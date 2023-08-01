The Mets are trading 3-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander to the Astros, AP sources says
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros are bringing back Justin Verlander, acquiring the three-time Cy Young Award winner from the New York Mets in a trade deadline blockbuster Tuesday, according to a person with direct knowledge of the agreement. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the teams hadn’t announced the agreement. Multiple reports said the Astros were sending top outfield prospects Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford to the Mets. The underperforming Mets are dismantling the most expensive roster in major league history. They dealt ace Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers on Sunday and followed up Tuesday by shedding Verlander, who they signed to an $86.7 million, two-year contract in December.
Northwestern has hired former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch to lead an investigation into the culture of its athletic department and its anti-hazing procedures following allegations of abusive behavior and racism within the football program and other teams. Lynch served as Attorney General from 2015 to 2017 under former President Barack Obama. Northwestern says she will begin her review immediately. She will seek input from faculty, staff, students and alumni. The school announced no timetable for the investigation but said the results will be made public. Attorneys representing athletes suing Northwestern blasted it as a publicity stunt and questioned whether a previous investigation that led to longtime football coach Pat Fitzgerald’s firing was thorough enough.
Tiger Woods has joined the PGA Tour policy board for the first time in his 27 years on tour. He has given Commissioner Jay Monahan key support and the players a greater voice as the tour tries to complete its business partnership with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf. Woods is joining as a sixth player director on the board. That's the first time players have outnumbered independent directors on the board. The decision comes at a crucial time for the PGA Tour and for Monahan. The commissioner never told players he was meeting with Saudi officials to work out a deal over the rival golf league.
The United States is clearly not the dominant team that won the 2019 Women’s World Cup. The Americans have advanced to the knockout stage at this edition, but just barely after a 0-0 draw with Portugal in their final group match. With just one win and a pair of draws, the United States fell to second in Group E behind the Netherlands and heads to Melbourne, Australia, in the round of 16. They've appeared out of sync in the group games in New Zealand, but still have at least one more match to come together.
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — The two-time reigning champion United States came within inches of Women’s World Cup elimination, but Portugal’s late near-miss helped the Americans avoid the biggest upset in tournament history. The Americans slipped through to the knockout round Tuesday despite an uninspiring 0-0 draw. The U.S. won only one game in group play for the first time in tournament history, and scored just four goals over three games. In a hold-your-breath moment, the Americans came inches away from exiting the tournament when Ana Capeta nearly scored in stoppage for Portugal. Her shot hit the left post and the Americans preserved the draw. It was just enough to ensure the Americans advanced to the knockout round.
Pac-12 leaders were presented details of a long-awaited media rights deal Tuesday by Commissioner George Kliavkoff. A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press that the meeting concluded without voting on whether to accept the terms by the nine remaining Pac-12 schools. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the Pac-12 was not making its internal discussions public, and gave no further details about prospective network or streaming partners nor the value. The meeting comes just days after Colorado decided not to wait and see what Kliavkoff could deliver and announced it would re-join the Big 12 in 2024.
The Southeastern Conference is leaning on help from high-profile transfers to replace some of the departed star power at quarterback. The league must replace a pair of top-5 draft picks and a two-time national champion. It makes for some intriguing preseason camps around the league. Two-time national champion Georgia must replace Stetson Bennett. Perennial contender Alabama is seeking a successor to No. 1 pick Bryce Young, and Florida moves on without fourth overall selection Anthony Richardson. Plus Kentucky is replacing Will Levis and Tennessee is replacing Hendon Hooker.
The Minnesota Lynx lost their first six games but have rebounded nicely to reach .500 and climb in the standings. They've won three straight, including impressive road victories over New York and Connecticut to move back to .500 (13-13) and climb into sixth place in the standings. Minnesota won both those games against the top teams without All-Star forward Napheesa Collier, who is sidelined with a sprained ankle. In Collier’s absence, coach Cheryl Reeve has relied upon veterans Kayla McBride and Aerial Powers as well as rookies Diamond Miller, who went No. 2 in the draft, and Dorka Juhasz, who was picked 16th. The Lynx moved up into sixth in the AP power poll this week.
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have added another veteran left-hander to their bullpen by acquiring Brad Hand from the Colorado Rockies. The Rockies acquired right-hander Alec Barger, who was 3-2 with a 3.29 ERA for Double-A Mississippi. The 25-year-old Barger was a 17th-round draft pick out of North Carolina State by Atlanta in 2019. The 33-year-old Hand bolsters the bullpen, which also had left-hander A.J. Minter reinstated from the 15-day injured list on Monday. Hand has 131 career saves in his 13-year career. The Braves are Hand’s ninth team and complete his tour of every NL East team.
Justin Thomas made his PGA Tour debut at the Wyndham Championship when he was 16. That week was about big dreams. Now there's a bit of desperation. Thomas has one tournament left to try to move into the top 70 and qualifying for the FedEx Cup playoffs. Also at stake is a spot on the U.S. Ryder Cup team. And to think Thomas was part of the Delaware meeting last year when players began to reshape the tour model to get the best players together more often. Now he's in danger of being left out.
