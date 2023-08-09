Northwestern football staffers wear shirts in support of fired coach Pat Fitzgerald at practice
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Pat Fitzgerald’s presence was hard to miss even if he was nowhere near the field on Wednesday. Some Northwestern assistants and staff members paid tribute to the longtime coach and former Wildcats star linebacker who was fired last month amid a hazing scandal. They wore black shirts with “Cats Against the World” and his old number “51” in purple type, a show of solidarity that might also seem a bit tone deaf. Interim coach David Braun says it "isn’t my business to censor anybody’s free speech.” Northwestern is facing more than a dozen lawsuits across multiple sports with allegations including sexual abuse by teammates as well as racist comments.
Ex-Las Vegas Raider Henry Ruggs sentenced to 3-plus years in prison for fatal DUI crash in Nevada
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs has been sentenced to at least three years in a Nevada prison for killing a woman in a fiery crash while driving his sports car drunk at speeds up to 156 mph on a city street nearly two years ago. The former first-round NFL draft pick apologized in court in Las Vegas before sentencing for felony DUI causing death and misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter. He'll serve three to 10 years. The 24-year-old Ruggs was cut by the Raiders following the predawn crash that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor. Tintor’s mother said in court that the case shows the importance of people looking out for one another.
Rivera clarifies his statement about Commanders players expressing concern with Bieniemy's style
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Ron Rivera says he spoke to Eric Bieniemy about his comments that some Washington Commanders players expressed concern over the new offensive coordinator's coaching style. Rivera on Wednesday attempted to clarify the remarks he made Tuesday about players coming to him to ask about Bieniemy's vocal approach. He said it was his intent to explain that coaches have different ways of doing things. The comments drew criticism from former players who worked under Bieniemy in Kansas City. Bieniemy defended himself Tuesday saying he has always been an intense coach who demands a lot from players.
Jay Monahan says PGA Tour, Saudi deal is on the right path in 1st remarks since taking medical leave
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan is back to full health and determined to finalize the business agreement with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf. Monahan has spoken publicly for the first time since he returned to work from a health scare. He stepped away a week after the Saudi deal was announced and said anxiety had built up over time. He believes the deal is the right path for the PGA Tour and that will be shown over time. The agreement has a Dec. 31 deadline to get it done. Monahan says that's the target and it's realistic.
The US Open is adding video review for double bounces. It's a first for Grand Slam tennis
Video review for double bounces and certain other rulings will be making its Grand Slam tennis debut when main-draw competition begins at the U.S. Open later this month. Players in singles, doubles and mixed doubles at Flushing Meadows will get three challenges per set for things such as whether a ball touches a player’s body, a player touches the net or a player was hindered by noise made while she or he was attempting a shot. The chair umpire will review a replay on the screen and decide whether a call should be changed. The system will be available on five of 17 competition courts during the two-week tournament in New York.
Messi's MLS regular-season debut delayed, likely until Aug. 26
Major League Soccer fans will have to wait a little longer for Lionel Messi’s first regular-season match with Inter Miami. Messi’s first MLS match now is expected to be Saturday, Aug. 26, at the New York Red Bulls. Miami and Charlotte have postponed their match initially scheduled for Aug. 20 to an unspecified date. Both clubs have advanced to the Leagues Cup quarterfinals, so one of them will be playing on Aug. 19 in either the finals or third-place match. Miami and Charlotte will still meet in a quarterfinal matchup on Friday night at DRV PNK Stadium.
Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith says he'll retire in summer 2024
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said he plans to retire next summer. Smith, who has spent the past 18 years at Ohio State leading one of the largest and most successful athletic programs in the country, announced Wednesday that he would step down in July 2024. Smith, a Cleveland native who played college football at Notre Dame, became Ohio State’s eighth athletic director in April 2005. He had previously been athletic director at Arizona State, Eastern Michigan and Iowa State. Ohio State teams have won 115 team Big Ten titles under Smith. He had signed a four-year contract extension in 2021.
Round of 8: Women's World Cup is wide open after so many heavyweights eliminated
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — The United States’ hold on the Women’s World Cup is over, and two-time champion Germany also exited the tournament. Olympic gold medalist Canada was bounced, and Marta and her Brazil team were knocked out before she had a chance to become the first player to score in six World Cups. Yes, the heavyweights of women’s soccer have all been eliminated, and yes, it has created a wide-open World Cup. The eight teams that advanced to the quarterfinals represent some traditional powers, one previous World Cup winner and two teams making their debut in the final eight.
13-year-old Da’vian Kimbrough becomes youngest soccer player to go pro in US
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Thirteen-year-old forward Da’vian Kimbrough has signed a contract with the Sacramento Republic of the second-tier League Championship of the United Soccer League, which says he is the youngest athlete in American professional team sports. Kimbrough, who joined the team’s youth academy in 2021, was 13 years, 5 months, 13 days when the deal was announced Tuesday. Kimbrough is eligible to debut on Saturday against the Birmingham Legion. Maximo Carrizo signed with Major League Soccer’s New York City on his 14th birthday on Feb. 28, 2008. He has yet to make his MLS debut.
Buffalo Bills new stadium cost over-runs approaching $300M over budget, AP sources say
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Four people with direct knowledge or who have been briefed on the financial details tell The Associated Press the Buffalo Bills are already facing a potential cash crunch on building their new stadium, with latest projections having the team on the hook for as much as $300 million in cost over-runs. The current projections have the price tag approaching $1.7 million, which is up from the initial cost of $1.4 million, the people told The AP on the condition of anonymity because the team has not disclosed those figures. The Bills are contractually required to pay for any over-runs above $1.4 billion, with the public's share fixed at $850 million.
