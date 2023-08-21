Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh to serve 3-game suspension to open season for NCAA recruiting violations
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh will serve a three-game suspension to start this season as part of self-imposed penalties for NCAA recruiting infractions. The school's move means Harbaugh will not be on the sideline for the second-ranked Wolverines home games against East Carolina, UNLV and Bowling Green. He will be permitted to coach the team during the week, as per NCAA rules. The infractions case is tied to improper contact with recruits.
American Sha’Carri Richardson caps comeback by winning wild 100 meters at worlds
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — American Sha’Carri Richardson has won the women’s 100-meter world title. She outsprinted a star-studded field to take a gold medal two years after a positive marijuana test derailed her Olympic dreams. Running on the far outside in Lane 9, Richardson finished in 10.65 seconds to match the year’s best time and set the world-championship record. She beat Jamaicans Shericka Jackson by .07 seconds and five-time champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce by .12.
Analysis: USA Basketball striking blend of focus and fun on World Cup journey
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The sightseeing, beach trips and golf outings are over now for Team USA. It is vacation time in the NBA and USA Basketball went to great lengths to ensure that there would be a work-life balance for those who committed six weeks of their time with hopes of getting the Americans back atop the international stage. Now it's time to lock in on the World Cup. The U.S. men's team was flying to Manila on Monday and will spend the next few days going through final practice preparations before their opening game on Saturday against New Zealand. The Americans will be favored to win the tournament, but understand that it's not going to be easy to return home with the gold.
Angry reaction after Spanish soccer leader kissed a Women’s World Cup star on the mouth
MADRID (AP) — The leader of Spain’s soccer federation marred the country’s Women’s World Cup victory after kissing a player on the lips during the medal ceremony, drawing criticism for inappropriate conduct in a sport that has struggled to overcome sexism. The Spanish government and the world players’ union condemned the behavior of Luis Rubiales on Monday, a day after Spain’s 1-0 win over England. The soccer federation led by Rubiales sought to downplay the incident through a statement attributed to the player he kissed. The kiss was shocking given the sport’s long-standing allegations of sexual misconduct by male soccer presidents and coaches against female players on national teams.
USC's Caleb Williams, Ohio State's Harrison Jr. and Michigan's Corum top AP preseason All-Americans
Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams of USC, Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michigan running back Blake Corum are among the returning first-team All-Americans who were selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America team. Notre Dame offensive tackle and Miami safety Kam Kinchens also followed up their All-America 2022 seasons by being named preseason All-Americans by AP Top 25 voters. Two-time defending national champion and No. 1 Georgia has the most players on the first team with four, including tight end Brock Bowers. Ohio State is next with three.
Muhammad Ali's grandson used to fight when challenged because of his name. Now he's an MMA fighter
NEW YORK (AP) — Biaggio Ali Walsh used to think about fighting only when someone wanted to see if the grandson of “The Greatest” was any good himself. Muhammad Ali is one of the biggest and best-known figures in boxing history. When kids in Las Vegas discovered he was also the grandfather of Biaggio and his brother, Nico, they’d challenge the siblings to put on the gloves. These days, Ali Walsh can’t wait to fight. He's early in his MMA career and has his next bout Wednesday at Madison Square Garden on a Professional Fighters League card.
Women's World Cup teams head home to different futures
SYDNEY (AP) — Many teams headed home from the Women’s World Cup with uncertain futures. The struggle for funding, support and recognition will continue for countries like Nigeria and Jamaica. For others the tournament was a stepping stone. Germany, Brazil, Canada and the United States begin the post-tournament soul-searching about what went wrong. The next major tournament for women’s soccer is next year’s Olympics in France. FIFA chief women’s football officer Sarai Bareman said before the final that “there will be millions and millions of women and girls around the world who will sign up to play football for the first time ever after this World Cup.”
Rodriguez's 17-hit deluge helps put the plucky Mariners back in the AL playoff race
PHOENIX (AP) — The Seattle Mariners were mostly sellers at the trade deadline three weeks ago, dealing closer Paul Sewald to the Arizona Diamondbacks in a move signaling that this season probably wouldn’t end in the playoffs. Julio Rodríguez had other ideas. The young All-Star recently finished a four-day stretch for the ages, setting an MLB record with 17 hits in those four games and almost single-handedly willing the Mariners back into the American League playoff race.
Bubba Wallace clinging to final playoff spot as NASCAR shifts to unpredictable Daytona
Bubba Wallace will be in a precarious position at Daytona International Speedway this weekend. And it has nothing to do with three-wide racing at 200 mph. Wallace holds the 16th and final spot in NASCAR’s Cup Series playoff standings. It’s a tenuous grip at best. More than a dozen others will be trying to pry that postseason berth from Wallace when the green flag drops in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Saturday night. Wallace can’t get greedy and won’t have the luxury of staying out of the fray.
LA Sparks fighting to grab last playoff spot in rebuilding year riddled with injuries
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Sparks knew this season was a rebuilding year for a franchise looking to regain its championship pedigree. They just didn’t count on a spate of injuries and illness that have sometimes limited them to eight available players. But the team seems to be turning a corner. The Sparks are riding a four-game winning streak, including a victory over the WNBA-leading Las Vegas Aces last week. That allowed them to overtake Chicago by 1 1/2 games for the eighth and final playoff spot. The Sparks are 13-18 while battling injuries to top players, including Chiney Ogwumike.
