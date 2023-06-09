Heat still confident, Nuggets remain focused as NBA Finals reach Game 4
MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler showed up in plush blue slippers Thursday for what was officially called practice. Kyle Lowry was trying to distract him during an interview session. Nikola Jokic continued to say how he doesn’t care about statistics. Jamal Murray talked about all the fun he’s having. At this point, there isn’t a lot of off-day, on-court work for the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat. Game 4 of the NBA Finals is Friday night in Miami. The Nuggets got a historic effort from Jokic and Murray to reclaim the lead in the series with a 109-94 win Wednesday night.
Blue Jays cut pitcher Anthony Bass after latest anti-LGBTQ+ comments
TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays cut pitcher Anthony Bass on Friday, one day after the right-handed reliever said he didn’t think an anti-LGBTQ+ social media post he shared last month was hateful. The team now has seven days to trade Bass or put him on waivers. The move came hours before Bass was set to catch a ceremonial first pitch from an LGBTQ+ activist before Friday’s game against Minnesota as the Blue Jays begin their Pride Weekend. Bass apologized before a May 30 game after sharing a post on his Instagram calling for boycotts of Target and Bud Light over support they showed for the LGBTQ+ community.
Novak Djokovic nears his 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open after Carlos Alcaraz cramps up
PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic has defeated a cramping Carlos Alcaraz 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 in the French Open semifinals to move one win away from a record 23rd Grand Slam title. The No. 1-ranked Alcaraz produced one particularly brilliant shot on Friday en route to claiming the second set of what, at the time, was a closely contested and thrilling showdown. But in the end, this highly anticipated matchup was as anti-climatic as can be. That’s because early in the third set, after nearly 2 1/2 hours of exertion and tension in 85-degree heat at Court Philippe Chatrier, Alcaraz’s body began to lock up. On Sunday, Djokovic will meet No. 4 Casper Ruud who eliminated No. 22 Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-4, 6-0.
Secretariat Triple Crown celebration at Belmont subdued by death and air quality
This was supposed to be the year thoroughbred horse racing celebrated the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s magnificent Triple Crown triumph. It would come as the current crop of 3-year-olds finished their act on center stage. Heading into the $1.5 million Belmont Stakes on Saturday, the racing has become almost an afterthought. The public is focused on a recent spike in deaths of horses at racetracks and air quality problems that have surfaced in the northeast because of wildfires in Canada. Forte, a 2-year-old champion, is the favorite in the highly-competitive Belmont. The good news is the bad air has blown out to sea.
Champions League final: Haaland and Martinez could hold keys to victory for Man City, Inter Milan
ISTANBUL, Turkey (AP) — Erling Haaland says he is feeling the weight of expectations ahead of the Champions League final. But Lautaro Martinez is aiming to complete a spectacular double six months after winning the World Cup with Argentina. They are the players who could make the difference for their respective teams when Manchester City faces Inter Milan at Istanbul’s Ataturk Olimpiyat Stadium. Haaland’s frank admission is a measure of what is at stake in European club soccer’s biggest game. He has appeared to have ice in his veins in his first season at City in which he has scored 52 goals, won two trophies and is now on the brink of leading the club to its first Champions League title.
MLB homer leader Pete Alonso to IL with bone bruise, sprain in wrist
PITTSBURGH (AP) — New York Mets star first baseman Pete Alonso will miss 3-to-4 weeks with a bone bruise and sprain in his left wrist. The Mets placed Alonso on the 10-day injured list Friday, retroactive to June 8. He leads the majors with 22 home runs. Alonso was hit on the wrist by a 96 mph fastball from Charlie Morton in the first inning of a 7-5 loss to Atlanta on Wednesday. New York has lost six straight.
Chris Sale out until at least August because of shoulder, latest injury setback
NEW YORK (AP) — Boston left-hander Chris Sale will be sidelined until at least August because of a stress reaction in his left scapula. It's the latest in a series of setbacks for Sale since the Red Sox agreed to a long-term deal before the 2019 season that guaranteed him $160 million. Sale left a June 1 start against Cincinnati in the fourth inning because of shoulder soreness. The 34-year-old went on the 15-day injured list the following day and Boston moved him to the 60-day IL on Friday. He won’t throw for three-to-four weeks.
In finally competitive Stanley Cup Final, Vegas may still have edge on Florida
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Stanley Cup Final finally looks like a competitive series. The Florida Panthers assured that by rallying to beat Vegas in overtime in Game 3 and cut the Golden Knights' lead to 2-1. And while it may have stunted momentum, there's little doubt Vegas has been the better team so far. The Western Conference champions as a result of that don't figure they'll change much of their approach for Game 4. The Panthers, on the other hand, are riding high after Matthew Tkachuk tied it late and Carter Verhaeghe scored to keep them unbeaten in OT this postseason.
Panthers are finding overtime to be the right time in Stanley Cup playoffs
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers all like to argue before overtime on who's going to score the winning goal. They don't really care who individually gets that goal, as long as someone in Panthers colors does. Florida is now 7-0 in overtime in these playoffs after Carter Verhaeghe scored to end OT in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday night. That goal pulled the Panthers within 2-1 of the Vegas Golden Knights in the title series. Game 4 is Saturday at Florida.
LPGA Tour left out of LIV Golf deal but some women would listen if offer made to them
GALLOWAY, N.J. (AP) — LIV Golf Commissioner Greg Norman suggested two months ago the Saudi-backed would consider adding a women's tour. The PGA Tour partnership with Saudi Arabia’s enormous wealth fund instead essentially left out the LPGA in the foreseeable future of any chance of at least considering the idea to defect and join a rival league that paid signing bonuses of $100 million or more to lure players away from the PGA Tour. There was never any firm plan of a women’s version of LIV on the table. History showed the Saudi money surely would have been considerably more massive than any payout offered by the LPGA Tour.
