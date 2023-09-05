Coco Gauff reaches her first US Open semifinal at age 19. Novak Djokovic makes it to his 13th
NEW YORK (AP) — Coco Gauff has reached the U.S. Open semifinals for the first time. She eliminated 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-0, 6-2 on a steamy afternoon. Gauff is a 19-year-old from Florida who is the first American teenager to reach the final four at Flushing Meadows since Serena Williams was the runner-up to her older sister, Venus, in 2001. This was the 16th victory in her past 17 matches for Gauff. Her best Grand Slam showing so far was making it to the final at Roland Garros last year. She will face No. 10 Karolina Muchova or No. 30 Sorana Cirstea next. Novak Djokovic reached his record 47th major semifinal with a straight-set win against Taylor Fritz
It's so hot that the US Open adopted a new policy to partially close arena roofs
NEW YORK (AP) — The rising heat and humidity at the U.S. Open has prompted organizers to adopt a new policy that allows them to partially close the roofs on the main stadiums. Tournament referee Jake Garner told The Associated Press on Tuesday that will help spectators and players. The temperature topped 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 Celsius) and the humidity was above 50%. The retractable roof above Arthur Ashe Stadium was partly closed ahead of the men’s quarterfinal between Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz. The roof on Louis Armstrong Stadium also was pulled part of the way closed after the first set of a women’s doubles quarterfinal with Magda Linette and Bernarda Pera against Jennifer Brady and Luisa Stefani.
Chiefs' All-Pro TE Travis Kelce hyperextends knee in practice for opener vs Detroit
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tight end Travis Kelce hyperextended his knee during the Chiefs’ final practice before their opener against Detroit on Tuesday, leaving his status in question for Thursday night's game. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said the injury occurred during their final full workout Tuesday but provided no other details. The 33-year-old Kelce has not missed a game to injury since his rookie year in 2013, which he had a microfracture procedure to fix a cartilage problem in his knee. He has twice been held out of meaningless games to end the regular season.
Colorado, Duke surge into the AP Top 25 after huge upsets; Florida State climbs into top five
No. 21 Duke and No. 22 Colorado have jumped into the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll after scoring the biggest upsets of the opening weekend of the season. No. 4 Florida State also climbed into the top-five with a resounding victory over LSU, which dropped from fifth to No. 14. Georgia remained No. 1 and Michigan held steady at No. 2. No. 3 Alabama moved up a spot and Florida State climbed four places and received three first-place votes. Ohio State dropped two places to round out the top five.
Coach of Spain's World Cup-winning women's soccer team is fired weeks after victory celebration kiss
MADRID (AP) — The coach of Spain’s World Cup-winning women’s soccer team has been fired. The firing on Tuesday came less than three weeks after the victory celebration that led to the suspension of the country’s soccer federation president for kissing a player. The Spanish soccer federation offered no immediate explanation for the dismissal, saying only that Jorge Vilda was key to the growth of women’s soccer and thanking him for leading the national team to the World Cup title and to No. 2 in the FIFA rankings — its highest ever position. Vilda was among those who at first applauded federation president Luis Rubiales when he refused to resign.
Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías arrested on felony charge of corporal injury on a spouse
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman says Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías was arrested on a felony charge of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. Urías did not travel with the Dodgers to Miami, where they open a three-game series against the Marlins on Tuesday night. He was scheduled to make his next start Thursday. Urías was arrested late Sunday night by Department of Public Safety officers in Exposition Park, south of downtown Los Angeles. The park is home to BMO Stadium, where Lionel Messi was playing in a Major League Soccer game with numerous celebrities in attendance.
Analysis: Several stars could join Jonathan Taylor and miss start of NFL season over money squabbles
The 2023 NFL season begins this week and there's several stars who could miss their team's opener because they're embroiled in contract disputes. The Super Bowl champion Chiefs are dealing with defensive tackle Chris Jones' absence and the 49ers are without Nick Bosa who is the league's reigning Defensive Player of the Year. The Colts will be without disgruntled 2021 NFL rushing champion Jonathan Taylor who was kept on the physically unable to perform list with an ankle injury when nothing materialized after he asked for a trade. And Carolina's rebuild could be affected by Brian Burns' contract tussle.
No. 22 Colorado off to flying start by following lead of unconventional coach Deion Sanders
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Deion Sanders wants his players reading all about how good they are because the Colorado coach isn’t one to keep his players grounded. He prefers them flying high. After beating heavily favored TCU last weekend, the Buffaloes moved into the AP Top 25 poll at No. 22. The unconventional Sanders is proving to be a master motivator. He’s all about not running from publicity but remembering it. He has his team at the center of the college football universe, at least for now. The 22nd-ranked Buffs will host old rival Nebraska this Saturday in the home debut for Sanders.
USA rolls past Italy 100-63 to reach Basketball World Cup semifinals
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The United States is headed to the medal round of the Basketball World Cup after bouncing back from its first loss of the tournament in emphatic fashion. Mikal Bridges scored 14 of his 24 points in the first half and the U.S. was airtight for long stretches defensively on the way to beating Italy 100-63 on Tuesday night in the quarterfinals of the World Cup. The win ensures the 15th top-four finish for the Americans in 19 World Cups. They’ll play either Germany or Latvia in Friday’s semifinals.
Column: Ryder Cup is the ultimate test for the unflappable Swedish rookie Ludvig Aberg
Ludvig Aberg is sure to draw comparisons with Sergio Garcia in the Ryder Cup. Both are the only ones to play a Ryder Cup the same year they turned pro. Aberg will have played only 10 times as a pro before he tees it up in Italy for the European Ryder Cup team. Just don't expect the Swede to be sprinting and strutting across the course the way Garcia did. One was about Spanish passion. The Swede who played college golf at Texas Tech is renowned for not letting the moment get too big. That was evident the way he won the European Masters to secure a captain's pick.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.