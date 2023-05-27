Bucks finalizing deal to make Raptors' Adrian Griffin their head coach, AP source says
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the Milwaukee Bucks are finalizing a deal to make Adrian Griffin their head coach. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal was still being completed. The decision comes after the Bucks fired Mike Budenholzer in the wake of their stunning first-round playoff loss to the Miami Heat. Griffin has spent the last five seasons as a Toronto Raptors assistant coach on Nick Nurse's staff. The Raptors fired Nurse last month.
Heat still lead East finals, but Celtics roaring back with eye on history
MIAMI (AP) — The Boston Celtics are halfway to history, and that alone has gotten them entry into a very small club. Of the first 150 teams that trailed a best-of-seven series 3-0 in NBA history, just 14 of them found a way to extend the matchup to Game 6. Most are usually eliminated by now. Not the Celtics. They have cut the deficit in the Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat to 3-2. They trail the series yet seeming to have all the momentum going into Game 6 in Miami on Saturday night.
Golden Knights aim for closeout win; Stars eye comeback entering Game 5 of Western final
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alec Martinez was part of the 2014 Los Angeles Kings team that erased a 3-0 first-round series deficit and beat Joe Pavelski and the San Jose Sharks in Game 7. Pavelski and coach Pete DeBoer were the centerpiece of a Sharks comeback from 3-1 down in the opening round of the 2019 playoffs to knock off the Vegas Golden Knights. And now, the Dallas Stars are trying to repeat history trailing 3-1 entering Game 5 of the Western final on Saturday at Vegas.
New bill to build Athletics stadium on Las Vegas Strip caps Nevada's cost at $380 million
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The Oakland Athletics are asking Nevada for $380 million for a 30,000-seat, $1.5 billion retractable roof stadium on the Las Vegas Strip. A bill introduced Friday in the Nevada Legislature details the long-awaited financing plan. Lawmakers have a little more than a week to consider the plan before they adjourn June 5. The bulk of Nevada's contribution would come from $180 million in transferable tax credits from the state and $120 million in county bonds, which can vary based on interest rate returns. The plan doesn't directly raise taxes, meaning it needs a simple majority vote in the Senate and Assembly — not two-thirds approval.
Kiner-Falefa's 10th-inning single helps Yankees overcome Tatis HR in 3-2 win over Padres
NEW YORK (AP) — Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a game-ending single with one out in the 10th inning as the New York Yankees beat the San Diego Padres 3-2. After Anthony Volpe and Aaron Judge hit into double plays in the eighth and ninth, the Yankees got their fifth walk-off win when Kiner-Falefa sent Nick Martinez’s 2-0 pitch down the line just past the glove of third baseman Rougned Odor to score Greg Allen. DJ LeMahieu homered off Padres starter Michael Wacha to tie it in the seventh as the Yankees avoided a fourth straight loss.
Father knows best: Keith Tkachuk's words came at just the right time for Panthers
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Keith Tkachuk never played a game for the Florida Panthers and hadn’t recorded an assist at the NHL level in nearly 13 years. But on March 29, he might have had the biggest helper in Florida’s season. A rant on a Toronto radio station that morning by Tkachuk, a former hockey great himself and current Florida star Matthew Tkachuk’s father, just happened to coincide with the Panthers turning their season around. Hours after the radio interview, Florida beat the Maple Leafs to start a push that led to the Panthers squeaking into the playoffs and ultimately roaring into the Stanley Cup Final.
Brewers place shortstop Willy Adames on concussion list after hit in head by teammate's foul ball
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brewers shortstop Willy Adames was placed on the seven-day concussion list Saturday after getting hit in the head by a foul ball in the dugout the previous night during Milwaukee’s 15-1 loss to the San Francisco Giants. Adames was taken to the hospital after being hit by a liner off the bat of teammate Brian Anderson in the bottom of the second inning. Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Adames was released from the hospital on Saturday morning. He said tests revealed no fractures.
Djokovic enters French Open with chance to top absent Nadal with record 23rd Slam title
PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic has made his long-term goal clear. He wants to focus on accumulating Grand Slam titles in order to surpass the totals of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. The French Open starts Sunday without the injured Nadal or the retired Federer, so Djokovic gets the chance to lead the career standings alone with a men’s-record 23. If he winds up with the championship, Djokovic would break a tie with Nadal and have three more trophies than Federer finished with. Djokovic also can become the first man in tennis history with at least three titles from each major. Djokovic said Saturday that Nadal's talk about retirement made him think about his own future.
Byron starts on pole for Coca-Cola 600 after qualifying canceled; Xfinity Series race postponed
CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Cup Series points leader William Byron will start on the pole for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 after qualifying was rained out at Charlotte Motor Speedway. NASCAR also announced the Xfinity Series race scheduled for Saturday has been moved to Monday at noon ET. The Coca-Cola 600 is still scheduled to run on Sunday night but a forecast calling for more rain could move NASCAR’s longest race to Monday, too.
Jimmie Johnson says he's never felt more ill-prepared for a race entering Coca-Cola 600
CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Jimmie Johnson says he’s never felt more ill-prepared for a race heading into Sunday night’s Coca-Cola 600. The seven-time Cup Series champion retired from full-time stock car racing in 2020, but is participating in a few select marquee NASCAR Cup Series races this year for Legacy Motor Club along with a variety of other races in different series. His experience in the NextGen car is limited. Rain is threatening to wipe out practice and qualifying. this weekend. That means Johnson could be stepping into the car cold when the race begins.
