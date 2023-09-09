Shedeur Sanders, No. 22 Colorado beat Nebraska 36-14 in sold out home debut for Deion Sanders
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders accounted for three scores, Colorado’s defense forced four turnovers and the 22nd-ranked Buffaloes beat longtime rival Nebraska 36-14 in the home debut of Deion Sanders at sold-out Folsom Field. Shedeur Sanders threw for 393 yards and two scores, while running for another touchdown. He capped his 6-yard romp with the dance moves his dad made famous during his playing days. The 2-0 Buffaloes needed a moment to wake up given the early kickoff. But once they did, they were unstoppable. After punting on their first four drives, Sanders and the offense scored on seven of eight possessions to turn the game into a rout. Matt Rhule is still looking for his first win at Nebraska
Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka are playing for the US Open women's title
NEW YORK (AP) — Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka have begun the match that will determine the U.S. Open women’s singles champion. Gauff enters Saturday’s championship match at Arthur Ashe Stadium seeking her first Grand Slam title. Sabalenka is trying to win her second major trophy of the year. They are playing with the roof closed because of lightning in the area. Gauff is a 19-year-old from Florida who is seeded No. 6 at Flushing Meadows and is on an 11-match unbeaten run. Sabalenka is a 25-year-old from Belarus who is seeded No. 2 in the last major tournament of the season. She will rise to No. 1 in the WTA rankings for the first time on Monday.
All 4 Grand Slam trophies were at the US Open when Djokovic lost to Medvedev in the 2021 final
NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic faces Daniil Medvedev for the U.S. Open men's singles championship on Sunday. It is a rematch of the final they played in New York in 2021. Medvedev won that one to prevent Djokovic from completing what would have been the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men's tennis since Rod Laver did it in 1969. With that milestone in the offing. the U.S. Tennis Association had gathered versions of the men's trophies from all four major tournaments in Arthur Ashe Stadium for a special presentation if Djokovic had won that day.
Emotions run high for Virginia as the Cavaliers honor slain teammates ahead of first home game
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia hopes its first home football game in 10 months is the high point of a long, emotional journey that started in a horrific way. Tributes and dedications for three players killed in a shooting last November began Friday afternoon with a tree planting and the placement of a plaque to honor the three, as well as another player and a female student who were wounded. The victims were remembered in an on-field ceremony a half-hour before the noon kickoff against James Madison on Saturday. The Cavaliers' first game back came last Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee, where they lost 49-13 to No. 9 Tennessee.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow, now the NFL's highest-paid player, says contract talks weren't a distraction
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow says he didn't allow lingering contract negotiations to interfere with him working his way back from a training camp injury and preparing for Sunday's season opener. Burrow became the highest-paid player in the NFL on Thursday when he finalized his contract extension before the buses left for Cleveland. While the Bengals didn’t disclose the terms, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press that Burrow agreed to a five-year contract worth $275 million, including more than $219 million guaranteed. Burrow missed most of training camp with a strained calf muscle but returned to practice last week.
Can the NFL's 2020 QB draft class be among the best ever? The early results say yes
Joe Burrow is not only the NFL’s highest-paid quarterback, he is the leader of a draft class that in a short time is making a run to be one of the best. The 2020 QB draft class has had one of its own in the Super Bowl the past two seasons — Burrow with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021 and Jalen Hurts last season with the Philadelphia Eagles. Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers has the most passing yards by a player in his first three seasons while Tua Tagovailoa helped lead the Miami Dolphins to their first playoff appearance since 2016. With Jordan Love taking over in Green Bay, Sunday will mark the first time since 2012 that the top five selected quarterbacks in a draft class will start in a season opener.
Los Angeles Rams put WR Cooper Kupp on injured reserve with lingering hamstring issue
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have placed receiver Cooper Kupp on injured reserve. The move sidelines the former Super Bowl MVP for at least their first four games. The Rams also put new tight end Hunter Long on injured reserve. Kupp injured his hamstring early in training camp and aggravated it two weeks ago. Kupp also missed the final eight games of last season with an ankle injury. He won the triple crown of receiving in 2021 and was named the AP’s NFL Offensive Player of the Year.
Jeter returns as Yankees honor 1998 team at Old-Timers' Day, Boone booed by some
NEW YORK (AP) — Derek Jeter attended his first New York Yankees Old-Timers’ Day as New York celebrated the 25th anniversary of the 1998 team that won 125 games. He was introduced last, just like Joe DiMaggio used to be. Jeter retired after the 2014 season with 3,465 hits, sixth on the career list. Jorge Posada, Andy Pettitte and Mariano Rivera — fellow members of the Core Four _ joined the reunion along with former manager Joe Torre, who said he understood fan disappointment in the current Yankees and manager Aaron Boone. Torre says: "When he signed up for it, he knew what he was getting into.”
Analysis: For USA Basketball, the defense rested. And that means there's no World Cup title
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A week ago, USA Basketball’s men’s senior national program held an all-time record of 97-0 when scoring 100 points in games at the Olympics or the World Cup. The record in the past week: 1-2. There’s the story. Win or lose the bronze-medal game against Canada on Sunday, this U.S. World Cup team will fly home in a couple days lamenting how it just couldn’t get stops when it needed them most. And there will be no defense for having no defense. If scoring 100 points in a 40-minute game isn’t enough to win, that’s a problem no matter which NBA players are or aren’t on the U.S. roster.
With sexism in Spanish soccer being scrutinized, female players strike for higher league wages
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s female players have gone on strike to demand a higher minimum wage amid a nationwide reckoning with sexism in soccer. The strike comes with the nation immersed in the scandal caused by soccer federation president Luis Rubiales when he kissed a Spain player without her consent during the Aug. 20 Women's World Cup awards ceremony in Sydney, Australia. The players' unions believe that the widespread condemnation in Spain — and abroad — of Rubiales has provided an ideal scenario for players’ quest for a fairer deal. The league argues that potential new sponsors are being scared off by the scandal and that the strike will not help lure them into investing in the budding league.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.