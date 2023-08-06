US loses to Sweden on penalty kicks in its earliest Women's World Cup exit ever
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The United States played its best game of this Women’s World Cup and it wasn’t good enough to stop the two-time reigning champions from being eliminated in the round of 16. The Americans’ bid to win an unprecedented third consecutive title ended Sunday on penalty kicks against Sweden. Megan Rapinoe, Sophia Smith and Kelley O’Hara all missed with kicks from the spot. Lina Hurtig converted for Sweden to clinch the shootout 5-4 after a scoreless draw in regulation and extra time. It is the earliest exit in tournament history for the United States, four-time winners of the World Cup. Sweden will play Japan in the quarterfinals.
Megan Rapinoe leaves her final Women's World Cup with pride after a long career
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Megan Rapinoe wanted a different finish for her final Women’s World Cup. Even with the disappointing conclusion, she was grateful for her wildly successful run with the U.S. national team. Rapinoe’s World Cup career ended in the Round of 16, when the United States lost to Sweden on penalties after a scoreless draw. The outspoken 38-year-old announced last month that this would be her last international tournament. She teared up as she spoke to reporters after the match. She missed her penalty, as did teammates Kelley O’Hara and Sophia Smith.
Simone Biles is trying to enjoy the moment after a two-year break. The Olympic talk can come later
HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (AP) — Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles is not getting ahead of herself in her return from a two-year break. Biles dominated at the U.S. Classic, winning by a full five points in her first competition since the Tokyo Olympics. The 26-year-old says her focus is trying to enjoy the moments as they come and not get ahead of herself. Biles added she's in a good place both mentally and physically but stressed she isn't ready to talk about the 2024 Paris Games. Up next for Biles is the U.S. Championships in San Jose in late August.
Anderson not playing, Ramírez in lineup as MLB sorts out discipline following wild brawl
CLEVELAND (AP) — Tim Anderson is not in Chicago’s starting lineup while Cleveland’s José Ramírez is playing as Major League Baseball weighs likely discipline following a fight and wild brawl in Saturday night’s game. Anderson and Ramírez threw punches at second base, with the Guardians’ All-Star third baseman knocking down the White Sox shortstop with an overhand right to the chin. Both players were ejected, along with Cleveland manager Terry Francona, third base coach Mike Sarbaugh, closer Emmanuel Clase and Chicago manager Pedro Grifol. With it being the weekend and Sunday’s game starting at 12:05 p.m. ET, MLB is still reviewing the melee, which included several flareups and took the umpiring crew over 15 minutes to sort out.
Penguins acquire 3-time Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Erik Karlsson in a trade with the Sharks
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired Erik Karlsson in a blockbuster trade with the San Jose Sharks. Pittsburgh traded a 2024 first-round pick, forward Mikael Granlund and defenseman Jan Rutta to San Jose and a 2025 second-round pick, goaltender Casey DeSmith, defenseman Jeff Petry and prospect Nathan Legare to Montreal as part of the deal for the reigning Norris Trophy winner. The Canadiens got involved to make the salary cap work. The Sharks are retaining just over 13% what's left on Karlsson's contract. Karlsson is the first defenseman to be traded fresh off winning the Norris since Doug Harvey in 1961.
Pac-12 Conference facing dire future following mass exodus
A mass exodus has led to a seismic shift in the Pac-12 Conference. The “Conference of Champions” suffered what could be crushing blows after five schools announced defections from the league within hours of each other. Oregon and Washington were the first to go, heading to the Big Ten. Arizona, Arizona State and Utah then announced plans to leave for the Big 12. The losses leave the Pac-12 with four schools and an uncertain future. The conference that has won more national championships than any other may be left with its storied history and nothing else.
Washington and Oregon leave behind heritage -- and rivals -- for stability in the Big Ten
SEATTLE (AP) — A day after leaving behind more than a century as a tenant to the premier athletic conference on the West Coast, Washington’s leadership says stability was at the forefront of its decision to join the Big Ten Conference. Washington President Ana Mari Cauce said there were several concerns that led to Washington and Oregon saying goodbye to their collective heritage to become the 17th and 18th members of the Big Ten beginning in 2024. Utah, Arizona and Arizona State are leaving for the Big 12. That leaves California, Stanford, Washington State and Oregon State as the only remaining Pac-12 members. At the heart of the Pac-12’s downfall was the failure to land a suitable media rights deal.
Darrelle Revis takes his island to the Pro Football Hall of Fame
CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Revis Island has a new home in “Football Heaven.” After Joe Klecko and Fireman Ed got the green-clad crowd roaring “J-E-T-S! Jets! Jets! Jets!” four-time All-Pro cornerback Darrelle Revis took his spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday. A first-ballot inductee, Revis was so dominant that opposing quarterbacks stopped throwing the ball his way. He won a Super Bowl in his only season with the New England Patriots before returning home to New York and finished his career with seven Pro Bowl selections.
Netherlands beats South Africa 2-0 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Women's World Cup.
SYDNEY (AP) — Netherlands has advanced to the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Cup after a 2-0 win over South Africa. Jill Roord and Lineth Beerensteyn scored at the Sydney Football Stadium to secure the 2019 runners-up a place in the last eight. But the South African attack troubled the Dutch defense at times, forcing goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar into a string of saves to keep Thembi Kgatlana at bay. Netherlands lost to the United States in the World Cup final four years ago and look like contenders again after finishing above the Americans in Group E. The Dutch will next play Spain at Wellington on Friday for a place in the semifinals.
Verlander throws 7 solid innings to begin 2nd stint with Astros but loses 3-1 to Yankees
NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander began his second stint with the Houston Astros by pitching seven solid innings, but he gave up a go-ahead homer to Jake Bauers that sent the New York Yankees to a 3-1 victory. Gleyber Torres also went deep for New York, and Nestor Cortes struck out a season-high eight over four innings during an encouraging return from two months on the injured list. Verlander allowed two runs and seven hits, losing a regular-season start to the Yankees for the first time since June 2015 with Detroit. It was his first start for the Astros since winning Game 5 of the World Series in Philadelphia last November. The three-time Cy Young Award winner signed with the Mets in December, then was traded back to the Astros on Tuesday.
