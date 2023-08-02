MLB trade deadline analysis: AL West leaders loaded up on starting pitchers
The arms race in the AL West began with Lucas Giolito and quickly escalated. After the Los Angeles Angels acquired Giolito and signaled their intentions to make a bid for the postseason, division rivals Texas and Houston answered with some big moves of their own. The Rangers acquired Max Scherzer and the Astros landed Justin Verlander before Tuesday’s trade deadline. That should set up quite a race down the stretch. Verlander returns to Houston less than a year after winning the Cy Young Award with the Astros. That was the third of his career, matching Scherzer’s total.
A Latino player says his Northwestern teammates hazed him by shaving 'Cinco de Mayo' onto his head
CHICAGO (AP) — Ten athletes are now suing over alleged hazing incidents at Northwestern University. The latest lawsuit involves a former player who accuses the athletic department of allowing racism and sexual abuse to thrive. Ramon Diaz says it caused psychological and emotional damage to athletes of color. Diaz says he was 17 when upperclassmen shaved “Cinco de Mayo” onto the back of his head as the entire Wildcats football team watched. Former football head coach Patrick Fitzgerald said he had no knowledge of the hazing before he was fired last month. Northwestern has hired former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch to investigate.
Gambling sting at Iowa and Iowa St. results in charges against 7 current and former athletes so far
Gambling investigations at Iowa and Iowa State have resulted in criminal charges filed against seven current or former athletes. Ex-Hawkeyes basketball player Ahron Ulis and Cyclones quarterback Hunter Dekkers are the ones with the highest profiles. All are accused in the complaints of tampering with records related to an Iowa Criminal Division investigation into sports gambling. Charges in Johnson County have been filed against Ulis, Iowa baseball player Gehrig Christensen and Iowa kicker Aaron Blom. Dekkers was charged in Story County, as were ISU football player Dodge Saucer, ISU wrestler Paniro Johnson and former ISU football player Eyioma Uwazurike.
Italians in tears after shocking loss knocks them out of Women's World Cup
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Italy’s players dropped to their knees, buried their faces and tearfully wondered how their tournament had suddenly ended following a shocking upset to South Africa in the Women’s World Cup. The 54th-ranked team in the world stunned Italy with a 3-2 victory over the Italians in Wednesday’s Group G finale. South Africa won with a stoppage-time goal by Thembi Kgatlana. The Italians left in tears and unable to explain the upset.
The Rangers expected more wins this year. After a deadline push, they're thinking about October
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers certainly expected to win a lot of games this season after bolstering their rotation and hiring three-time championship manager Bruce Bochy last winter. Now there are thoughts of maybe winning it all. General manager Chris Young says Texas entered 2023 focused on being competitive and playing meaningful games late into the season. He made moves to get better after the Rangers charged out to the AL West lead. Young got a head start by acquiring hard-throwing reliever Aroldis Chapman a month ago. They went all in adding three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, lefty Jordan Montgomery and another reliever before the trade deadline.
Jimmie Johnson, crew chief Chad Knaus join Donnie Allison as NASCAR Hall of Fame selections
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jimmie Johnson and former crew chief Chad Knaus, who combined to win a record-tying seven Cup Series championships, have been selected for the NASCAR Hall of Fame. They will be joined by longtime driver Donnie Allison, who was voted in on the pioneer ballot. The Class of 2024 induction ceremony will be held Jan. 19 in Charlotte. Johnson is considered one of the most successful race car drivers in history. His seven Cup Series titles tie him with Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt for the most in NASCAR history, and his run of five consecutive championships from 2006-10 remain a series record. He also won titles in 2013 and 2016.
Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton is set to play for the first time in nearly 2 years
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Mekhi Becton last stepped onto a football field to play in a game nearly two years ago. It seems more like a lifetime to the New York Jets offensive tackle. The 24-year-old Becton is ready for his big comeback moment. It’ll finally come Thursday night in the Jets’ preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns in the Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio. After two knee injuries and surgeries Becton is healthy again and leaner. He's working at the left and right tackle spots during training camp and still envisions himself as a starter in the NFL.
Ex-NFL cornerback Damon Arnette must appear in court for plea deal in felony gun case, judge says
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada judge is requiring former NFL cornerback Damon Arnette to appear in person to resolve a felony gun case by pleading guilty to misdemeanors stemming from an argument with Las Vegas Strip casino valets in January 2022. The judge told Arnette’s attorney Wednesday that he wants Arnette in court on Monday. He also wants to see justification for the plea deal and to tell Arnette that “no guns means no guns.” Arnette's deal calls for community service, $2,000 in fines, a year on probation and forfeiting firearms. Arnette was a first-round draft pick by the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020 but was dropped in November 2021. His lawyer says he's trying to sign with another team.
Somalian sports minister apologizes after slow 100-meter runner goes viral at university games
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Somalia’s sports minister has publicly apologized after a seemingly untrained female sprinter represented the African country at the World University Games in China and took more than 20 seconds to finish a 100-meter race. Minister of Youth and Sports Mohamed Barre Mohamud said his ministry did not know how 20-year-old Nasra Abukar Ali was selected to compete at the event. The ministry separately released a statement directing the Somalia Olympic Committee to suspend national athletics federation chairwoman Khadija Aden Dahir amid allegations that Nasra Abukar was a relative of hers and was given the chance to compete at the games because of that.
Houston's pitchers rave about Maldonado after the veteran catches third no-hitter
HOUSTON (AP) — When Martín Maldonado caught Framber Valdez’s no-hitter for the Houston Astros against the Cleveland Guardians Tuesday night, it gave him three in his career, tying him for third-most in MLB history. It’s no surprise to anyone associated with the Astros that he’s been behind the plate for so many big games. closer Ryan Pressly said: “He’s one of the hardest-working guys on this team ... he’s essentially our quarterback.”
