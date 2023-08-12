Damar Hamlin makes an early impact in returning to field in Bills' preseason game against Colts
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin reached another major milestone in his return to football by suiting up for the Buffalo Bills preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts. And it didn’t take long for the Bills safety to make an impact in his first appearance in a competitive setting since going into cardiac arrest and needing to be resuscitated on the field during a game at Cincinnati on Jan. 2. On his second defensive snap, Hamlin crashed the line and brought down running back Evan Hull for no gain in preventing the Colts from converting a fourth-and-1 at Buffalo’s 40. He appeared in two-plus defensive series overlapping the first and second quarters, and credited with making three tackles.
Final Four: Australia makes it through to Women's World Cup semifinals seeking history for Matildas
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — There will be a first-time winner of the Women’s World Cup this year. Maybe, just maybe, it will be host country Australia. The Matildas are co-hosting this tournament with New Zealand. They became the first home team since the United States in 1999 to win a quarterfinal in nine Women’s World Cups. Australia has reached its first semifinal in team history and faces England on Wednesday for a chance to play for the title. Spain plays Sweden on Tuesday in the first semifinal. Spain has never before reached this stage of the tournament, while Sweden has been to the finals four times.
Reluctant but resolute Popovich leads international-rich 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame class
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Gregg Popovich didn't want to be inducted into Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame until the players that helped his teams win NBA championships had already gone in. With Tony Parker joining him, the NBA's winningest coach is ready to be celebrated for an impact on the sport that is now global. Popovich, a five-time NBA champion, Olympic gold medal-winning coach and the league’s all-time leader in coaching wins, will join fellow NBA champions Dwyane Wade, Pau Gasol, Dirk Nowitzki and Tony Parker, along with longtime coaching mentee Becky Hammon as headliners of the 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame class. This year's class is also a celebration of how the successes of Nowitzki, Gasol and Parker have had in influencing the influx of international players into the NBA.
NFL great Tom Brady touches down in Birmingham and meets some of the locals in a pub before match
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — NFL great Tom Brady got to know some of the locals ahead of his first home match as minority owner of English soccer team Birmingham City. Brady made an appearance at The Roost, a pub near St. Andrew’s stadium, before Birmingham’s game against Leeds in the second-tier Championship. Brady earlier posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Any plans before kick off guys? See you at St. Andrew’s.” He later went to the stadium where delivered a pep talk to the players before the game, which Birmingham won 1-0.
Vu and Hull take advantage of Ewing's collapse to share 3rd-round lead at Women's British Open
WALTON-ON-THE-HILL, England (AP) — Lilia Vu moved into position to become the first American this century to win multiple women’s majors in the same year. She’s got company atop the leaderboard in home favorite Charley Hull at the Women’s British Open. The final major of the year has come to life at Walton Heath thanks to a third-round collapse from overnight leader Ally Ewing. Her five-shot advantage lasted nine holes before being swallowed up by a slew of chasers. Vu (67) and Hull (68) share the lead on 9 under. One shot back is Yin (67) and Hyo Joo Kim (68). Ewing shot 75 and will start the final round two strokes off the pace.
Guardians' star Ramírez has MLB suspension for fighting reduced, 3B will serve 2 games in Tampa
Cleveland Guardians All-Star third baseman José Ramírez had his MLB suspension for fighting with Chicago’s Tim Anderson reduced from three games to two. Ramírez, who knocked Anderson to the ground with a wild, well-placed punch, will serve the suspension this weekend during Cleveland’s series in Tampa Bay. Anderson was suspended six games for fighting with Ramirez near second base and triggering a benches-clearing melee on Aug. 5 between the Guardians and White Sox that went on for several minutes and included several other flareups.
Messi scores again, Inter Miami tops Charlotte 4-0 to make Leagues Cup semifinals
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi’s goalscoring streak lives on, as does Inter Miami’s winning streak. Messi scored in the 86th minute, his eighth goal in five matches with his new club, and Inter Miami rolled past Charlotte 4-0 in a Leagues Cup quarterfinal game on Friday night. Messi has scored in all five of his appearances with Miami. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner who led Argentina to the World Cup crown last year has yet to lose a match with Miami, walking off winners in all five matchups so far in the Leagues Cup, a 47-team event composed of clubs from MLS and Mexico’s top league that now is whittled down to the final four.
McLaren boss tells team IndyCar championship leader Alex Palou has reneged on 2024 contract
IndyCar championship leader Alex Palou has changed his mind again and informed McLaren Racing he will not be joining the team at the end of this season. In a letter sent to the Arrow McLaren Racing employees by boss Zak Brown, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press, Brown wrote that Palou “has no intention of honoring his contract with our Arrow McLaren IndyCar team for the 2024 season and beyond.” The letter was sent to McLaren employees shortly after Friday’s final IndyCar Series on-track session at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Saka sparkles as Arsenal opens EPL season with win. Newcastle sends statement by dismantling Villa
LONDON (AP) — Arsenal wingers Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka have lit up the opening Saturday of the Premier League season with an audacious assist and a curling long-range strike that helped the team start the campaign with a 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest. Newcastle then sent the biggest statement of the day with Alexander Isak scoring twice in a 5-1 dismantling of Aston Villa. Jarrod Bowen provided another highlight goal in opening the scoring for Bournemouth in a 1-1 draw with West Ham. Brighton won 4-1 over newcomer Luton while Everton missed a slew of chances and lost 1-0 against visiting Fulham. Crystal Palace beat Sheffield United 1-0 after also scoring in the second half of a game it largely dominated.
Heat wave tests stamina, resourcefulness at major Southern youth baseball event
RUSTON, La. (AP) — A heat wave scorching the southern United States tested the resilience and resourcefulness of competitors, officials and spectators at a major youth baseball tournament in Louisiana. Temperatures reached 105 degrees and the heat index topped out at 117 during the DYB World Series in Ruston. The organization's world series features teams from 11 Southern states in age groups up to 12 years old. Some fans and umpires passed out. Some were hospitalized. Many spectators brought industrial-grade misting fans to ease their suffering. Dugouts were furnished with cooling devices and cases of water. DYB Commissioner William Wade says warming trends could present similar challenges in coming years.
