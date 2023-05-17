Blue Jays' Jay Jackson says he was tipping pitches against Aaron Judge
TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Jay Jackson says he believes he was tipping his pitches when New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge homered against him Monday night. That at-bat was quickly scrutinized when cameras caught Judge taking unusual glances toward the first-base line moments before Jackson delivered. Many questioned whether someone on the Yankees was signaling to the 2022 AL MVP an indication of which pitch Jackson was about to throw, based on either sign stealing or pitch tipping. Jackson told The Athletic on Wednesday that he believes a Yankees coach was able to see which grip he was using while holding the ball in his glove, and that coach relayed the info to Judge, helping him hit a 462-foot home run.
What's pitch tipping, what's sign stealing, and when are they illegal?
A few sideways glances by New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge this week have put pitch tipping and sign stealing back in baseball’s spotlight. The Blue Jays allege that a Yankees coach was spying on pitcher Jay Jackson's grip and then relaying that info to Judge. Judge refutes that he and the Yankees did anything against the rules. Both sides might be telling the truth. Even if a coach or teammate was studying Jackson and sharing info via hand signals to Judge in the box, the Yankees may not be in violation of any Major League Baseball rules. In fact, legal sign stealing and pitch-tip hunting have been part of the game for generations.
D-Backs pitcher accidentally kills bird with pregame throw
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks pitchers aspire to be like Randy Johnson. Zac Gallen unintentionally got real close in emulating the Hall of Famer. While warming up in the outfield before Arizona’s game at Oakland on Wednesday, Gallen threw a curveball that hit a bird in midflight, apparently killing the animal. The throw was captured by cameras for Diamondbacks’ broadcaster Bally Sports Arizona. Johnson infamously killed a bird during a spring training game in 2001. While throwing a pitch against the San Francisco Giants, a bird crossed in front of home plate and was destroyed by the baseball.
Nuggets' Jokic, Murray know they need title to get recognition of other duos
DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets are rolling along behind their dynamic duo of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. The tandem turned in big performances in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Murray scored 31 and Jokic logged his most impressive triple-double yet in Denver’s 132-126 win as the two continue to raise their game and expectations. The Murray-Jokic tandem has been flashing the form that’s been on hold since the 2020 NBA bubble. Jokic and Murray, who’s back after tearing his left ACL two years ago.
Becky Hammon, Las Vegas Aces coach, denies bullying player over pregnancy
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas coach Becky Hammon has denied that former Aces player Dearica Hamby was bullied on her team for being pregnant, saying any ill feelings between the two came from Hamby being traded. Hammon, one of the league’s marquee figures, said Wednesday in a video call with reporters that she did nothing to warrant discipline from the WNBA, which suspended her for two games without pay after a monthslong investigation into Hamby’s allegations. Hammon said she once asked Hamby about her pregnancy, but didn’t get into the specifics of what she said.
Griner, Mercury set to tip off WNBA season after her return from detainment in Russia
PHOENIX (AP) — Brittney Griner’s life and career path have taken a sharp turn over the past 18 months following a nearly 10-month detainment in Russia on drug-related charges that ended with a prisoner swap in December. To say the Phoenix Mercury center's journey has been complicated would be an understatement. Now it’s time to find out how good of a basketball player she still is. The early returns suggest that the 31-year-old remains a formidable talent, even if she’s understandably a bit rusty. She scored 10 points and grabbed three rebounds in her only preseason game against the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday, flashing her considerable skills but also showing there’s work to do.
Outman hits grand slam to propel Dodgers to 7-3 victory over Twins
LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Outman hit a go-ahead grand slam in the seventh inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for a 7-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday. Byron Buxton and Joey Gallo homered for the Twins, who dropped two of the three in a matchup of division leaders. Gallo left the game with two outs in the ninth after taking a foul ball off his leg. The Dodgers trailed 3-2 in the seventh before scoring five runs all with two outs. Will Smith tied it after Emilio Pagan walked Miguel Vargas with the bases loaded and Outman put them on top when he drove a first-pitch fastball over the wall in center.
A new Day: Australian Jason Day enters PGA Championship on upswing after Byron Nelson victory
PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Jason Day's golf game is back on an upswing entering the PGA Championship fresh off winning the Byron Nelson last week. The victory was Day's first in five years and provides the latest hint in how the 35-year-old Australian has finally begun shedding back issues and concerns his career might be over. Day climbed to the top of the world rankings in 2015, when he won the PGA Championship, before a steady decline dropped him to 175th a little over a year ago. He's climbed back to No. 20 and enjoyed seven top-10 finishes in his past 16 tournaments.
Paris Olympics vows to carry the torch for LGBTQ rights after watershed of Tokyo
PARIS (AP) — Organizers of the 2024 Paris Games intend to seize on the Olympic spotlight to push a message that LGBTQ rights need to progress outside France. The French capital set out plans for a Pride House that will celebrate LGBTQ people during the Olympics and Paralympics. Organizers pledged that Olympians and campaigners will be given “plenty of opportunities” to speak for LGBTQ rights. That's not always been the case. LGBTQ activists who waved rainbow flags in Moscow’s Red Square and protested in St. Petersburg were arrested during the 2014 Winter Games in Russia. This week also saw the closure of a safe space for the LGBTQ community in Beijing. The Chinese capital hosted the last Olympics in 2022.
Man City beats Real Madrid 4-0 to advance to Champions League final
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Bernardo Silva scored twice as Manchester City advanced to the Champions League final with a 4-0 win against Real Madrid. City will play Inter Milan in Istanbul on June 10 when Pep Guardiola will get the chance to win European soccer’s elite competition for the third time as a coach. Bernardo scored in the 23rd and 37th minutes at Etihad Stadium. Eder Militao’s own goal in the 76th sealed and a stoppage time strike from substitute Julian Alvarez sealed a 5-1 aggregate win. City is aiming to lift the Champions League for the first time in its history and has advanced to the final for the second time in three seasons.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.