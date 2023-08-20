From turmoil to triumph, Spain earns its first Women's World Cup title with a 1-0 win over England
SYDNEY (AP) — Spain has won the Women’s World Cup for the first time with Olga Carmona’s first-half strike giving La Roja a 1-0 victory over England in the final at Stadium Australia. The triumph for Spain avenged a quarterfinal loss to eventual champion England in the European championship last year. La Roja's first major international trophy also followed a tumultuous preparation for the team and its coach. Now they're world champions. Spain joins Germany as the only countries to win both men's and women's world titles. England's long wait for another World Cup continues.
Spaniards back home celebrate La Roja winning Women's World Cup
MADRID (AP) — Spaniards have erupted in joy after La Roja won the Women’s World Cup, with some following coach Jorge Vilda’s call to take to the streets and celebrate Spain’s first major soccer title in more than a decade. Fans in Madrid, Barcelona and around the country cheered when the final whistle blew in Australia following Spain’s 1-0 win over England to clinch the women’s world title for the first time. The women’s triumph came 13 years after the men’s national team won its only World Cup title in South Africa. The men’s team also won the 2008 and 2012 European Championships.
Patriots' Isaiah Bolden evaluated, released from hospital after being carted off late vs. Packers
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots' rookie cornerback Isaiah Bolden has been released from a Green Bay area hospital following a series of evaluations after being carted off the field in the fourth quarter of New England’s exhibition game with the Packers on Saturday night. The game was suspended after the injury. The Patriots said in a statement that Bolden, who appeared to collide with teammate Calvin Munson while attempting to make a hit on a pass completion to Green Bay’s Malik Heath, will travel with the team Sunday when it returns Massachusetts. The Patriots and Tennessee Titans have canceled their scheduled joint practices Tuesday and Wednesday in Nashville. The Patriots will train in Foxborough this week and fly to Tennessee on Thursday for Friday’s exhibition game.
Messi scores in regulation, penalties to lead Inter Miami past Nashville in Leagues Cup final
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Lionel Messi scored early in regulation and converted the first shot in penalty kicks as Inter Miami beat Nashville SC 10-9 on penalties in the Leagues Cup final on Saturday night. Messi scored for the 10th time in seven games since joining Inter Miami, converting in the 23rd minute. Nashville fans had booed Messi on his previous touches of the ball, but the stadium erupted in cheers when the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner who led Argentina to the World Cup crown last year scored. Messi calmly converted the first shot in penalties as Miami claimed its first trophy.
With super conferences and CFP expansion on horizon, 2023 is the end of an era in college football
Welcome to the final season of college football as we know it. That might sound extreme, but 2023 has an end-of-an-era feel. Texas and Oklahoma are taking their last lap in the Big 12. The Pac-12 is still a Power Five conference. Will it even be a conference in 2024? The College Football Playoff is a four-team event for the last time this year, before tripling in size. Before the maps are redrawn and the stakes are remade, there is one more season to left to appreciate what is being lost — or long for what’s being gained.
Aaron Rodgers will make his Jets debut in preseason finale vs. Giants, AP source says
A person with knowledge of the decision says Aaron Rodgers will make his debut with the New York Jets next Saturday night against the Giants in the teams’ preseason finale. The 39-year-old Rodgers hasn’t played in an exhibition game since 2018 while with the Green Bay Packers but will start in the Jets' final tuneup before the regular-season opener on Sept. 11 against the Buffalo Bills. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the Jets didn’t announce the decision. The New York Post first reported Rodgers’ debut with New York would come against the Giants.
Coco Gauff, 19, earns Cincinnati women's title by beating Muchova in straight sets
MASON, Ohio (AP) — Seventh-seeded Coco Gauff became the first teenager in more than 50 years to win the Western & Southern Open with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Karolina Muchova. Gauff, the 2022 French Open runner-up, earned her first Masters 1000 title when Muchova sailed a forehand return wide on Gauff’s fourth match point. The 19-year-old American tossed her racket in the air and jumped up and down in glee after surviving a 1-hour, 56-minute match played in temperatures approaching 90 degrees. Gauff was the tournament’s fourth teenage finalist and first since Vera Zvonareva in 2004. She is the first teenage champion since 17-year-old Linda Tuero in 1968.
Lyles wins world title at 100 meters and sets his sights on more
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Noah Lyles calls himself the “Told you’re not a 100 guy.” That didn’t stop him. In fact, nobody could at the world championships on Sunday in what has always been his second-best race. Now, he doesn't see anyone slowing his path to becoming the world’s next great Olympic sprinter. The 26-year-old American reeled in the field to win the 100-meter world title in 9.83 seconds. That's a victory that puts him in position to be the first man to complete the 100-200 double since Usain Bolt made a habit of it at Olympics and world championships from 2008-16.
Stepping up: Rai Benjamin alters stride pattern in quest to chase down gold at worlds in 400 hurdles
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Rai Benjamin altered his stride pattern in an effort to chase down a gold medal in the 400-meter hurdles at the world championships. The American is trying to keep up with Norwegian Olympic champion and world record holder Karsten Warholm, along with reigning world champion Alison dos Santos of Brazil. Their rivalry, along with Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone’s record-setting performances in the women’s version, are why the 400 hurdles are must-watch TV these days. Benjamin has had a series of runner-up finishes. He was second to Warholm at the 2019 world championships in Doha, second again to Warholm in Tokyo and second once again at last summer’s world champs to dos Santos.
As college football season arrives, schools pay monitors to stop players and staff from gambling
LAS VEGAS (AP) — University athletic departments and college conferences use independent sports-betting monitoring services to make sure athletes and personnel do not bet on sports. Athletes provide private information such as birthdates and residential addresses. The need to keep a close eye on the betting market was driven home over the past several months because of scandals at Alabama, Iowa and Iowa State. Sports betting is legal in 37 states plus the District of Columbia. Experts say schools that want to protect their brand need the right integrity programs in place.
