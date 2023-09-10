AP Top 25: Texas jumps to No. 4 after beating 'Bama; Pac-12 sets conference high with 8 ranked teams
Texas jumped to No. 4 in The Associated Press college football poll after beating Alabama and the Pac-12 became just the second conference to place as many as eight teams in an AP Top 25. Georgia received 55 first-place votes to remain the clear No. 1. Michigan is No. 2, with two-first place votes. No. 3 Florida State received three first-place votes and moved up a spot. Texas got two-first place votes. The Longhorns are in the top five for the first time since starting the 2010 season at No. 5 while Alabama dropped to No. 10.
No. 4 Texas Longhorns try to stay grounded even as hype level soars after beating Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — The hype is coming for the Texas Longhorns like it hasn’t in years. That's what happens when you knock off Alabama on the road and get your first win over a top-five team in 15 years. The Longhorns, who vaulted seven spots to No. 4 in the AP poll following that 34-24 win, seem determined not to get swept up in it. It’s still early September, after all. Alabama fell from third to 10th. As wide receiver Xavier Worthy said, “We're on to Wyoming.” That's the next, much less-hyped matchup.
Aaron Rodgers gets 'butterflies,' too. How does the Jets QB handle the pressure of the spotlight?
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he had butterflies before his preseason debut with his new team a few weeks ago. And they’ll be back Monday night when the Jets open the regular season against the AFC East-rival Buffalo Bills in front of a home crowd at MetLife Stadium with a primetime audience watching. Even the game’s greatest players have moments when they need to get their emotions in check. Rodgers has learned how to handle pressure during his long NFL career spent largely in the spotlight.
Analysis: US Open champ Coco Gauff wants to get better and win more major titles. Don't doubt her
NEW YORK (AP) — Now that Coco Gauff is a Grand Slam champion, she’s ready for stardom. She’s also eager for more. The 19-year-old from Florida said in an interview with the AP after winning the U.S. Open that she wants to experience that feeling again. So she plans to devote herself to improving as a player in order to keep collecting major championships. She says she knows she can perform better than she did while beating Aryna Sabalebka in Saturday's final. Gauff won't give a number of Grand Slam titles she wants to earn, instead defining it this way: “As many as I can.” Anyone who would doubt Gauff clearly has not been paying attention.
Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev meet again in the US Open men's final
NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev will meet again to determine the U.S. Open men’s champion. Their match Sunday afternoon is a rematch of the 2021 final in Flushing Meadows. Medvedev won that day for his lone Grand Slam title. The 27-year-old from Russia also denied Djokovic what would have been the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men’s tennis since 1969. Djokovic has gone on to win two more major titles this year, at the Australian Open and French Open, to raise his career total to 23. That is the most Grand Slam singles titles in men’s tennis history and ties Serena Williams for the most in the professional era, dating to 1968.
Brewers' Corbin Burnes relieved after 8 no-hit innings vs. Yankees
NEW YORK (AP) — Milwaukee’s Corbin Burnes was removed after eight no-hit innings against the New York Yankees. Burnes struck out seven and walked two, throwing 70 of 109 pitches for strikes before Devin Williams relieved with the score 0-0. Burnes’ pitch count was one shy of his season high and six short of his career high. The 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner retired his first 12 hitters before walking Giancarlo Stanton on his 54th pitch. He also issued a two-out walk to rookie Everson Pereira before third baseman Andruw Monasterio made a running catch in foul territory on Oswaldo Cabrera.
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker faces hearing over allegations he sexually harassed rape survivor
Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker is facing a hearing next month after allegations that he sexually harassed activist and rape survivor Brenda Tracy during a phone call, according to USA Today. Michigan State hired an outside Title IX attorney to investigate the complaint and the investigation concluded in July, according to the report published Sunday. A hearing is scheduled for Oct. 5 and 6 to determine if Tucker violated the school’s sexual harassment and exploitation policy and he could lose about $80 million remaining on his contract if the school fires him for cause, according to USA Today.
Germany wins Basketball World Cup for 1st time, holds off Serbia 83-77 for gold medal
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — German basketball is having a great summer. Dirk Nowitzki went into the Hall of Fame, and now his homeland stands atop the men’s international basketball world. Dennis Schroder scored 28 points, Franz Wagner added 19 and Germany capped off an unbeaten run through the World Cup by holding off Serbia 83-77 in the final on Sunday night. It was Germany’s first World Cup title. Before now, its top showing in the event was a bronze at Indianapolis in 2002. Aleksa Avramovic scored 21 and Bogdan Bogdanovic added 17 for Serbia, which lost the title game for the second time in the last three tournaments.
Canada holds off US to win bronze at Basketball World Cup in OT, 127-118
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The U.S. played the bronze-medal game short-handed, and Canada sent the Americans home from the World Cup empty-handed. Dillon Brooks scored 39 points, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 31 points and 12 assists and Canada survived a miracle from Mikal Bridges that forced overtime to medal at a global men’s basketball tournament for the first time in 87 years. It beat the U.S. 127-118 in the third-place game at the World Cup on Sunday.
AP Top 25 Takeaways: Texas is ready for the SEC, but the SEC doesn't look so tough right now
Texas is ready for the Southeastern Conference. Then again, the SEC doesn’t look so tough right now. In their final season as a member of the Big 12, the No. 11 Longhorns made a statement against Alabama and came away with the biggest victory of Steve Sarkisian’s three seasons as Texas coach. Is Texas back? Who cares. Here’s what’s important: Texas was better than No. 3 Alabama in almost every way in Tuscaloosa on Saturday night. That's been a trend in the big, bad SEC. The conference that has dominated college football for more than a decade has started this season 2-6 against other Power Five conferences.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.