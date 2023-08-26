FIFA suspends Spain soccer federation president Luis Rubiales for 90 days after World Cup final kiss
GENEVA (AP) — FIFA has suspended Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales from office while its disciplinary committee investigates his conduct at the Women’s World Cup final. That included kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips after Spain's victory over England. FIFA says Rubiales is removed from soccer duties for at least 90 days “pending the disciplinary proceedings opened” against him Thursday. Rubiales refused to resign from his soccer presidency Friday at an emergency meeting despite pressure from the Spanish government, women players and soccer clubs. Hermoso has said the kiss was not consensual and that she felt intimidated.
Josh Jacobs agrees to one-year deal worth up to $12 million with the Raiders, AP source says
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs has agreed to a one-year contract worth up to $12 million, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the team announced that Jacobs had signed but didn’t provide details on the terms. Jacobs posted on social media, “I'm back.” He would have received $10.1 million this season if he had signed the franchise tag tender. His deal appears similar to the one fellow running back Saquon Barkley agreed to late last month to stay with the New York Giants.
Lyles, Richardson anchor US sweep of relays at world championships
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Sha’Carri Richardson and Noah Lyles anchored the U.S. to back-to-back victories in the 4x100 relays, giving the Americans a sweep of the relays at world championships for the first time since 2007. For Lyles, it closed out a 3-for-3 championships. He’s the first man since Usain Bolt in 2015 to win the 100, 200 and the short relay at worlds. When Lyles crossed the line, closing out a lap of 37.38 seconds for the U.S., he lifted three fingers in the air to punctuate what he’s done.
US women DQ'd from 4x400 relay at worlds due to faulty baton exchange
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The American women’s 4x400 relay team was disqualified from the preliminary round at the world championships after their third and fourth runners in the four-lap race bungled the baton exchange. Quanera Hayes missed on several attempts to hand the stick to anchor runner Alexis Holmes. When they finally did make the exchange, they were out of the legal passing zone. It was the latest chapter in a long stretch of problems for Team USA in the relays, though a mishap in the longer relay is relatively rare because none of the runners are going as fast, and there isn’t as much traffic.
US shakes off slow start and tops New Zealand 99-72 in Basketball World Cup opener
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The U.S. needed to shake off a slow start before beating New Zealand to open its run at the Basketball World Cup. Paolo Banchero scored 21 points and the Americans won 99-72. Anthony Edwards added 14 and the U.S. erased a 10-point early deficit. The U.S. next plays Monday against Greece.
Pre-med Florida junior Leanne Wong chases a spot on the US Olympic gymnastics team
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — College student Leanne Wong is balancing being a pre-med student with competing for both the University of Florida and in elite gymnastics competitions. And she had to talk a professor into giving her some extra time to turn in her first writing assignment for a health course given it was due the same day as the opening competition in the U.S. championships across the country in Northern California. Somehow, she also balances making homemade bows and gymnastics outfits with the help of her mother.
US Open 2023: Caroline Wozniacki is returning to Grand Slam tennis three years after retiring
NEW YORK (AP) — Caroline Wozniacki is getting ready to play her first Grand Slam match in more than 3 1/2 years at the U.S. Open when the tournament begins next week. Wozniacki is a former No. 1-ranked tennis player and the owner of a major title who is now a 33-year-old mother of two. She retired from the sport in 2020 but recently decided to get back on tour. The U.S. Tennis Association gave her a wild-card invitation to play in Flushing Meadows this year. She reached the final of the U.S. Open in 2009 and 2014 and won her major trophy at the Australian Open in 2018.
Simone Biles wows on vault while surging to the lead at the U.S. gymnastics championships
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Simone Biles did not come back to do a victory lap. The gymnastics star was terrific on the opening night of the U.S. Championships. Biles put together a thrilling performance that included a show-stopping vault to serve notice she appears ready for another shot at Olympic glory in Paris next summer. Biles posted an all-around total of 59.3, well ahead of Shilese Jones in second place at 56.750. Skye Blakely is third. Reigning Olympic champion Sunisa Lee competed in two events. Lee is battling a kidney condition that has limited her training.
The 49ers' heavy investment in Trey Lance backfires, but it hasn't destroyed the franchise
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Few teams have ever invested as much capital into acquiring as the San Francisco 49ers did when they traded three first-round picks to draft Trey Lance. And few teams have ever cut ties with a highly drafted quarterback as quickly as San Francisco did with Lance. The team traded him away for a pittance before the start of his third season. A colossal miss of this nature could set back a franchise for years. San Francisco managed to make it to the NFC title game the past two seasons despite little contribution from Lance and no premium draft picks. The Niners are a leading contender again this season.
Chicago police are investigating a shooting at White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field
CHICAGO (AP) — Two women were injured in a shooting during a White Sox baseball game at Guaranteed Rate Field. Chicago police say a 42-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, and a 26-year-old woman had a graze wound to her abdomen. The 42-year-old woman was in fair condition at University of Chicago Medical Center. The 26-year-old woman refused medical attention, according to the police statement. Chicago police say its information is still preliminary because detectives are investigating.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.