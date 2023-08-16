England moves into the Women's World Cup final against Spain after ending Australia's run
SYDNEY (AP) — England has advanced to its first Women's World Cup final with a 3-1 victory over co-host Australia and will next play Spain for the title. Ella Toone scored in the 36th minute as England dominated possession in the first half. Sam Kerr’s equalizer in the 63rd gave the 75,000-plus crowd some hope but European champion England sealed it with goals from Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo. England and Spain will each be playing in the Women’s World Cup final for the first time when they meet on Sunday in Sydney. Australia will play Sweden for third place.
Kenya's crisis is unique and driven by poverty, track and field's anti-doping head tells the AP
Kenya is likely to haul in another good chunk of medals in distance races at the upcoming track and field world championships in Hungary. Each one of them will throw more suspicion on a country that is in reputational crisis because of doping. The man whose job it is to fix Kenya's deep-rooted problem says it is “unique” to the sport. The head of track and field's anti-doping body says the crisis is not state-sponsored like Russia's but a result of an economic need for hundreds of poor Kenyan runners seeking to make a living out of running who face “a temptation to dope that’s like no other part of our sport.”
Venus Williams, Caroline Wozniacki are given wild cards into the US Open
NEW YORK (AP) — Venus Williams will be back in the U.S. Open at age 43, and Caroline Wozniacki will join her in the field for her return to Grand Slam tennis. Both players were given wild cards into the tournament by the U.S. Tennis Association. Williams was the U.S. Open champion in 2000 and 2001, two of her seven major singles titles. A year after younger sister Serena retired following the tournament, Venus Williams will be back in Flushing Meadows, where she reached the final in her debut in 1997. She recently returned to competition after missing nearly six months because of injury and scored her first victory over a top-20 player in four years.
Dominican investigation of Rays' Wander Franco is being led by gender violence and minors division
SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — A prosecutor in the Dominican Republic says the investigation into Tampa Bay Rays All-Star shortstop Wander Franco’s alleged relationship with a minor is being handled by a division specializing in minors and gender violence in the province of Peravia.Ángel Darío Tejeda Fabal, a prosecutor in Peravia, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the investigation into Franco is open under The National Agency for Boys, Girls, Adolescents and Family and Gender Violence Unit. He said the probe is in its early stages and will be chaired by Judge Olga Diná Llaverías, a specialist on child abuse cases.
Ravens unsure when Marlon Humphrey can return from foot surgery; Harbaugh says injury not long term
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey is out with a foot issue. He was set to have foot surgery Wednesday in a potentially significant blow to the team’s defensive backfield. Coach John Harbaugh says it isn’t a long-term injury, but he didn’t give a more specific timeline and the start of the regular season is less than four weeks away. Humphrey made his third Pro Bowl last season. Harbaugh says Humphrey’s injury is an issue that’s lingered. The defensive back spoke to reporters Tuesday and gave no indication anything was amiss.
House Oversight Committee member asks chairman to refer Dan Snyder to the DOJ for investigation
WASHINGTON (AP) — The ranking Democrat on the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform is asking the Republican chair in charge to refer former Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder to the Department of Justice for lying under oath. Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin wrote a letter Wednesday to Kentucky Rep. James Comer urging him to send Snyder's case to the DOJ to determine if Snyder should be prosecuted for making false statements in his deposition and obstructing a congressional investigation. Raskin pointed to the results of the NFL's independent review that contradicted Snyder's testimony. The league fined Snyder $60 million for sexual harassment and financial improprieties last month as part of his sale of the team.
Dalvin Cook signs his deal with the Jets and looks forward to being 'part of something special'
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Dalvin Cook has officially joined the New York Jets’ backfield. The team announced Wednesday it signed the former Minnesota Vikings star, who watched the end of the Jets’ joint practice session with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, took his physical and handled the paperwork for his one-year contract. The 28-year-old Cook agreed to terms Monday on a deal with the Jets worth up to $8.6 million. The four-time Pro Bowl selection was released by the Vikings on June 8 for salary cap savings. Cook arrived at the Jets’ facility in time to catch a chunk of the team drills with the Buccaneers and chatted with several of his teammates, who welcomed him during the session.
Devastated Tuohys ready to end conservatorship for Michael Oher, lawyers say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A lawyer for a prominent Memphis couple with a longstanding relationship to former NFL player Michael Oher says that they want to end a conservatorship that he’s challenging in court. Lawyer Randall Fishman says Wednesday that Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy intend to enter into a consent order to end the conservatorship. Oher filed a petition Monday in Tennessee accusing the Tuohys of lying to him by having him sign papers making them his conservators. Oher, now 37, wants a full accounting of assets. He says he received nothing from the Oscar-nominated movie “The Blind Side." The Tuohys have called the allegations ridiculous and part of a shakedown attempt.
The cup that matters to some Americans at BMW Championship has nothing to do with money
OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (AP) — The BMW Championship is the final event that decides who reaches the FedEx Cup finale. For the Americans, it has nothing to do with money. The cup on their minds is the Ryder Cup. The BMW Championship starts Thursday at Olympia Fields outside of Chicago. It's the last tournament for Americans to earn six automatic spots on the team that goes to Rome. And then next week after the Tour Championship, the six captain's picks are named. Keegan Bradley says he can't stop thinking about the Ryder Cup. Lucas Glover has been trying to make the team since he turned pro.
This big-money matchup with Canelo Álvarez is no mismatch, says 'little brother' Jermell Charlo
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Jermell Charlo looms at least 3 inches above Canelo Álvarez when they stand face to face and Charlo clearly has longer arms. Anybody who doesn’t know better would just assume Canelo is the fighter moving up two weight classes next month to take on a bigger man. Álvarez surprised the boxing world when he chose the smaller Charlo as the next challenger for his 168-pound world titles. But Jermell made it clear he’s ready to greet this opportunity with the performance of his life. This bout isn't the physical mismatch it might seem.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.