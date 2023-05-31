Butler, Jokic lead Heat, Nuggets into a NBA Finals after unconventional paths
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic wasn’t supposed to be here. Neither was Jimmy Butler, for that matter. Jokic was drafted behind 40 other players in 2014. Butler was drafted behind 29 others in 2011. Jokic grew up in Serbia, not even thinking about the NBA. Butler didn’t have the easiest upbringing in Texas, then went the junior-college route at the start of his journey toward the pros. And here they are. The NBA Finals. One of them is going to become a champion for the first time, with Jokic leading the Denver Nuggets and Butler leading the Miami Heat — a matchup that starts Thursday night in Denver, with the Nuggets heavily favored to win it all.
2 teams, 2 chances at titles: Heat, Panthers ready for their finals tests
DENVER (AP) — They were No. 8 seeds. They barely got into the playoffs after up-and-down regular seasons. They had to face the No. 1 overall seeds in Round 1 of the postseason. They had to win Game 7s in Boston just to keep their seasons alive. They are Eastern Conference champions. They are four wins from a championship. This is the story of the Miami Heat and Florida Panthers. And it could have an ending like none other.
Sports minister: Djokovic must abstain from political messages at French Open
PARIS (AP) — French Sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera says Novak Djokovic’s political message about Kosovo was “not appropriate" and warned the former top-ranked Serb player he should not do it again. Speaking on TV station France 2, Oudea-Castera said French Open director Amelie Mauresmo spoke with Djokovic and his entourage to insist on the principle of “neutrality” on the field of play. Djokovic has drawn criticism from Kosovo’s tennis federation after offering his thoughts on clashes in northern Kosovo between ethnic Serbs and police and NATO peacekeepers. After a first-round victory, Djokovic wrote in Serbian on the lens of a courtside TV camera that “Kosovo is the heart of Serbia. Stop the violence.”
Peyton Stearns, NCAA champ for Texas, beats Jelena Ostapenko, 2017 champ at French Open
PARIS (AP) — Peyton Stearns is playing in the French Open for the first time and now the 21-year-old American is into the third round after knocking off 2017 champion Jelena Ostapenko. A 2022 NCAA champion for the University of Texas, Stearns used her big forehand to put together the 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 victory on Wednesday. That leaves just one past Roland Garros champion in the women's field. The 17th-seeded Ostapenko's exit is also part of a series of early losses by seeded women that also included No. 5 Caroline Garcia's departure on Wednesday. More than half of the seeds already are out of the bracket. That's in addition to the No. 2 man, Daniil Medvedev.
With matchup finally set, Nuggets' Malone says beating Heat will be 'biggest challenge of our lives'
The Denver Nuggets are glad they get to stay in Denver for the start of their first NBA Finals appearance but that doesn't mean they're taking the Miami Heat lightly. The Nuggets haven't had a game since completing their sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers on May 22 while the Heat has been playing every other day and finally fended off the Boston Celtics with a Game 7 win on Monday night. Had the Celtics won the Finals would have started in Boston. So, the Nuggets are glad they get a tired opponent with little time to adjust to altitude.
Champion UConn gets Newton back at deadline for college players to exit NBA draft
Wednesday marked the deadline for players who were early entrants to the NBA draft to withdraw and return to college basketball. The list includes national champion Connecticut getting back guard Tristen Newton. UCLA returned Pac-12 freshman of the year Adem Bona. Michigan State retained guards Jaden Akins and A.J. Hoggard. Tennessee will have guard Josiah-Jordan James back for a fifth season. Numerous players still face decisions on their next move. That includes a pair of bigs who were named Associated Press men's college basketball player of the year in Purdue's Zach Edey and Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe.
SEC puts emphasis on gambling after college sports roiled by multiple wagering scandals
DESTIN, Fla. (AP) — A month highlighted by gambling-related firings and potential NCAA infractions in college sports motivated the Southeastern Conference to put extra emphasis on the issue at this week’s spring meetings. Commissioner Greg Sankey called on U.S. Integrity, a company that works with professional sports leagues and college conferences including the SEC to monitor events for gambling improprieties, to give multiple presentations to SEC coaches and administrators. With information a commodity more than ever before, talk of an injury report comes up among football coaches. But Sankey says that's unlikely and that more sophisticated ideas need to be explored.
Aaron Rodgers' tweaked calf is 'fine'; Jets hope QB will fully practice Friday
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers could be back fully practicing with the New York Jets on Friday after straining a calf last week. He was injured while participating in conditioning drills last Tuesday. Coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday that Rodgers' calf is fine and the quarterback is rehabilitating the injury. Rodgers wore a sleeve on his calf throughout the practice and was limited. The team hopes he’ll fully participate by Friday or next week at the latest. New York acquired Rodgers, the No. 15 overall pick and a fifth-rounder in this year’s draft from Green Bay on April 26.
Predators come full circle with Andrew Burnette hired as 4th coach
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NHL coaching shuffle in Nashville is complete, with Andrew Brunette hired as the Predators coach a little more than 12 hours after the team announced that John Hynes was fired. The moves are the first being made by incoming general manager Barry Trotz and come about six weeks after the Predators missed the playoffs. Trotz says Brunette knows how the Predators organization is run and what they want. Trotz says he has the utmost confidence the 49-year-old Brunette can take them to a Stanley Cup. Brunette spent the past season as a New Jersey Devils associate coach under Lindy Ruff. Brunette was interim coach of Florida during the 2021-22 season as the Panthers won the Presidents’ Trophy.
Column: A year later, LIV Golf is fitting into golf landscape as an island
DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — LIV Golf executives are fond of saying that “We're not going anywhere.” That much is true. The Saudi-funded league is not about to disappear. But is it going anywhere? The rival league in just one year has managed to blend in with the golf landscape. AP Golf Writer Doug Ferguson says it still feels as though it's on an island because it doesn't look like the other tours. The problem going forward is having the same 48 players every tournament all year long. It's been one year since LIV announced its first roster of players. And they aren't the only ones getting rich. The PGA Tour also has benefited.
