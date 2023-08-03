Morocco advances and Germany exits in wild finale to the group stage at the Women's World Cup
SYDNEY (AP) — Two-time champion Germany was eliminated in a wild finale to the group stage of the Women’s World Cup, while low-ranked Morocco advanced to the knockout stage. Colombia also advanced as Group H winner to round off a slew of upsets in the opening weeks of the competition being held in Australia and New Zealand. A day earlier Jamaica eliminated another favorite in Brazil to advance to the round of 16. South Africa is also through to the next stage after its stoppage-time winner against Italy. But Germany’s early exit after a 1-1 draw with South Korea stands out as the biggest shock in a tournament full of shocks.
More Pac-12 movement? Arizona and Washington regents call special meetings
More movement could be coming to the Pac-12 Conference. Regents who oversee Arizona, Arizona State and the University of Washington have scheduled special meetings for Thursday night. Southern California and UCLA are already leaving for the Big Ten next year. Colorado decided last week it will leave the Pac-12 for the Big 12 next year, too. That leaves the Pac-12 with nine schools and no media rights deal beyond the upcoming school year.
Houston receiver John Metchie 'grateful' on field after finishing cancer treatment
HOUSTON (AP) — Following his leukemia diagnosis, Houston Texans receiver John Metchie and other patients at MD Anderson Cancer Center would sit in an observatory gazing out the windows while hooked up to IVs that delivered their treatment. In the distance they could see NRG Stadium, where the Texans play. Though it was only about two miles away, Metchie sometimes wondered if he’d ever get back. But Metchie moved past those worries thanks to a strong faith and a great support system comprised of his mom and brothers and football family near and far that included the Texans and Alabama coach Nick Saban and his Crimson Tide teammates. Metchie was cleared to join the Texans for training camp last week, almost exactly a year after receiving the diagnosis of acute promyelocytic leukemia.
USA Gymnastics to expand its partnership with Nike, a sign it's gaining trust in the post-Nassar era
USA Gymnastics and Nike have reached an agreement on a sponsorship deal that will carry through the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. USA Gymnastics president Li Li Leung says the deal is a byproduct of the positive changes that the organization has made in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal. Corporate support for USA Gymnastics waned after athletes abused by the former national team doctor began coming forward starting in 2016. While Leung stressed more work needs to be done, she believes the agreement with Nike is proof USA Gymnastics has started to earn back trust at the corporate level.
Two years after Tokyo, Simone Biles is coming back from 'the twisties.' Not every gymnast does
Simone Biles' return to competitive gymnastics has renewed the conversation around “the twisties” that forced her to take herself out of multiple events at the Tokyo Olympics. It happens when a gymnast suddenly loses their air awareness while trying to complete twisting elements in their routines. Biles says “the twisties” are behind her going into an event this weekend. Not every gymnast makes it back. Gage Dyer was attempting to make the U.S.'s 2021 world championship team when “the twisties” appeared out of nowhere. Within six months, Dyer, a two-time NCAA champion at Oklahoma, had retired.
Diana Taurasi closing in on another WNBA milestone as she approaches 10,000 points
Diana Taurasi is on the cusp of another milestone in her illustrious WNBA career as she closes in on becoming the first player in league history to score 10,000 points in the regular season. She's nearly 2,500 points ahead of Tina Thompson, the four-time champion with the Houston Rockets who is in second place on the all-time list. DeWanna Bonner is second among active players, and Taurasi has more than 3,300 points than the Connecticut forward. Taurasi is signed through next season so could approach 11,000 career points before she walks away. She has averaged 19.1 points during her 20-year career.
Morocco's historic Women's World Cup performance inspires girls even if some in Arab world ignore it
RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Morocco's national women's team made its debut at the Women’s World Cup and advanced to the knockout rounds. It was the first team to qualify from an Arab world where many are crazy for the men’s game. After years of being largely in the margins, Moroccan women’s soccer is gaining new ground at home and beyond. It's starting to capture the imagination of more girls, win the hearts and minds of more parents and chip away at a traditional view by many of soccer as a men’s game. Moroccan soccer officials and players say their country's 2022 hosting of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations which led to its World Cup qualification marked a watershed moment in perceptions.
Many stars at Women's World Cup juggle parenthood while playing on the world stage
Forget about orange slices, players like Alex Morgan, Australia’s Katrina Gorry and Jamaica’s Cheyna Matthews are redefining what it means to be a “soccer mom.” While it is nothing new for mothers to be elite athletes, the level of support they’re getting while on the job is improving. There are three mothers on the U.S. team: Alex Morgan, Crystal Dunn and Julie Ertz. Other moms at this World Cup included Jamaica’s Konya Plummer, France’s Amel Majri, Argentina’s Vanina Correa and Germany’s Melanie Leupolz.
Ridder is big 'if' at quarterback as Falcons set sights on winning season
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder is key to the Atlanta Falcons' hopes for a winning season. Ridder has impressed teammates, coaches and management with his leadership in training camp after making only four starts last season as a rookie. An experienced offensive line, the addition of rookie running back Bijan Robinson to an already strong running game and the return of tight end Kyle Pitts from a knee injury are all reasons for optimism on offense — if Ridder can flourish in his first full season as the starter. The Falcons were 7-10 last season, including 2-2 with Ridder as the starter.
No evidence found that betting integrity manipulated by Iowa and Iowa St. athletes tied to gambling
One of the state agencies involved in the ongoing investigation of alleged sports wagering violations by Iowa and Iowa State athletes announced there is no evidence suggesting the integrity of any contest involving the schools was affected by gambling interests. That's according to the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission. A total of seven current or former athletes at the two schools were criminally charged this week. All seven are charged with tampering with records and all are suspected of placing bets on contests involving their own schools. Four are alleged to have wagered on games involving their own teams.
