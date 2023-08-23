Union representing World Cup champion kissed by Spanish soccer head demands act not 'go unpunished'
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The players’ union representing the Women’s World Cup winner kissed without her consent by the president of the Spanish soccer federation says that his inappropriate act should not go unpunished. Jenni Hermoso was kissed forcibly by federation head Luis Rubiales during Sunday’s awards ceremony. Her FUTRPO union demands that authorities sanctions the improper act. Hermoso had said on a video streamed on social media during a changing room celebration following the 1-0 win over England in Sunday’s final that she “did not like it, but what could I do” about the kiss. In the immediate uproar over the kiss, the federation released a statement in the name of Hermoso where she apparently downplayed the incident.
US Open 2023: With Serena and Federer retired, Alcaraz-Djokovic symbolizes a transition in tennis
It seems everyone in the world of tennis was riveted by Novak Djokovic’s victory over Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the last tournament for both ahead of the U.S. Open. The match was a titanic, 3½-hour-plus showdown and and set the stage for what will be an expected meeting to determine the champion at Flushing Meadows. Play begins Monday in New York for the year's last Grand Slam tournament and finishes on Sept. 10. Last weekend’s contest at the hard-court Cincinnati Masters also served to symbolize the state of change the sport currently finds itself in a year removed from Serena Williams’ farewell match and Roger Federer’s retirement announcement soon thereafter.
49ers are 'considering all options' on Lance after Darnold wins backup job, AP source says
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Sam Darnold has won the backup quarterback job in San Francisco, signaling the possible end to Trey Lance’s tenure with the 49ers less than three years after the team traded three first-round picks to draft him. A person familiar with the situation said the 49ers are “considering all options” on Lance following the news that came out. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had not made any announcement about the backup quarterback or Lance’s future. NFL Network first reported the development.
Giants tight end Tommy Sweeney collapses from 'medical event,' in stable condition
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants say tight end Tommy Sweeney is stable and alert after collapsing during practice and being carted away from the field. The Giants say Sweeney “had a medical event" and was “conversant” while under the care of physicians. The former Boston College standout is now in his fourth NFL season and first with the Giants. He spent his first three seasons with Buffalo. In 2020 he was diagnosed with myocarditis after contracting COVID-19. Myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart. Sweeney was cleared to resume playing the following offseason. It’s not immediately clear whether there’s a connection between Sweeney’s health history and Wednesday’s episode.
Shohei Ohtani leaves the mound abruptly in 2nd inning after 26 pitches for the Angels
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani left the mound for the Los Angeles Angels in the middle of an at-bat during the second inning. Ohtani had a 2-2 count on the Reds' Christian Encarnacion-Strand when the Angels’ training staff came out to check on him following a 94 mph fastball. After a brief discussion, Ohtani headed off the mound. Ohtani hit his major league-leading 44th homer in the first inning, a two-run shot against the Cincinnati Reds. The two-way superstar and AL MVP front-runner skipped his previous turn in the rotation last week to rest his arm after a long summer.
Scheffler chases an $18 million FedEx Cup bonus. There might even be a case for player of the year
ATLANTA (AP) — Scottie Scheffler already has one small piece of history at the Tour Championship. He's the only player to be the No. 1 seed going into the FedEx Cup finale in consecutive years. He also knows from history and experience that winning the $18 million bonus is no small feat. Scheffler lost a six-shot lead in the final round to Rory McIlroy a year ago. Even more might be at stake this year. Scheffler winning might be enough for him to challenge Jon Rahm for PGA Tour player of the year. Scheffler starts the tournament on Thursday with a two-shot lead.
Former USC star Reggie Bush plans defamation lawsuit against NCAA
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former Southern California running back Reggie Bush plans to file a defamation lawsuit against the NCAA over a statement made by college sports’ governing body about the circumstances of its decision not to restore the Heisman Trophy winner’s records. Bush objects to a statement issued in July 2021 calling the star’s playing career at USC a “pay-for-play” arrangement. That standard was cited as the reason the NCAA wouldn’t restore Bush’s records, a decision that resulted in Bush returning his Heisman Trophy.
Basketball World Cup 2023: How to watch, who's playing, who's favored and more
The Basketball World Cup starts Friday, spread out across three countries for the first two rounds before all the biggest games get played in Manila to decide which nation will go home with gold medals and the Naismith Trophy on Sept. 10. Spain is the defending champion, having won in China four years ago. The U.S. was only seventh in that tournament, its worst finish ever in a major international event. But the Americans have high hopes, and enter as the tournament favorites.
Analysis: The empires strike back: Alabama, Ohio St, Clemson, Oklahoma regain their swagger in '23
During the final season of the College Football Playoff’s four-team format, the empires will strike back. Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma dominated CFP appearances and their conferences for seven years, but combined to earn two playoff bids the past two seasons while Georgia and Michigan have been on the rise. To predict a national title for anyone other than the two-time defending champion Bulldogs feels like just trying to be different. Then again, no team has ever won three straight. And Alabama has never gone more than three seasons without a title under Nick Saban.
