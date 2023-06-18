Fowler, McIlroy, Scheffler headline the final round in a US Open full of possibilities
LOS ANGELES (AP) — At the top of the U.S. Open leaderboard are two players each going for their first major title. That’s about all they have in common. Rickie Fowler has contended in majors, won nine tournaments across the globe and has long been one of golf’s most recognizable players. Wyndham Clark is playing in only his seventh major and Sunday will mark the first time he’s finished better than 75th. One shot behind is Rory McIlroy, trying to win his first major in nine years. Also lurking is Scottie Scheffler, who is three shots back. Scheffler is trying to join Tiger Woods as the only top-ranked player to win the U.S. Open since the world rankings started in 1986.
Live updates | Fowler, Clark, Rory in the hunt as US Open hits final round
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The U.S. Open is up for grabs, and there are low scores available early in the final round. At about the same time co-leaders Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark were arriving at Los Angeles Country Club for their afternoon tee times, PGA Tour rookie Austin Eckroat was making the turn after a record-tying 29 on the front nine. Eckroat eagled the par-5 eighth hole on the way to the sixth 29 in U.S. Open history. The fifth came a day earlier by Tom Kim. Eckroat was still six shots behind Clark and Fowler, each of whom will start the day at 10 under and are seeking their first major title.
West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins resigns hours after drunken driving arrest
West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins has resigned following a drunken driving arrest. The university announced his resignation Saturday night. Huggins was charged with driving under the influence on Friday night after his SUV stopped in the middle of traffic in Pittsburgh with a shredded tire. According to a criminal complaint, a breath test determined Huggins’ blood alcohol content was 0.21%, more than twice the legal limit. Last month the university had suspended Huggins three games for using an anti-gay slur while also denigrating Catholics during a radio interview. Huggins entered the Basketball Hall of Fame last September and was the third winningest coach all-time in Division I.
Fowler, Clark share the US Open lead with major champs chasing them
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark share the lead after three rounds of the U.S. Open. Clark was the one who had reason to be elated. Fowler made a 70-foot birdie putt and was in the lead for much of Saturday at Los Angeles Country Club. But then he missed a 3 1/2-foot par putt on the last hole. Clark hit a bold approach and made birdie. They were a shot ahead of Rory McIlroy, who played a relatively boring round that seems to work just fine in the U.S. Open. Scottie Scheffler had an eagle-birdie finish and was two strokes back.
Why Marty Walsh left the Biden administration to run the NHL players' union
Marty Walsh was less than halfway through his term in the Biden administration as labor secretary when the phone rang with an interesting opportunity. The call was about a job running the NHL Players' Association. The former mayor of Boston and longtime Bruins fan was intrigued, interviewed and earlier this year got the role as executive director. Now three months into the job, Walsh is trying to get to know players and what they care the most about. His most pressing issue is the Arizona Coyotes and their 5,000-seat arena after a referendum for a new building failed.
Pete Alonso, the NL home run leader, makes speedy return to Mets after wrist injury
NEW YORK (AP) — National League home run leader Pete Alonso has returned to the New York Mets' lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals after spending the minimum 10 days on the injured list with a left wrist bone bruise and sprain. Alonso was expected to miss three to four weeks after he was hit by a 97 mph fastball thrown by Atlanta's Charlie Morton in the first inning on June 7. But Alonso, whose 22 homers are one fewer than major league leader Shohei Ohtani, said he thought last week he'd beat the timeline by a considerable margin. He said Sunday he felt 100%.
In the dark: Wyndham Clark criticizes late start for US Open's 3rd round
LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. Open co-leader Wyndham Clark criticized NBC's decision to put Saturday's third round in a late broadcast window that forced the final competitors to finish their rounds around sunset. Visibility at Los Angeles Country Club was poor for the final hour of play, and Clark wasn’t thrilled to play the biggest round of his life in suboptimal conditions. Clark and Rickie Fowler were the final pairing in the third round, and the broadcast network raised eyebrows when it was announced they wouldn’t even tee off until 3:40 p.m. in California
US Open eagle puts Scottie Scheffler back in the hunt
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Scottie Scheffler holed out from 196 yards on the 17th hole, then made a 22-foot birdie putt with his new flat stick on 18 to put himself squarely in the mix at the U.S. Open. The world No. 1's eagle-birdie finish supercharged a round that had been going nowhere. He shot 2-under 68 to finish the third round at 7 under, only three shots behind leaders Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark.
Brittney Griner misses 2nd straight game for Mercury with hip injury
NEW YORK (AP) — Brittney Griner sat on the bench in warmups for the second straight game, sidelined by a hip injury she suffered earlier this week. The All-Star center worked out about an hour before the game on the court and looked good doing an array of post moves and jumpers. She told The Associated Press when she walked in the arena that she hoped to play. Instead she sat on the bench cheering on her teammates, being ruled out about 20 minutes before the game after being listed as questionable on the injury report. The Liberty showed a video package showcasing Griner and the work of the "Bring Our Families Home" campaign during the first timeout. Griner received a loud standing ovation from the crowd and waved to fans and pointed to her heart.
Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic back in his Serbian hometown to watch family's horses compete
SOMBOR, Serbia (AP) — Nikola Jokic made it back to Serbia in time to watch his beloved horses race in his hometown. Less than a week after leading the Denver Nuggets to their first NBA championship, Jokic was back in his hometown of Sombor to enjoy his big passion of horse racing. Thousands of his supporters in the usually sleepy northern Serbian town of some 47,000 people also converged on the local horse racing track where Jokic was watching his family-owned horses compete in harness races. Denver clinched the NBA title on Monday by beating the Miami Heat 94-89, with Jokic posting 28 points and 16 rebounds and collecting the trophy for the most valuable player of the NBA Finals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.