Prime shocker: Colorado upsets No. 17 TCU 45-42 in Deion Sanders' debut as Buffs coach
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Deion Sanders already has a big win for Colorado. Shedeur Sanders, the coach’s son, threw for a school-record 510 yards with four touchdowns as the Buffaloes pulled off an opening shocker with a 45-42 win over 17th-ranked TCU, last year's national runner-up. The game-winner was a 46-yard catch-and-run by freshman running back Dylan Edwards on a fourth-down play with 4:25 left. Edwards caught three TD passes and ran for another score. Two-way starter Travis Hunter, the former top recruit who came with the quarterback and coach from FCS team Jackson State, had 11 catches for 119 yards and an interception.
Carlos Alcaraz produces highlights and smiles during a US Open victory over Dan Evans
NEW YORK (AP) — Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz has moved into the fourth round at the U.S. Open for the third year in a row. The top-seeded Alcaraz eliminated No. 26 Dan Evans 6-2, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 on Saturday at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Next for Alcaraz is a matchup against Matteo Arnaldi, a 22-year-old from Italy who is ranked 61st. Arnaldi made it this far at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time by beating No. 16 Cam Norrie in straight sets. Women advancing Saturday included Aryna Sabalenka, Daria Kasatkina and Madison Keys. Sabalenka can overtake No. 1 Iga Swiatek atop the WTA rankings depending on their results the rest of the way in New York.
Novak Djokovic comes back after dropping the first 2 sets to beat Laslo Djere at the US Open
NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic has come all the way back from a two-set deficit to beat Laslo Djere 4-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 in the third round of the U.S. Open to avoid what would have been his earliest exit there since 2006. The match began under the lights in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday night and did not wrap up until more than 3 1/2 hours later, concluding just after 1:30 a.m. on Saturday. Djokovic has won three of his men’s-record 23 Grand Slam titles at Flushing Meadows and been the runner-up a half-dozen times, including in 2021. Djere was seeded 32nd and trying to make it to the fourth round at a major tournament for the first time. Both men are from Serbia.
Australian Hijikata, who plays Tiafoe at US Open, stands as obstacle to Americans' Grand Slam hopes
NEW YORK (AP) — Rinky Hijikata knows what he’s facing at the U.S. Open, and it’s more than just Frances Tiafoe. The Australian’s deepest run at a major tournament has positioned him as the only obstacle standing between the U.S. and a guaranteed spot in the men’s semifinals. Unless Hijikata wins his next two matches, the Americans’ hopes of ending a 20-year Grand Slam drought will be alive deep into the second week. So Hijikata knows the fans will be against him Sunday when he faces the 10th-seeded Tiafoe, and if he gets past that to play the winner of the all-American matchup between No. 14 Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton in the quarterfinals.
A 2nd Tommy John rehab could be tougher for Angels' Shohei Ohtani. But it's not a given
NEW YORK (AP) — If Shohei Ohtani has a second Tommy John surgery, it’s possible his recovery might be more difficult than the first — but not a given. Ohtani tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow while pitching on Aug. 26, according to Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian. The two-way star continues to bat as a designated hitter but won’t pitch again this year while considering his medical options. Now 29, Ohtani had Tommy John surgery on Oct. 1, 2018, He returned to the Angels as a batter the following May and to the mound in July 2020.
Analysis: Conference realignment has mangled the college sports map, but to what benefit?
The Power Five has been whittled down to a Super Four in college sports. The Pac-12 was the victim. Beyond dollars moving from one bank account to another it’s hard to see the overall benefits, but the most destructive round of conference realignment at the highest levels of college sports appears to be over — at least for the near future. The ACC now joins the Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC as the super conferences of college sports, all with at least 16 members by August 2024.
American Athletic Conference targets Army as football-only member to replace SMU, AP sources say
The American Athletic Conference has been in contact with Army as it looks for a replacement for Atlantic Coast Conference-bound SMU, according to two people with direct knowledge of the discussions. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the AAC wasn't making public its internal strategy. AAC Commissioner Mike Aresco has spoken with Army athletic director Mike Buddie about football-only membership and the school has shown interest in joining. Army is a football independent and competes primarily in the Patriot League for its other sports. Army’s rival, Navy, is member of the American Athletic Conference.
Spain opens case against soccer chief for World Cup kiss. Luis Rubiales breaks week-long silence
MADRID (AP) — A Spanish government legal panel is opening a case against suspended soccer chief Luis Rubiales. Miquel Iceta, acting minister of culture and sport, announced the move. Rubiales has come in for a storm of criticism and calls for his resignation for kissing a player on the lips without consent after Spain won the recent Women’s World Cup final in Sydney. FIFA has already suspended Rubiales for 90 days while it investigates so the Spanish decision will have little immediate effect. Spain is looking to remove him independently of the FIFA process. Rubiales is the president of the Spanish Football Federation and a vice president of UEFA. He ended a week of silence after the panel's decision by insisting the kiss was consensual.
Dillon Gabriel passes for over 300 yards in 1st half, No. 20 Oklahoma tops Arkansas State 73-0
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Dillon Gabriel completed 19 of 22 passes for 308 yards and two touchdowns in the first half and No. 20 Oklahoma defeated Arkansas State 73-0. Oklahoma freshman Jackson Arnold played most of the second half on Saturday. The five-star recruit completed all 11 of his passes for 114 yards and a touchdown and ran for 39 yards and another score. Freshman Jaquaize Pettaway had nine catches for 56 yards, walk-on Tawee Walker ran for the first two touchdowns of his career and Gavin Freeman scored twice for the Sooners. It was Oklahoma’s first shutout under second-year coach Brent Venables.
J.J. McCarthy leads No. 2 Michigan over East Carolina 30-3 without Jim Harbaugh on the sideline
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — J.J. McCarthy threw three touchdown passes to Roman Wilson, helping No. 2 Michigan rout East Carolina 30-3 on Saturday. The Wolverines were without coach Jim Harbaugh, who began serving a school-imposed, three-game suspension for breaking NCAA rules. McCarthy showed up at Michigan Stadium wearing a blue shirt backward, writing “FREE” in black on white athletic tape and placing it on his chest above Harbaugh’s name. The Wolverines appeared to pay homage to Harbaugh in the first quarter with a single-file formation on offense as each player raised an arm over their head.
