Venus Williams falls early in her first match at her 24th Wimbledon and loses to Elina Svitolina
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams has lost in the first round of her 24th appearance at the All England Club. Williams fell to the ground at Centre Court early on against Elina Svitolina and her right knee was treated twice by a trainer. The 43-year-old American kept playing but could not manage to overcome 2019 Wimbledon semifinalist Svitolina in a 6-4, 6-3 defeat at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament. Williams was the oldest player in this year's field and the fourth-oldest to compete in the main draw at Wimbledon. Svitolina was only 2 when Williams made her Wimbledon debut in 1997 and just 5 when Williams won the event for the first time.
Sofia Kenin surprises Coco Gauff in a highlight-filled, all-US match at Wimbledon
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Sofia Kenin has surprised Coco Gauff by beating her 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in the first round of Wimbledon in a back-and-forth matchup between two American women who both have reached No. 4 in the rankings and been to a Grand Slam final. One key difference: Kenin was the 2020 Australian Open champion; Gauff was the runner-up at the 2022 French Open. And while Gauff was seeded No. 7 at the All England Club, Kenin has tumbled so far down after three consecutive first-round exits at major tournaments that she is ranked 128th this week and needed to make her way through qualifying rounds just to get into Wimbledon’s main draw.
PGA Tour is sending 2 executives to a Senate hearing as LIV cites conflicts
WASHINGTON (AP) — The PGA Tour is sending two leading figures to next week's Senate panel reviewing its surprise business agreement with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf. The head of the Saudi Arabian national wealth fund and LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman have cited scheduling conflicts in declining to appear. The July 11 hearing is before the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations. Richard Blumenthal is the chair. He says he wants answers on how the deal came together and what it means for the U.S.-based PGA Tour. The two tour executives are chief operating officer Ron Price and Jimmy Dunne, who helped negotiate the deal.
Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves agree on max contract extension
The Minnesota Timberwolves have made it clear. They’re going to build around Anthony Edwards. The Timberwolves and Edwards agreed on a max extension Monday. It's for five years and worth $207 million with a chance of the deal reaching $260 million. Agent Bill Duffy confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press. Edwards’ new contract will begin in the 2024-25 season. He becomes the fourth player to get the max rookie-scale extension so far this summer, joining Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton, Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball and Memphis’ Desmond Bane.
Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman will participate in Home Run Derby at All-Star Game
NEW YORK (AP) — Adley Rutschman of the Baltimore Orioles said he will participate in the Home Run Derby on July 10 in Seattle as he attempts to become the first catcher to win the event. The Orioles posted a Twitter video with highlights of Rutschman’s home runs that read: “Get Your Popcorn Ready”. Rutschman joins a field that includes New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, Dodgers’ star Mookie Betts, Tampa Bay’s Randy Arozarena, Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Seattle’s Julio Rodríguez.
Russians and Belarusians back at Wimbledon as war in Ukraine continues
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Players from Russia and Belarus are back competing at Wimbledon a year after they were barred by the All England Club because of the invasion of Ukraine. The war that began in February 2022 when Russia invaded Ukraine with help from Belarus continues but the tennis event’s organizers announced in March they would lift their ban. So players such as Andrey Rublev and Veronika Kudermetova of Russia and Victoria Azarenka of Belarus were on court in first-round action on Monday as the tournament began. The No. 7-seeded Rublev was among the first winners. He beat Max Purcell of Australia 6-3, 7-5, 6-4.
Roger Federer will be celebrated at Wimbledon. A pregnant Serena Williams declined an invitation
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Roger Federer will be back on Centre Court at Wimbledon on Tuesday. Not to compete. He’ll be feted for his record-setting career at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament. Federer announced his retirement last year. He won eight of his 20 Grand Slam singles championships at the All England Club. That is the most ever by a man and a mark that Novak Djokovic will try to equal this year. Martina Navratilova set the overall standard by claiming nine women’s singles titles at Wimbledon. The head of the All England Club says Serena Williams also was invited but will not attend because she is pregnant. Williams won seven Wimbledon singles trophies.
Flyers sign defenseman Marc Staal to a 1-year deal while the Leafs add Max Domi
The Philadelphia Flyers have signed veteran defenseman Marc Staal to a $1.1 million contract for next season. Staal is coming off helping the Florida Panthers reach the Stanley Cup Final. He fills a void expected to open when Philadelphia trades Tony DeAngelo back to Carolina. Elsewhere around the NHL, the Toronto Maple Leafs signed Max Domi to a $3 million, one-year contract. Domi joins the organization his dad, Tie, played with for more than a decade.
From Alex Morgan to Ada Hegerberg these are the stars to watch at the Women's World Cup
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The brightest talents in women’s soccer will be on show at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Alex Morgan is out to win a third straight World Cup with the United States and England’s Lucy Bronze is looking to become a world champion after helping the Lionesses’ win the European Championship last year. Ada Hegerberg will carry Norway's hopes and Alexia Putellas is back from the injury that kept her out of action for nearly 10 months and ruled her out of the Euros.
NASCAR thinking big after exciting finish to Cup Series’ 1st street race in its 75th season
CHICAGO (AP) — Moments after NASCAR’s daring adventure was over — a soggy day in downtown Chicago rescued by a compelling Cup Series race — they were all thinking big. Shane van Gisbergen pondered a move from Australia’s Supercars to a regular NASCAR ride. Justin Marks contemplated the promising future of Project 91. Steve O’Donnell talked about holding a NASCAR event on another continent. O’Donnell and company were buoyed by Sunday’s exciting finish to the Cup Series’ first street race in its 75th season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.