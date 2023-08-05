Big Ten grabs Oregon, Washington; Big 12 completes Pac-12 raid with Arizona, Arizona State and Utah
The Big 12 is adding Arizona, Arizona State and Utah as members next year, completing its raid of the Pac-12. The latest blow to the Pac-12 came just hours after the Big Ten welcomed Oregon and Washington to grow its new West Coast wing next year. A little more than a year ago, Southern California and UCLA announced they were joining the Big Ten in 2024. With the Ducks and Huskies, too, the Big Ten will be an 18-team conference. The additions of the Arizona schools and Utah give the Big 12 16 schools, stretching from Florida to Arizona.
Darrelle Revis takes his island to the Pro Football Hall of Fame
CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Revis Island has a new home in “Football Heaven.” After Joe Klecko and Fireman Ed got the green-clad crowd roaring “J-E-T-S! Jets! Jets! Jets!” four-time All-Pro cornerback Darrelle Revis took his spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday. A first-ballot inductee, Revis was so dominant that opposing quarterbacks stopped throwing the ball his way. He won a Super Bowl in his only season with the New England Patriots before returning home to New York and finished his career with seven Pro Bowl selections.
US and Sweden meet again in a Women's World Cup match that will eliminate either Rapinoe or Seger
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Three powerhouse teams play on the second day of the Women’s World Cup knockout stage and at least one of the best will be eliminated. The U.S. team has won the last two titles and is ranked No. 1 in the world. The Americans play third-ranked Sweden in the round of 16. The final whistle will close the international career of either Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. or Caroline Seger of Sweden. Both stars are retiring at the end of the tournament. In the second Sunday game, Netherlands faces South Africa. Netherlands is ranked ninth in the world and was runner-up to the U.S. four years ago.
Fox and Telemundo see great ratings for American women, but rest of Women's World Cup struggles
Fans of the United States women’s soccer team remained faithful viewers no matter what hour the game was on. The Americans three group stage matches at the Women’s World Cup had an average combined English- and Spanish-language audience of of 5,256,000. Trying to replicate that over the next four matches will be a difficult task. With its second-place finish in Group E, the remaining U.S. matches will take place overnight. Had the Americans won the group, its round of 16 and quarterfinal matches would have been in prime time.
Verlander throws 7 solid innings to begin 2nd stint with Astros but loses 3-1 to Yankees
NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander began his second stint with the Houston Astros by pitching seven solid innings, but he gave up a go-ahead homer to Jake Bauers that sent the New York Yankees to a 3-1 victory. Gleyber Torres also went deep for New York, and Nestor Cortes struck out a season-high eight over four innings during an encouraging return from two months on the injured list. Verlander allowed two runs and seven hits, losing a regular-season start to the Yankees for the first time since June 2015 with Detroit. It was his first start for the Astros since winning Game 5 of the World Series in Philadelphia last November. The three-time Cy Young Award winner signed with the Mets in December, then was traded back to the Astros on Tuesday.
Josef Newgarden chasing 1st IndyCar win at his hometown race in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Josef Newgarden can cap a week that started with Tennessee naming a day after him by taking a big step closer to a third IndyCar Series championship. Standing in his way is the Music City Grand Prix. This is essentially his home race that has proven quite the challenge the past two years. Newgarden said it's a unique opportunity since he only gets a chance once every year similar to the Indianapolis 500. He won that race in May and swept the doubleheader in Iowa for Team Penske in the series’ last stop. Newgarden has four wins this season all on ovals. Nashville is a bumpy and long road course.
Unhappy ending for Hollywood stars Reynolds, McElhenney and Jackman as Wrexham loses league opener
WREXHAM, Wales (AP) — Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney and Hugh Jackman watched an eight-goal thriller which had an unhappy ending for the Hollywood stars as Welsh soccer club Wrexham lost its first match back in England’s Football League. Host Wrexham was beaten 5-3 by MK Dons at the Racecourse Ground in the opening round of matches in the fourth tier. Co-owners Reynolds and McElhenney have made Wrexham one of the most talked-about teams in Britain after buying a down-on-its-luck club for $2.5 million in 2021 and making it the subject of a fly-on-the-wall “Welcome to Wrexham” documentary charting the journey of a team run by a couple of actors learning the ropes of sports club ownership.
Deshaun Watson moving forward heading into his first full season since his suspension
CANTON, Ohio (AP) — One year after the NFL vigorously tried to suspend Deshaun Watson a minimum of one season for alleged sexual misconduct before settling on 11 games, the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback is moving forward. He says he’s a changed person. Coaches and teammates have praised his leadership, work ethic and attitude. Media see a noticeable difference in his demeanor.
Citing mental health, Cavs and Spain guard Ricky Rubio taking break from basketball
Ricky Rubio of the Cleveland Cavaliers announced Saturday that he is taking a break from basketball to focus on his mental health, a move that comes as his Spanish national team prepares to defend its title at the FIBA World Cup that starts later this month. Rubio was the MVP of the most recent World Cup four years ago, leading Spain to the championship and an 8-0 record in the tournament. He was also expected to be part of Spain’s team that will look to defend that crown in the World Cup that starts Aug. 25 in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.
Maria Sakkari gets past top-seeded Jessica Pegula to reach the DC Open final
WASHINGTON (AP) — Maria Sakkari has recovered to take the last four games and beat top-seeded Jessica Pegula 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 after letting a huge lead slip away in the DC Open semifinals. Sakkari is a 28-year-old from Greece who is ranked No. 9 and seeded No. 4 at the tune-up for the U.S. Open. She is trying to win her second career WTA Tour trophy and first on hard courts. She enters Sunday’s title match against Coco Gauff or defending champion Liudmila Samsonova with an 0-5 record in hard-court finals. The men's semifinals are later Saturday. Taylor Fritz faces Tallon Griekspoor, and Grigor Dimitrov meets Dan Evans.
