when his current contract expires in a few weeks. That paves the way for him to earn a reported $400 million a year in Saudi Arabia and gives PSG the chance to pivot away from a strategy that hasn’t quite worked out and turn instead to developing local talent.
Alabama fires baseball coach after report of suspicious bets
Alabama is firing baseball coach Brad Bohannon, saying he violated “the standards, duties and responsibilities expected of university employees.” The firing was announced three days after a report warning of suspicious wagers prompted Ohio’s top gambling regulator to bar licensed sportsbooks in the state from accepting bets on Alabama baseball games. Pennsylvania and New Jersey also have halted bets on Alabama baseball. Pitching coach Jason Jackson will serve as interim head coach. Bohannon has not commented publicly.
Justin Verlander gives up 2 HRs in Tigers' 2-0 win over Mets
DETROIT (AP) — Justin Verlander gave up back-to-back home runs in his New York Mets debut and Eduardo Rodriguez threw eight scoreless innings as the Detroit Tigers completed a three-game sweep with a 2-0 win Thursday. Riley Greene and Javier Baez hit solo homers off Verlander in the first inning and that was enough offense for Detroit. Rodriguez gave up just two hits and one walk while striking out nine. Alex Lange pitched the ninth for his fifth save. Verlander settled in after his rough start, showing signs of the form that made him one of the game's all-time greats.
Correa takes 'cheater' comment from Middleton in stride
CHICAGO (AP) — Carlos Correa took a postgame dig about his past in stride. A day after White Sox reliever Keynan Middleton struck out Correa to end the game, then called him a cheater after he earned his first save of the season, the two-time All-Star shortstop refused to take the bait. “I’ve heard worse,” Correa told reporters before Thursday’s series finale.
Sandy León recalls harrowing day young daughter fell in pool
HOUSTON (AP) — Veteran big league catcher Sandy León changed his uniform to No. 12 this season with the Texas Rangers to remind himself of the worst day of his life. That was the day his 15-month-old daughter, Nahomy, fell into a pool. She wasn't breathing when she was rescued 12 minutes later. The next day, Nahomy stunned doctors by bouncing back to apparently full health. Now approaching her fourth birthday, she remains perfectly well. León wears No. 12 to remember Nahomy's harrowing experience and remarkable recovery.
Jackson, Ravens excited to move on after new contract
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson fielded questions for the first time since reaching a five-year, $260 million deal with Baltimore. Jackson said he was tired of going back and forth about the contract. The time had come to get it done. The Ravens held a news conference with Jackson, coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta. It was an understandably upbeat occasion after several days of excitement and relief in Baltimore. Jackson didn’t offer any major details about what suddenly clicked between him and the team, but there’s now plenty of optimism as the Ravens look forward to a future with one of the game’s most dynamic players.
