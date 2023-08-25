Spanish soccer player says a kiss on the lips with federation president was not consensual
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The president of Spain’s soccer federation has defiantly refused to resign for kissing a female player on the lips after the Women’s World Cup final. Luis Rubiales told a general assembly of the federation on Friday that his kiss with player Jenni Hermoso on Sunday in Sydney, Australia, was consensual. Hermoso strongly denied his version in a statement issued through her players union. Hermoso and her teammates say they will no longer play for Spain if Rubiales doesn’t step down, and Spain’s government says it will seek his suspension.
Analysis: It's been a blast, but Ohtani's elbow injury shows limits of 2-way stardom
The two-way baseball superstardom of Shohei Ohtani these past three seasons has been nothing short of absurd. Tape-measure homers on the regular. Fastballs that hovered around 100 mph. Sometimes, just a few minutes apart. In a sports world littered with questionable hyperbole, Ohtani’s on-field heroics lived up to every bit of the hype. It’s why there was a palpable sense of melancholy around the sport after the Los Angeles Angels announced that the 29-year-old Japanese sensation has a torn ligament in his elbow and won't pitch again this season.
Angels' Shohei Ohtani batting as designated hitter vs. Mets after tearing elbow ligament
NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani was batting second as the designated hitter for the Angels against the New York Mets on Friday night in the first game after Los Angeles said the two-way star had torn an elbow ligament. Los Angeles said Wednesday that Ohtani will not pitch again this season because of the torn ligament in his right elbow. He exited his scheduled start that day against Cincinnati after 26 pitches. Ohtani had Tommy John surgery in 2018 after his AL Rookie of the Year season.
Lyles makes it 2 for 2, and Jamaica's Jackson runs second-fastest time ever in 200
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Noah Lyles won the 200-meter world title in 19.52 seconds, becoming the first man to complete the 100-200 sprint double at worlds since Usain Bolt did it for the third and final time back in 2015. It was Lyles’ third straight world championship at 200 meters and cemented him as the man to beat at both distances less than a year from now at the Paris Olympics. In the women’s race, Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson ran the second fastest time in history, a 21.41, to take her second straight world title at 200 meters. She beat American Gabby Thomas by .4 seconds and three steps, with Sha’Carri Richardson taking bronze to go with her gold in the 100.
Players credit the NFL and union with doing a better job of teaching when sports betting isn't OK
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NFL players credit the league with doing a much better job of educating them on where and what they can bet on. Detroit linebacker Alex Anzalone says things are much clearer after the NFL suspended 10 players this offseason for betting on league games or other sports. The wave of suspensions prompted changes to better educate players on the NFL's gambling policy. The NFL even featured Tom Brady in a video on gambling that rookies are required to watch.
As temperatures climb across the globe, track and field athletes try to keep cool
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Everyone in track and field is constantly looking for ways to keep cool in an era of rising temperatures and rising risk that comes with competing in them. It’s been baking in Budapest at the world championships with temperatures pushing 94 degrees Fahrenheit and humidity levels that make it feel hotter. All of that could be a glimpse of things to come at next year’s Paris Olympics and beyond. Athletes are dealing with the weather in unique ways to get them swiftly across the finish line. It could be wearing ice vests before races and in training. Or preparing by logging time in saunas to help acclimate to sweltering conditions. Or simply drinking more water.
Padres reliever Robert Suárez suspended for 10 games, 6th pitcher penalized for sticky stuff
NEW YORK (AP) — San Diego Padres reliever Robert Suárez has been suspended for 10 games by Major League Baseball, the sixth pitcher penalized for using banned sticky stuff. Suárez was ejected Wednesday for a substance on his wrist and arm before he threw a pitch in the eighth inning against Miami. Suárez denied using any banned substances, saying he had sunscreen on his arm because it was a day game. Seattle’s Héctor Santiago and Arizona’s Caleb Smith served suspensions for sticky substances in 2021 and Mets pitchers Max Scherzer and Drew Smith were suspended this season along with Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán. Any suspension will be delayed while Suárez appeals the decision.
New Mexico governor demands changes to make horse racing drug-free
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's governor is demanding that horse racing regulators make immediate changes to address the use of performance enhancing drugs at the state's tracks. Michelle Lujan Grisham points to the recent deaths of seven horses at Ruidoso Downs, which will host the richest quarter horse race over the Labor Day weekend. Lujan Grisham sent a letter Thursday to the New Mexico Racing Commission suggesting that the state’s distinguished history has been irreparably tarnished. She said regulators should consult with Kentucky and other states on what measures can ensure horse racing is drug-free. The commission says it already instituted a handful of the mandates and a special meeting is scheduled Monday to address the others.
US Open 2023: Iga Swiatek wants to win, of course. She wants to be heard on key issues, too
Iga Swiatek wants to win the U.S. Open again, of course. She just doesn’t want to think about trying to win the U.S. Open again. The No. 1-ranked Swiatek tells the AP as play is about to begin in New York on Monday that she does not want to focus on her final result. She wants to worry about each match as it comes. That approach has helped her win four Grand Slam titles by the age of 22. That includes three at the French Open and last year's triumph at Flushing Meadows. Swiatek finds it important to draw attention to issues that matter to her, and those tend to be issues she thinks affect other people.
The U.S. men's gymnastics program is running in place. The answer is easy. Getting there is not
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. men's gymnastics program is fighting a war on multiple fronts as it tries to return to relevance. The American men haven't won a major international team medal since the 2014 world championships. The program has tweaked its scoring system at domestic meets in hopes of enticing athletes to attempt more difficult routines. The early results have been mixed. High performance director Brett McClure says he sees signs of progress, though much work remains to be done ahead of the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
