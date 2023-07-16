Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic in 5 sets to win Wimbledon for his second major trophy
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz has ended Novak Djokovic’s 34-match winning streak at Wimbledon by beating him 1-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in an engaging, back-and-forth final to win his first championship at the All England Club. Alcaraz's victory gave him his second Grand Slam trophy overall. The No. 1-ranked Alcaraz prevented Djokovic from what would have been a record-tying eighth title, and fifth in a row, at the grass-court tournament. Djokovic also was kept from claiming his 24th career major. Alcaraz is a 20-year-old from Spain who became the third-youngest male champion at Wimbledon. The age gap between the two was the widest in any men’s Slam final since 1974.
Titans landing 3-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins, AP source says
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans hope they’ve filled their major need at wide receiver with three-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. A person familiar with the agreement said Sunday the Titans have agreed on a two-year deal worth $26 million with incentives that could push that to $32 million. The Titans had the advantage of being the first NFL team Hopkins visited after his release by Arizona in May. The person confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Hopkins hasn't signed the contract. Hopkins would immediately boost a receiving group for a team whose head coach had more career NFL touchdown catches than anyone currently on the roster.
Analysis: Wimbledon's champion says a taste for McDonald's makes her normal. But she's unique
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova says she's “just a normal person” because she likes to eat chocolate and eat McDonald's during a Grand Slam tournament. What she showed by becoming the first unseeded woman to claim the title at the All England Club is that she is unique. She is a 24-year-old lefty from the Czech Republic who missed Wimbledon last year after having two operations on her left wrist. Vondrousova grew up playing on clay at a club in Prague and her first big success was reaching the 2019 French Open final on that surface. She later was the runner-up at the Tokyo Olympics on hard courts. And now she has succeeded on grass.
McIlroy birdies last 2 holes to win Scottish Open, beating MacIntyre by 1 shot
GULLANE, Scotland (AP) — Rory McIlroy finally is a winner in Scotland. McIlroy birdied the last two holes in whipping wind for a 68 to beat Robert MacIntyre by one shot in the Scottish Open. They delivered a great finish at The Renaissance Club. MacIntyre hit 3-wood from the rough on the 18th to 4 feet for birdie and a 64. McIlroy birdied the par-3 17th to catch him. And on the final hole, McIlroy hit 2-iron to 10 feet for birdie. The win gives McIlroy a boost going to the British Open next week at Royal Liverpool.
British Open has an old course with a new finish at Royal Liverpool
HOYLAKE, England (AP) — For an old course, Royal Liverpool offers a new finish. Players began arriving Sunday for the British Open. Only 38 players in the field were at Hoylake in 2014. And only nine players competed at Royal Liverpool in 2006 and 2014. The big change is at the end. The par-3 15th is now the longest par 5 in Open history. What used to be No. 15 is now the par-3 17th, except it goes in the opposite direction. Cameron Young did his best to take it all in after his long flight. He was runner-up last year at St. Andrews.
Lionel Messi set to be unveiled by Inter Miami and Major League Soccer
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The stage is set. Lionel Messi is about to meet his new fans at Inter Miami. An event billed as “The Unveil” is Sunday night at the team’s stadium in Fort Lauderdale. It comes one day after Messi, Major League Soccer and Inter Miami finalized his signing through the 2025 season. It’s the start of a busy week of events for Messi with his new club. His first official training session is Tuesday and he is expected to play Friday in a Leagues Cup match against Cruz Azul.
Evan Engram and the Jacksonville Jaguars agree to a 3-year, $41.25M deal, AP source says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tight end Evan Engram and the Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to a three-year, $41.25 million contract that includes $24 million guaranteed. That's according to a person familiar with negotiations. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been signed or made public. Engram's agent, Mike McCartney, announced via Twitter that the deal had been reached. Engram weighed in a few minutes later by posting a picture of himself at Everbank Field with the caption “I’m home” along with a praying hands emoji. The sides beat a Monday afternoon deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign long-term deals.
LeBron James will return to No. 23 next season after switching from No. 6
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James is not only coming back for a 21st season, he’s coming back in his original uniform number. James will return to No. 23 next season, a move the Los Angeles Lakers revealed Saturday by tweeting a picture of his back with James’ name and number showing on the gold jersey. James has alternated between No. 23 and No. 6 after wearing 23 when he entered the NBA in 2003 with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was in No. 6 while becoming the NBA’s career scoring leader last season, a number now retired by the league following the death of Boston Celtics Hall of Famer Bill Russell. James’ agent, Rich Paul, told ESPN that James decided to make the switch out of respect for Russell.
Shohei Ohtani homers in 9th inning, Angels win 13-12 in 10th on Astros error
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtan hit his major league-leading 33rd homer to key the Angels’ tying rally in the ninth inning, and rookie Trey Cabbage scored on rookie Grae Kessinger’s throwing error in the 10th to end Los Angeles’ wild 13-12 victory over the Houston Astros. The Astros’ rookie shortstop threw wide of first base while attempting to turn an easy inning-ending double play on Taylor Ward’s grounder. Cabbage scored from third in only his second major league game to set off a wild celebration for the Angels, who rallied from a six-run deficit in the seventh and a three-run deficit in the ninth.
Brittney Griner makes an emotional and dominant return to record-setting WNBA All-Star Game
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brittney Griner scored 18 points, including two dunks, in her return to the All-Star Game to lead Team Stewart to a 143-127 win over Team Wilson. Team Stewart’s Jewell Loyd of the Seattle Storm broke the All-Star Game scoring record with 31 points. Maya Moore and Kelsey Plum shared the previous record of 30 points. Loyd earned MVP honors for the game. Plum actually tied her own record with 30 points, one of four Aces competing for Team Wilson before Loyd bested it. The 143 points and 270 combined point are All-Star Game records.
