The NFL is addressing gambling suspensions with training, conversations with the players' union
The NFL announced suspensions of four more players for violations of its gambling policy this week. It brings the total to 10 players disciplined over the past two years as the league vows to increase training and education efforts across the board with an eye toward protecting the integrity of the game. Experts say it’s part of a new reality for the NFL and other leagues with more violations likely on the horizon. But they don’t think it’s anywhere near reaching a critical mass that could cause fans to question the product on the field.
Saudi Arabia is being considered by the women's tennis tour for possible business
LONDON (AP) — Women’s tennis is looking into the possibility of getting into business with Saudi Arabia. And while there’s nothing imminent, WTA Chairman and CEO Steve Simon said Friday that he visited that country with some players in February to get more information about whether it would make sense to have an event there. Simon called it “a very difficult and challenging topic.” He said that various sports are “evaluating what this means.” The PGA Tour, European tour and the Saudi sovereign wealth fund said on June 6 they would combine their commercial businesses. Such deals have been pointed to as examples of “sportswashing.”
Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier to stand trial in racism probe
A French prosecutor says Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier has been summoned to stand trial in December as part of an investigation into racism allegations at his former club Nice. Galtier and his son, John Valovic-Galtier, were placed in custody for questioning on Friday morning. After his son was released without charge during the day, Galtier was referred to the public prosecutor’s office. He will stand trial in Nice on Dec. 15 on charges of psychological harassment and discrimination. If found guilty, Galtier risks a maximum sentence of three years in jail and a fine of 45,000 euros ($49,000). The 56-year-old Galtier has denied accusations that he made racist and anti-Muslim comments two years ago when he was in charge of Nice.
The already hectic NBA offseason now poised for free agents to make moves
It's already been a busy offseason for player movement in the NBA. Now free agency begins Friday evening. There are big names that could be on the move, including Khris Middleton and Draymond Green. There are some players like Max Strus who are in line for big paydays for the first time. Trades are still a possibility, especially since James Harden has picked up his player option. And teams now have to navigate new rules that come with the new Collective Bargaining Agreement that goes into effect on Saturday.
Van Gundy, Kolber, Rose and Young are among roughly 20 ESPN personalities laid off
Jeff Van Gundy, Suzy Kolber, Jalen Rose and Steve Young are among roughly 20 ESPN commentators and reporters who were laid off on Friday as part of job cuts by the network. ESPN had planned this additional round involving on-air talent to prevent further reductions to off-air staff after two rounds of mandated cuts by its corporate owner, the Walt Disney Company. Friday’s announcement resembled what happened in April of 2017, when reporters and hosts were informed at one time that they would no longer be on the air.
A new pro women's hockey league is set to launch in January with 6 teams in North America
A new women’s pro hockey league will begin competing in North America as early as January. A co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers has purchased the seven-team Premier Hockey Federation. The new league will bring together North America's most accomplished female players, likely alongside talented players from Europe and Asia. Dodgers co-owner Mark Walter has agreed to buy the PHF's assets, paving the way for the new league to launch. The league is expected to begin with six teams spread throughout the U.S. and Canada. The league also opens the door for potential involvement from the NHL.
IRS throws a chill into collectives paying college athletes while claiming nonprofit status
The rapidly expanding landscape of nonprofit collectives paying college athletes to promote charities has been hit with a potentially seismic disruption. A 12-page memo from the Internal Revenue Service released in June determined that in many cases, the nonprofit collectives may not qualify as tax-exempt if their main purpose is paying players instead of supporting charitable works. And if the collectives aren’t tax-exempt, their donations to quarterbacks, point guards and pitchers may not be either. The founder of a collective tied to Ohio State athletics says it may cease operations in coming months.
Nashville Predators buy out Matt Duchene as NHL teams prepare for the start of free agency
A handful of teams spent the eve of free agency clearing salary cap space with big money buyouts. The Nashville Predators led the way by buying out the remainder of Matt Duchene's contract. The 32-year-old center had three years left on his deal at a cap hit of $8 million annually. The Winnipeg Jets also put former captain Blake Wheeler on unconditional waivers to buy out the final year of his contract. The Boston Bruins did the same with defenseman Mike Reilly. The Detroit Red Wings also took the step with Kailer Yamomoto a day after acquiring him from the Edmonton Oilers.
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout has been elected to his 11th All-Star Game and four Texas Rangers were chosen by fans for the American League’s lineup for the July 11 game at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park. Trout was voted to start for the 10th time and will be joined in the AL lineup by teammate Shohei Ohtani, who last week was chosen at designated hitter as the league’s top-vote getter in the first round. Nine first-time starters were picked by fans, including three Rangers: catcher Jonah Heim, shortstop Corey Seager and third baseman Josh Jung. Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien was chosen for his second start.
Catcher interference on the rise as big league backstops squeeze in for pitch framing
CHICAGO (AP) — The major leagues have seen a marked increase in catcher interference calls this season. Through Thursday's games, there had been 57 catcher interference calls, up from 38 at the same point last year. The number was 35 through June 29 in 2021 and 30 in 2019, according to Sportradar. The 2020 season started on July 23 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the biggest factors is pitch-framing metrics that look favorably on catchers that receive the ball closer to the plate. Pittsburgh catcher Austin Hedges says he is "trying to find that happy ground of not being too close but being as close as I can to get to as many pitches as I can.”
