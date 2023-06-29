NFL suspends 3 players indefinitely, fourth gets 6 games for violating gambling policy
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NFL suspended three players indefinitely Thursday for violating the league’s gambling policy and a fourth was sidelined for six games. Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry of the Indianapolis Colts along with free agent Demetrius Taylor received indefinite suspensions through at least this season for betting on NFL games in 2022. They won’t be able to seek reinstatement until the 2023 season ends. Tennessee Titans right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere was suspended for the first six games of the 2023 season for betting on non-NFL sports at the team’s facility. He is eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason activities, including preseason games.
The already hectic NBA offseason now poised for free agents like Kyrie Irving to make moves
It's already been a busy offseason for player movement in the NBA. Now free agency begins Friday evening. There are big names that could be on the move including James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Khris Middleton and Draymond Green. There are some players like Max Strus who are in line for big paydays for the first time. And teams now have to navigate new rules that come with the new Collective Bargaining Agreement that goes into effect on Saturday.
The AP Interview: Olympics boss vows Paris Games will be safe, says no resignations planned in probe
SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Tony Estanguet won gold medals for canoeing in the 2000, 2004 and 2012 Olympic Games. Now, the trim 45-year-old is the face and chief organizer of the 2024 Paris Games. He presides over a rapidly growing workforce whose preparations were progressing largely smoothly before financial crime investigators raided their headquarters last week. In an interview with The Associated Press, Estanguet insists that the two French police probes into Olympic-related contracts bear no comparison with corruption and ethics scandals that have dogged the Olympic movement and its flagship money-spinning event for decades. He says senior colleagues who are subject to the investigations will not resign “for the moment.”
As NFL cracks down on players gambling, what events are pro athletes allowed to bet on?
The Supreme Court’s 2018 ruling in Murphy vs. NCAA ushered in a new era of legalized sports betting in the U.S., allowing states to establish their own sports wagering laws and operations. The high court overturned the federal Professional Amateur Sports Protection Act that had barred betting on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states. With it came a new approach to how the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL associate with the industry. Each league prohibits its employees and players from betting on their own games. But there are variations in how they operate in this new world.
IOC leader Bach quizzed by Ukrainian Olympic athlete on Russia issue for 2024 Paris Games
GENEVA (AP) — IOC president Thomas Bach has been quizzed by a Ukrainian Olympic athlete at his headquarters about needing to keep Russians out of the 2024 Paris Games. He then went to see the high jump event in Swiss city Lausanne of another Ukrainian who had criticized him one day earlier. Ukrainian teammates Viktoriia Tkachuk and Yaroslava Mahuchikh came to the International Olympic Committee’s home city of Lausanne in Switzerland for the annual meet in the Diamond League series. Two-time Olympian Tkachuk used an IOC invitation for track athletes to visit and pressed Bach “to insist on the need to isolate Russia from international competitions.”
Haiti's soccer team hopes to keep inspiring fans in its historic debut at the Women's World Cup
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti will make its debut at the Women’s World Cup following its historic win over Chile in a qualifying tournament that gave a boost to a country reeling amid deepening poverty, violence and political instability. They don’t have any sponsors, their training center closed because of gang violence and some of their fans can’t afford a TV. But Haiti’s women’s soccer team remains undeterred. They'll play European champion England, Denmark and China in Group D at the World Cup being co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand. Emmanuel Jean previously coached some of the star players and says “the Haitian team will give its all."
Bradley Beal enters his 30s with the Suns, says he's ready to 'chase this ring'
PHOENIX (AP) — Bradley Beal was drafted on his 19th birthday and spent his entire 20s with the Washington Wizards, where he scored a lot of points, enjoyed a little team success, but also suffered through plenty of painful losses. On Wednesday, he turned 30. Not a bad time for a new chapter in the three-time All-Star’s life and basketball career. Beal was introduced as a member of the Phoenix Suns on Thursday at the Footprint Center, about a week after he waived a no-trade clause that allowed him to be sent to the desert.
With small markets and small payrolls, the AL and NL Centrals are lagging again
The AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians have been below .500 since late April. The Cincinnati Reds top the NL Central standings while on an 86-win pace. Welcome to life in baseball’s two weakest divisions. Cleveland overtook the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central standings on Wednesday while owning a 39-40 record, but they'd be last in the AL East. This is the first time in 15 years an entire division has been below .500 this late in a season. A scheduling change reducing the number of times division opponents can beat up on one another has widened the gap separating the Central divisions from their East and West counterparts.
Acuña, Olson have Braves on a roll with majors' most powerful lineup
ATLANTA (AP) — A deep lineup led by Ronald Acuña Jr. and Matt Olson has the Atlanta Braves one homer away from matching their most prolific month in franchise history. The Braves enter Friday night’s series opener against the Miami Marlins with 55 home runs this month, one shy of the franchise record for a month set in June 2019. Atlanta has improved its homer total each month this season. The Braves aren’t a collection of free swingers. They lead the majors with 147 homers but also have decreased their strikeout total each month, providing the foundation for the National League’s best record.
Novak Djokovic’s bid for Wimbledon title No. 8 and Grand Slam trophy No. 24 starts next week
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic will begin his pursuit of a fifth consecutive Wimbledon championship and eighth overall on Monday. He also will be attempting to claim an Open era-record 24th Grand Slam trophy over the coming two weeks. And there is also this in the offing: Djokovic is halfway to the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men's tennis since 1969. Djokovic's opponents will credit his success to various talents. Those include his serve returns, his two-handed backhand and his mental strength. Djokovic himself also will point to the self-belief he has. He credits his parents and two early coaches with helping build that.
