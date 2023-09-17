AP Top 25: No. 13 Alabama is out of the top 10 for the first time since 2015. Georgia remains No. 1
No. 13 Alabama is out of the top 10 of The Associated Press college football poll for the first time in eight years and Georgia remains No. 1. The Bulldogs received 57 first-place votes in the AP Top 25. Michigan held at No. 2 with two first-place votes. No. 3 Texas flipped spots with No. 4 Florida State. The Longhorns received three first-place votes and the Seminoles got one. After scraping by South Florida on Saturday, Alabama saw its streak of consecutive AP poll appearances ranked in the top 10 snapped at 128.
Colts QB Anthony Richardson ruled out for the game with a concussion against Texans
HOUSTON (AP) — Indianapolis quarterback Anthony Richardson sustained a concussion Sunday against the Houston Texans. Richardson was taken to the locker room early in the second quarter to be evaluated and the team later announced that he was out with a concussion. Richardson ran for two touchdowns in the first quarter to help the Colts build a 14-7 lead. He went to the medical tent after a drive to start the second quarter and was soon escorted to the locker room.
Chiefs overcome mistakes to beat Jaguars 17-9, Kansas City's 3rd win vs Jacksonville in 10 months
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdown passes, including one to returning star Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs overcame three early turnovers to beat Jacksonville 17-9 for their third victory against the Jaguars in 10 months. The Chiefs (1-1) won their eighth consecutive in the series and avoided becoming the first defending Super Bowl champion to start 0-2 since Denver in 1999. The Jaguars (1-1), who insisted all week they owed the Chiefs because of a loss in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs in January, pretty much no-showed in their home opener.
Mike Babcock resigns as Blue Jackets coach amid investigation involving players' photos
Mike Babcock has resigned as coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets after word emerged of him asking players to show him photos on their phones. The team announced Babcock’s shocking departure Sunday in the aftermath of an investigation by the NHL Players’ Association into his conduct. Former NHL player Paul Bissonnette reported on his podcast Tuesday that Babcock was asking players to show him photos and projecting them for others to see in an invasion of privacy. Babcock and captain Boone Jenner said it was just a way of the new coach getting to know players. Still, Babcock said continuing as the Blue Jackets coach was “going to be too much of a distraction.” Pascal Vincent has been named coach.
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook endures the home boos and keeps the Tigers on an unbeaten roll
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri quarterback Brady Cook experienced some redemption on Saturday by leading the Tigers to a 30-27 victory over then-No. 15 Kansas State. He has struggled to win over their fanbase during his year-plus under center, even though Cook has played through a hurt shoulder and endured a sprained knee in the last-second win over the Wildcats. With his coach and teammates behind him, Cook is leading the Tigers toward a date with Memphis next week and the potential to start 4-0 for the first time in a decade.
Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter taken to hospital during game after late hit vs CSU
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — University of Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter was taken to a hospital for an evaluation during the third quarter of the Buffaloes’ 43-25 overtime win against Colorado State on Saturday night. The school didn’t immediately announce the reason Hunter was ruled out and transported to a hospital, but he absorbed an illegal hit to his midsection in the second quarter on an incompletion at the Colorado sideline. After the game, coach Deion Sanders said it was his understanding Hunter would be out a few weeks.
McBride and Collier lead Lynx over Sun 82-75 to force a deciding Game 3
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Kayla McBride scored 28 points and Napheesa Collier added 26 points and 13 rebounds as the Minnesota Lynx beat the Connecticut Sun 82-75 to force a deciding Game 3 of their first-round playoff series. Alyssa Thomas scored 26 points and DeWanna Bonner added 24 for the No. 3 seeded Sun, who won the first game of the series by 30 points on Wednesday, but now must win a road game to advance. The Lynx led by six points at halftime and stretched that to 16 with the help of a 12-0 run in the third quarter. A 3-pointer from Bonner cut the lead to 76-73 with 2 1/2 minutes to play, but the Lynx made several big defensive stops and scored the next six points to put the game away.
Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt are both 'one of ones.' Monday night provides a close-up look at both
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Two of the NFL's elite pass rushers will be on display when Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns visit T.J. Watt and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Garrett and the Browns are 1-0 after a dominant win over Cincinnati in Week 1. Watt and the Steelers are smarting after getting blown out by San Francisco in the opener. Garrett comes in with 75 1/2 sacks in six-plus seasons. Watt is at 80 1/2 over the same time span. Watt's next sack will break the franchise record for sacks, a mark he currently shares with James Harrison.
Sainz wins thrilling Singapore Grand Prix as Verstappen and Red Bull's streaks end
SINGAPORE (AP) — Carlos Sainz Jr. has won the Singapore Grand Prix for Ferrari as Max Verstappen and Red Bull’s historic win streaks in Formula One came to an end. Red Bull had dreamed of winning every race this year but had Verstappen fifth and Perez eighth after struggling all weekend in Singapore. Verstappen’s winning run ended at 10 races and Red Bull’s at 15, including one at the end of last year. Both are Formula One records.
Kuss secures Spanish Vuelta victory to become first American to win a Grand Tour race in a decade
MADRID (AP) — The United States has a Grand Tour winner again. Sepp Kuss has won the Spanish Vuelta to become the first American to win one of cycling’s top races since Chris Horner earned the Vuelta victory in 2013. The other Grand Tour events are the Giro d’Italia and the Tour de France. Kuss had effectively secured the victory ahead of Sunday’s largely ceremonial stage in the Spanish capital. Kuss had entered the race in a supporting role to his Jumbo-Visma teammates Jonas Vingegaard and Primoz Roglic. They finished second and third respectively.
